Parts of five streets in downtown Ladysmith will be reconstructed next year as part of infrastructure and facility projects awarded funding last week.
The village of Tony also received funding to upgrade the municipality’s aging wastewater treatment plant and sewer system.
The projects in Rusk County are part of more than $36 million in funding for 42 public infrastructure and facility projects across the state. The funding is awarded to local units of government as part of a competitive grant process for the 2020 Community Development Block Grants for Public Facilities (CDBG-PF) program.
The city of Ladysmith was awarded $1 million as part of street work with a projected $1.85 million total cost. The funds will help improve five downtown streets next year. They are:
— Lake Avenue, from E. Third to E. Fifth streets.
— E. Second Street, from Miner Avenue to the railroad tracks.
— First Street, from Miner to Fritz avenues.
— W. Third Street, from Lake to Worden avenues.
— W. Fourth Street, from Fritz to Corbett avenues.
The city is required to match $500,000.
The city has applied for additional funding through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and Clean Water Fund. This revenue can be used as match dollars and would cover a portion of the project. These funds are not yet awarded.
City Administrator Alan Christianson called the award great news for Ladysmith. He said the funds will be very helpful in replacing infrastructure that has served well beyond its expected useful life.
“This grant is critical to the planned 2021 street projects,” Christianson said. “Credit is due to the engineers and city staff who put the proposal together and to the city council for supporting the application for these much needed projects.”
City officials are waiting to hear on the DNR funding they applied for which can be used as match. The city received similar funding on last year’s Fritz and Worden avenues projects in the form of principal forgiveness and low interest loans for a portion of that work which further reduced the local burden.
“We won’t have any information on any special assessments or numbers of properties until all the funding sources are identified and the work is bid out,” Christianson said.
The village of Tony was awarded $536,049 with a projected $804,073 total cost.
Tony will use its funds to upgrade the village’s 45 year old sewer system, according to Trustee Carol Heath. He called it “a general overhaul” of the whole system.
Heath said the DNR has been asking the village to make the improvements for years, including sewers, lift station and wastewater treatment plant berm.
“Without the grant we would not be able to do the work,” Heath said. “The funds are a big help.”
“Our intention is to keep sewer rates at a minimum,” Heath said.
The village also has applied for additional funding through the state DNR Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and Clean Water Fund.
“This funding is not only critical to public safety, but to improving Wisconsin communities across our state where folks enjoy living, working, learning, and recreating,” said Gov. Tony Evers in announcing the awards last week. “These 42 projects will benefit Wisconsinites from Antigo to Whitehall and will bolster our communities.”
The grants will be used by local governments to assist with infrastructure and facility projects totaling more than $72 million. The projects include but are not limited to water, stormwater, and sanitary sewer improvements and replacement activities, as well as sidewalk and surface street projects, and blight elimination activities.
Administered through the DOA Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources, CDBG-PF grants are open to all units of general and local governments that do not receive CDBG awards directly through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). CDBG-PF grants have the programmatic goals of:
— Ensuring the affordability of basic services that enhance community vitality;
— Supporting the revitalization of established neighborhoods, downtown business districts, and blighted sites;
— Assisting with capital improvement projects that support previous planning efforts and are part of broader community development strategies;
— Improving the accessibility of public facilities; and
— Encouraging the use of energy-efficient design, retrofitting, and equipment, as well as projects that benefit bicyclists and pedestrians.
