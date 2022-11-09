Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast ballots in the Congressional midterm elections. Many races remained too close to call as ballot tabulating continued late into the night and early the next morning.
Voters were deciding the race for Wisconsin governor as well as other key state races for lt. governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, Assembly and Senate.
At the federal level, voters were deciding contests for U.S. Senate and Congress.
Signs that a “red wave” of Republican strength did not materialize, as Democrats held on to several competitive Senate and governor seats across the nation. Which party controls the House and Senate was still undecided well into Wednesday morning.
With AP estimating 98 percent of ballots counted in the race for a Wisconsin seat in the US Senate, the reporting organization still hadn’t called a winner at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Its results at that time showed a slight edge for Republican incumbent Ron Johnson over Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes, 50.6%-49.4%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Johnson over Barnes 4,327-2,179.
With AP estimating 98 percent of ballots counted, the reporting organization called the race for Wisconsin Governor at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday. Its results showed a slight edge to Democrat incumbent Tony Evers over Republican challenger Tim Michels, 51.1%-47.9%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Michels over Evers, 4,121-2,054.
The winner of a House Congressional seat came into focus much earlier with AP estimating 90 percent of votes counted at 10:06 p.m., when it called the race in favor of Republican incumbent Tom Tiffany over Democrat challenger Richard Ausman, 61.9%-38-1%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Tiffany over Ausman 4,346-2,037.
Other state races remained too close to call.
With 99 percent of ballots counted for Wisconsin Attorney General, AP was showing a slight lead for Democrat incumbent Josh Kaul over Republican challenger Eric Toney, 50.6%-49.4%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Toney over Kaul 4,096-2,278.
With 99 percent of ballots counted for Wisconsin Secretary of State, AP was showing a slight lead for Democrat incumbent Doug LaFollette over Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck, 48.3%-48.1%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Loudenbeck over LaFollette 4,099-2,070.
With 99 percent of ballots counted for Wisconsin Treasurer AP was showing a slight lead for Republican John Leiber over Democrat Aaron Richardson, 49.7%-48.1%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Leiber over Richardson 4,145-2,026.
With 99 percent of ballots counted for the 87th District seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly AP called the race early Tuesday evening for Republican incumbent Jim Edming over Democrat challenger Elizabeth Riley, 69.5%-30.5%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Edming over Riley 4,499-1,551.
With 99 percent of ballots counted for the 29th District seat in the Wisconsin State Senate AP called the race early Wednesday morning for Republican Cory Tomczyk over Democrat challenger Bob Look, 62.5%-37.5%. Rusk County unofficial results showed Tomczyk over Look 4,333-2,017.
Republicans handily carried each race among Rusk County voters, winning by about 2-to-1 margins in the contested battles.
Uncontested county races also were also on the ballot with incumbent Republicans Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Circuit Court Clerk Lori Gorsegner winning easily.
