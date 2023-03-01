Flambeau Valley Arts will present Mary Mack, an American comedian, musician, actress and writer at their next event on March 10.
Mack is originally from Duluth Minn. She was raised near Webster.
She is best known for her cartoon voice work in shows such as Golan the Insatiable, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Solar Opposites. Mack’s other TV appearances include Conan and Last Call with Carson Daly.
Her first television appearance came in 2008 on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham and NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2014. She has also been featured on radio shows and podcasts including The Bob and Tom Show, Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast and The Grand Ole Opry.
She has four comedy albums on iTunes.
Mack is described as a “folk humorist,” using storytelling and her northern Wisconsin accent as part of her comedy.
Her website portrays her as “a hybrid of Minnesota and Wisconsin with a severe cheese dependency.”
Mack will be performing on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Worden Avenue Exchange in Ladysmith. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance or at the door. Children are free when accompanied by an adult. To reserve tickets, call 715-313-0242 or go online at https://fvaa.weebly.com/.
FVAA will host two more upcoming shows as part of its 51st season, including the variety show, The Fourth Wall, on April 1 and the musical ensemble, The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet, on May 12.
