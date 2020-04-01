Local businesses are being significantly impacted by Governor Tony Evers’ emergency safer at home order.
The order requires the entire state of Wisconsin, including residents, businesses, community organizations and local government to take all possible actions to reduce further spread of COVID-19 to save lives.
The infection rates continue to drastically increase despite practices of social distancing and reducing the size of gatherings. Limiting non-essential travel, business and social interactions through the safer at home emergency order has restricted business operations of many area businesses.
Many of our local small businesses have been adversely affected by the order.
Anne Emmons of Anne’s Hair Care, located on Worden Avenue in Ladysmith, said, “the virus has affected us like all small business that had to close.” Emmons added that closing her shop has been awful.
Hair salons, public and private kindergarten through grade 12 school and libraries, places of public amusement, fitness centers among others have been declared by Evers as non-essential and were required to close until the order is lifted. Emmons said, “[I’m] not sure when we will reopen.”
Like many other businesses in the community, Emmons is in a similar position and has been hurt financially. To continue support Anne’s Hair Care during the order, gift certificates purchased by calling 715-414-3188.
The Fringe Salon, owned by Erin Adisek, and located in the Miner Plaza in Ladysmith, has also been affected when Evers closed all salons on March 21. “Many stylists own their own business, therefore if we don’t work we don’t get paid,” said Adisek.
Adisek is planning on reopening on May 4 depending on when the mandate is lifted. The salon’s hours will be changed when the order is lifted to Monday through Wednesday 2 p.m. to 7 until the end of the school year so Adisek can home school her children.
While the safer at home order is in effect, the community can continue to support the Fringe Salon by purchasing gift cards and products through her website, vagaro.come/fringesalon1. Adisek offers curb side pick up for in-store products purchased. Some products can also be ordered and mailed directly to customers. Contact the Fringe Salon through Facebook or by calling 715-609-1500.
For the last nine years, Nicole Lee of September Belle Photography, in Bruce, has offered lifestyle, family, newborn, senior and maternity photography sessions. Lee plans to open her business back up on April 25 when the emergency order is lifted. “It is hard to say if I will be able to open by then,” said Lee. For many, reopenning will depend on the current restrictions and if the order is lifted.
Lee’s business has been affected immensely by the order. “Everything has come to a halt and I have had to reschedule or cancel all of my sessions,” said Lee.
Lee encourages community support for businesses like hers and others by posting positive reviews online, sharing photos on social media of past sessions and rescheduling sessions instead of canceling.
While still considered an essential business, Rory Conry, of All Affordable Tree Service and Landscapes, said calls for business have slowed and the company has temporarily closed. Conry expects to return to business when the order is lifted.
Conry asked, “who has their trees done when there is a global pandemic and money will be tight?” The impact of closing will dwindle the company’s savings, said Conry.
Conry grew up in Ladysmith and since 2018 has operated All Affordable Tree Service and Landscape out of Cornell. Conry began his business in Eau Claire in 2009.
When asked how the community can continue to support his business, Conry said, “please just stay home and take care of yourselves. We, as a small business are relying on the jobs to come after this, and money for us will never be what we care about.”
Some businesses, like restaurants, are still able to operate, with changes in their services and products, during the emergency safer at home order.
Eileen Ziesler of the Toad House, in Ladysmith, has been able to remain open but has moved all sales to carry out only. Ziesler said, “sales are 25-35 percent of what sales were the week before the order.” There is less staff to do the baking, food service and coffee drinks.
Moving the casual dining and café to carry out only has required Ziesler to reorganize their space to allow staff to serve the coffee, cream, straws and other items, said Ziesler.
“We are very regularly wiping down any areas such as door knobs, counters, and light switches that our customers may be touching with a disinfectant,” said Ziesler.
When asked about how the community can continue to support the Toad House during this order, Ziesler said, “Our community is, in a sense, our extended family. We care deeply about Ladysmith and want every person to be careful, to be kind, and to stay safe.”
Rusk County Administrator Andy Albarado recognizes the challenges local businesses are facing as they are impacted by the safer at home order. “Right now we are focusing on getting the information on the state and federal assistance out to the businesses,” said Albarado.
Albarado is planning on holding video and teleconference type webinars later this week that businesses can participate in to go over the various assistance programs, answer any questions business owners may have and to hear what problems or issues they are having.
Albarado said, “We’ve put together a page on our website inruskcounty.com/covid-19-business-resources/ with information and links to the various assistance programs and resources for business.”
At this time there are two financial assistance programs available for small businesses. The Small Business Administration Emergency Disaster Loan program and the WI Economic Development Corporation’s Small Business 20/20 programs which were made available through the State and Federal Disaster Declarations.
The SBA is a loan program and the Small Business 20/20 program has a limited eligibility. Albarado hopes more assistance will become available in the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, CARES. The SBA is able to offer $7 billion in disaster assistance loans to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The SBA emergency loan program application is largely done online. Albarado suggests applying as soon as possible because the online portal has been going down frequently due to overload, and the suggestion is to keep trying throughout the day. The best time may be between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. when less traffic is on the site.
The Small Business Development Centers SBDC have been tasked to assist businesses with the application process. Rusk County’s SBDC is in Eau Claire.
The WEDC business 20/20 program is limited to those that are already clients/borrowers from a community development financial institution (CDFI). See the list of CDFI on the website. The closest CDFI to Rusk County are Impact 7 in Rick Lake and RCU in Eau Claire.
The CARES Act approved last week streamlined the Emergency Loan Program and added a grant element. A new accessible program coming soon, according to Albarado, is a Payroll Protection Program with a one page application that business owners can take to any FDIC bank and the money is loaned from the bank. More details are expected to be coming.
Albarado said, “we also understand that the state is working on additional assistance for businesses.” While much of the application process must be done online, Albarado said the county can help advise businesses on what information they will need to pull together to submit.
“I would encourage businesses to lean on their industry groups to get information and see what others are doing…including the Tavern League, WI Manufacturers and Commerce, WI Restaurant Association and others,” said Albarado.
Albarado said he is planning on continuing the webinars with lined up presenters to provide information and assistance to businesses during this time.
Albarado said, “while this is a very difficult time, we want to encourage business owners to start thinking about and making plans for post-COVID-19.” It’s a good time to make updates to business plans and evaluate what changes need to be made to help businesses adjust to survive.
Speaking of COVID-19, Albarado said, “this is going to change the way business is conducted, and what investments businesses will make into the future. This will have permanent consequences.”
If anyone has any questions please reach out to Andy Albarado and Rusk County via email info@ruskcounty.com or 715-532-2257.
