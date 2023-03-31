Two candidates will face off for the first district seat of the Ladysmith Common Council in the April Spring Election. They are Richard Ostenso and Barb Popp.
This position is currently held by Mark Platteter, who did not seek re-election.
To help inform voters in the April 4 election, the Ladysmith News asked candidates to provide details on their campaigns. In city council races, candidates were asked to provide biographical information such as family, exact address, age, prior government experience and education with diplomas/certificates/degrees/etc. received. They were also asked to explain succinctly what they believe are the top three issues facing the city of Ladysmith and how they will seek to address each, if elected. They were asked to respond in 400 words or less.
Richard Ostenso
Richard Ostenso lives at 603 E. Second St. S, Ladysmith. He grew up in Ladysmith and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 2008. After graduating high school, he went to UW-Stout, taking classes in the hospitality program with an emphasis in restaurant management. He did not graduate college but continued to pursue a career in the restaurant industry. After college he moved to Vail, Colo., and spent years working in a pizza restaurant and snowboarding.
In Vail, he met his wife, Erica.They have two young boys, Lachlan and Johnathan. Because of fond memories of childhood in Ladysmith and a more reasonable cost of living they decided to raise their children here. In 2022, they opened LJ’s American Bar and have very much enjoyed their first 8 months of business in Ladysmith.
If elected to city council Ostenso’s top three issues are making effective use of tax money, promoting tourism and making Ladysmith safe for and attractive to families.
Ostenso wants to make sure tax dollars are used as effectively as possible when put towards future road and utility infrastructure projects.
“To achieve this, I will work to secure grants for infrastructure projects that can increase the budget of our projects without raising taxes. I will also put effort into learning about the most cost effective infrastructure solutions for our community,” Ostenso said.
Ostenso said he would support proposals that promote tourism in Ladysmith.
“We have a lot to offer here in terms of recreation and local business. I would work to make these resources more accessible and more appealing,” Ostenso said.
Ostenso said he would work to make Ladysmith a safe and attractive place for families.
“I will continue to support restrictions on sex offenders living in our community. I will also support improvements that will provide safe activities for our community’s families and youth.”
Barb Popp
Barb Popp, 44, lives at 507 E. Second St. S, Ladysmith years old. She and husband, Ted, have been married for 26-1/2 years. They have four children.
Her parents moved the family to Ladysmith 29 years ago, attending school within the Ladysmith School District.
“My parents chose this town because of the beautiful location and welcoming and caring community. Those are the same reasons Ted and I chose to raise our children here,” Popp said.
Addressing the city’s infrastructure, empty buildings and snowplowing are three important issues, according to Popp. There are a few things Popp would like to see addressed in the community, such as the infrastructure of the city, she said.
“The potholes are horrendous, and they’re not being repaired correctly,” Popp said. “We have the proper equipment to do the job right. It’s a huge problem, and I’m going to get to the reason as to why.”
Popp asked how many empty buildings does the city have, citing this as a second top issue in her campaign.
“Why are they empty, and how can we get people to occupy those spaces?” Popp said.
Another issue for Popp is how roads are being plowed.
“Again, we have the equipment, so much equipment in fact that it’s not being used, why? I will find the answer to that. Maybe it’s time we look at other communities and get some pointers,” Popp said.
Popp called herself an honest person with integrity to care for the community.
“I will ask the hard questions and I will get the answers,” Popp said.
City council members serve 2-year terms.
Polls will be open Tuesday, April 4, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
