A Sawyer County man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a 6th operating while intoxicated offense while riding an ATV in far northwestern Rusk County.
The accident at the intersection of County O and Fire Lane Road was reported at 4:56 p.m., May 9.
Christopher Arthur Thannum, 57, of Hayward, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
According to the State Patrol, a trooper responded to a report of a vehicle which had run into the ditch on CTH O at Fire Lane Road. When the trooper arrived on scene he found the operator, Thannum, uninjured and standing outside of his vehicle. The vehicle had no damage.
Thannum admitted he had gone into the ditch because he had been texting and driving.
The trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants coming from Thannum along with other visible signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and Thannum was subsequently placed under arrest on suspicion of OWI 6th offense. Thannum was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith where a consensual blood draw was obtained for chemical testing.
Thannum was taken to the Rusk County Jail for possible charges of OWI 6th, bail jumping, texting while driving, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to have control of a motor vehicle.
Online court records showed no charges as of Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.