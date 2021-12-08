Wisconsin public schools will share $110 million in new funding distributed on a per-pupil basis for an additional $133.72 in per pupil aid. Every state school district will receive additional aid under the funding announced last Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers.
The new aid is a windfall for area schools. It is being made available through federal coronavirus relief funds.
Evers called the new aid “a $110 million investment in Wisconsin kids and schools.”
Evers made a pledge when he signed the 2021-2023 biennial budget earlier this year to invest more than $100 million in new, additional funding into state schools.
The governor directed the new funding to help address Legislative Republicans’ failure to meaningfully invest in education during the budget process and to support kids and schools as they continue to deal with the effects of and recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” Evers’ office stated in a prepared document.
“Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic — from distance learning to reducing class sizes to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE,” Evers said. “This $110 million investment is an opportunity for schools to invest directly into programming to help students both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators and staff, provide more educational and extracurricular opportunities, invest in mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, or keep the lights on — whatever they need and, most importantly, whatever our kids need. I’ve always said what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover.”
The Ladysmith School District will use these funds to support or students and keep facilities maintained, according to School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
“We continue to experience challenges due to the COVID interruptions in our schools. This money can be utilized to confront these challenges,” Stunkel said. “These funds will be added to our general fund, and there is no end date on when the funds need to be spent.”
Lake Holcombe School District officials were expecting the funds but were not sure when they would be notified.
“For the first time in many years schools in Wisconsin did not see a per pupil increase in their revenue limits. Instead, most of the funding for public education went into the state aid formula which did nothing for the Lake Holcombe School District,” School District Administrator Kurt Lindau said. “We actually saw another reduction in state aid. These funds will help to partially offset the zero increase per pupil.”
The 2021-23 biennial budget met the state’s commitment for two-thirds funding for the first time in two decades and invested an additional $408 million in general school aids. However, the governor indicated the budget sent to his desk by the Legislature left much unfinished business in meaningfully funding education at every level. After signing the 2021-23 biennial budget, Gov. Evers called a special session of the Legislature to address the budget’s shortcomings and use readily available state resources to provide more than $500 million in sustainable, ongoing funding to Wisconsin’s kids, schools, and students. Republicans in the Legislature gaveled out of the governor’s special session without consideration or debate.
“Due to the inaction by the majority in our Legislature, Wisconsin schools face a fiscal cliff after the federal COVID-19 relief runs out,” said Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly. “We’ve been raising the alarm since July that relying on one-time federal money that comes with significant strings attached comes nowhere near meeting the ongoing needs of our students, educators, or communities — particularly in a pandemic when we have additional costs on top of regular operating expenses. Governor Evers recognizes the need for flexible, per-pupil funding, and I am proud to stand by him as we put the needs of Wisconsin’s children first.”
