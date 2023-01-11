Top stories in the Ladysmith News for 2022 ran from the heroism of rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle in January to the local family freeing themselves from their Haitian abductors after three months in captivity. Read some of our top news stories that ran last year between July and December. Part one featuring the first half of 2022 news stories appeared last week.
July 7
Atlanta residents oppose ski hill land buy offer — The town of Atlanta will not sell land that owners of Christie Mountain had offered to purchase with an eye toward possible future expansion of the ski hill in Rusk County. That was the outcome last week of a special Atlanta Town Board meeting, at which about 50 town residents decided what to do with two adjacent undeveloped landlocked parcels totaling almost 80 acres immediately south of the recreation area north of Weyerhaeuser. The vote was 32 against selling and nine in favor. Concerns ranged from the town losing logging revenue if the land is sold to the potential of additional runoff negatively affecting neighboring properties if more ski hills are developed. Christie Mountain owners had offered to purchase two parcels of land, one at 36.93 acres and another at 38.98 acres. They had proposed an $80,000 purchase price, saying the land recently appraised for $68,000. This purchase offer was much less than the $106,000 owners paid to the town in 2012 for an adjacent 80 acres of neighboring through a land contract. At that time, about 80 acres of land remained in town ownership. This is the land Christie Mountain owners now want to purchase for possible expansion of skiing opportunities to the south.
Council OKs Rockwell expansion site borings — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-2, at its most recent meeting last week, to conduct exploratory soil borings at Rockwell Automation for a planned facility expansion. The cost of the work is estimated at $9,365 with additional costs up to $1,050 if additional environmental inspection is needed. Rockwell has proposed expanding between its buildings on a site it leases from the city at 1506 E. 16th St. The proposed expansion would extend the facility onto city-owned land that currently consists of a paved parking lot. Past environmental concerns would need to be addressed with regulatory agencies in order to allow expansion. The soil borings are required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The project involves soil contamination on the property following a remediation case that was open in the 1980s and early 1990s which city officials thought had been closed. However, a remaining deed restriction was found during early planning work for the project.
July 14
Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund branches out to honor those who donated — The Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund recently celebrated it’s 10th anniversary. The mission of LEEF is to promote, support and enrich quality educational opportunities for students enrolled in the School District of Ladysmith in the areas of fine arts, English language arts, social studies, history, foreign language, math and science. The organization annually awards monetary grants to school district teachers that are striving to provide quality enrichment opportunities to their curriculums and students. These grants are made possible through the continued financial support of the community and alumni. The LEEF Donor Tree, spearheaded by LEEF Chairman, Karen Ek, is one way of recognizing and honoring many life-long financial supporters.
County adds new ambulance; will be based in Sheldon — Rusk County Ambulance has taken delivery of a new ambulance that will be stationed in Sheldon. The new ambulance is a 2022 Ford F-450 Lifeline ambulance unit and put into service on June 6. The ambulance is a remount, according to Rusk County Emergency Director Tom Hall. The ambulance “box” was removed from the prior ambulance, refurbished and mounted onto the new chassis. Remounting the ambulance saves the county about $30,000 or 17 percent in cost savings, according to Hall. The cost of the new ambulance is $129,347.
July 21
Council alters course on addition to Rockwell site — In a reversal of its decision two weeks ago to go forward with conducting exploratory soil borings at the site where a major industrial park employer wants to expand with a new facility valued between $3 million and $5 million, the Ladysmith Common Council last week halted the advance work on the project. The council voted 7-0, Monday, July 11, against soil borings being mandated by a state environmental regulating agency. The council’s reversal likely came as a result of concerns about the possibility of past underground contamination on city property that manufacturer Rockwell Automation leases and wants to construct a new warehouse.
Council paves way to move cemetery — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 4-2 with one abstention, last week, to approve a cemetery plot sale contract with the Order of the Servants of Mary. The decision paves the way for the group to move its cemetery from its convent property along Port Arthur Road to Riverside Cemetery managed by the city. The contract, approved at the council’s meeting on Monday, July 11, recently had been tabled after aldermen last month raised concerns, including burial marker dimensions, the Servants offering less now than in its similar 2010 proposal, clarity on a planned memorial area and residency status for future burial fees. The group wants to move the cemetery mainly to get away from the ongoing maintenance it now must do at the convent cemetery site. By relocating to Riverside Cemetery, perpetual care will be done by the city like all other cemetery maintenance. Last February, the city council voted to agree to a $135,000 sale price with the Servants of Mary. Under terms of the sale price agreement, a total of 126 existing grave sites at Riverside Cemetery would be used immediately. Another 78 grave sites would be available for future use.
Bruce schools OK new literacy, writing curriculum — During the July 11 Bruce school board members approved the purchase of a new literacy and writing curriculum for grades third through fourth, and possibly fifth. Bruce Elementary Principal Carrie Wessmann presented the American Reading Company (ARC) reading curriculum to school board members as a more effective reading and writing curriculum. The curriculum would be introduced to third and fourth graders. The program is rolled out in four units throughout the school year and is designed to accelerate reading in students. Reading test scores are disheartening in grades three and fourth, said Wessmann. Students in those grades experienced the most disruption to reading when they were in first and second grade during the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 28
Earning diploma getting tougher for graduates — Get ready this year’s incoming freshman class, it will soon be more challenging to graduate from Ladysmith High School. The school board was presented Wednesday, July 20, with details of new high school diploma requirements starting with this fall’s incoming freshmen, which will be the Class of 2026. They will need 27 credits to graduate compared with the now required 25 credits. The extra credits do offer some flexibility, coming in the form of electives in the course description book. The board does not have to officially take a vote on graduation credit requirements and only approve them through handbook approvals, according to school officials. The changes were part of the new student handbooks approved by the board when it met last month. They do not affect this year’s sophomores, juniors and seniors. The classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025 still can graduate with no less than 25 credits.
One sentenced, one not in double murder — Two area men appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court Tuesday to be sentenced for the 2020 murder of a Sheldon couple. On Tuesday, July 26, Joseph W. Falk, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on two felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. In an April 11 plea hearing, Falk pleaded guilty to these two counts while four other counts were dismissed but read in a plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, the state would not argue against possibly eligibility for extended supervision during the sentencing hearing. Adam R. Rosolowski, 23, also appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 26 for a sentencing hearing for two felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide as a part to a crime, as a repeater. Six other charges were dismissed but read in during an April 11 plea hearing. During the sentencing hearing of Rosolowski, Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson recused himself from the case. Rosolowski family member Bridgette Rosolowski spoke on behalf of the family, calling the request to recuse an unfair and uncalled for. Another judge will be assigned to Rosolowski’s case quickly, according to Anderson. Falk and Rosolowski were found guilty in the shooting deaths of Rosolowski’s grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski on June 6, 2020.
School building plans remain on drawing board — The site plan for expanding and improving Ladysmith Middle & High School keeps changing as designers work toward maximizing the best layout with the money available. The plan presented to the Ladysmith School Board, Wednesday, July 20, now shows the proposed new second gym behind the school building when it had been planned in front. The designs from construction manager Kraus Anderson and architects Bray Architects now shows the new gym location in a courtyard area directly west of the pool and south of the cafeteria.
Aug. 4
Townhome units proposed near Flambeau River — A new 40-unit development consisting of multiple one-story townhome buildings along the Flambeau River is proposed for the former animal shelter property in Ladysmith. The Ladysmith Common Council approved the development during a special meeting last Wednesday, selecting a Request for Proposal submitted by Commonwealth Development Corporation. The company based in the Madison area is proposing 8 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. The cottage style buildings would utilize a majority of the 5.25 acre property for the residential development. Its proposal calls for the city to sell the property to Commonwealth for $1 “to ensure extensive value engineering is not required and the municipal assistance request remains within reason.” The site is south of Phillips Avenue, between E. Third and E. Fourth streets.
Aug. 11
Two candidates do well locally, only one advances — Voters headed to the polls, Tuesday, to cast ballots in the Wisconsin Partisan Primary. In the race for Wisconsin State Senate District 29, advancing will be Cory Tomczyk for the Republicans and Bob Look, who ran unopposed for the Democrats. Rusk County resident Jon Kaiser ran a spirited campaign, but finished third with about 18 percent of the Republican vote. In the race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 87, advancing will be James Edming for the Republicans and Elizabeth Riley, who ran unopposed for the Democrats. Edming, a Rusk County resident, easily bested challenger Mike Bub with 63 percent of the Republican vote.
School denied FEMA storm shelter funds — The Ladysmith School District was denied grant funds that would have souped up an already planned new gymnasium included in a $21 million renovation project at Ladysmith Middle & High School, and turned it into a multi-million sports complex and “community safe room” storm shelter. The school board voted last August to apply for a FEMA grant that if authorized would fund a large part of the gym project, and allowed construction funds to be shifted to other areas.
Municipalities ask to turn fire trucks over to city — The Ladysmith Common Council at its latest meeting was told to consider purchasing two tankers from the rural fire district since that entity made up of surrounding towns and villages that contract with the city for fire protection no longer has funds to maintain the vehicles or buy new trucks in the future. Member municipalities include the towns of Big Falls, Dewey, Grant, Flambeau, Hubbard and Grow and villages of Conrath and Tony.
Aug. 18
City council OKs resolution on election security — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, Aug. 8, to approve a resolution in support of democracy and the Wisconsin Election Commission. The decision came after several audience members spoke in favor of the proposal and aldermen questioned its merits. As a resolution, the proposal requires no action and serves only as an official expression of the opinion by the council.
County Fair animal auction tops $200,000 —In a banner year for the Rusk County Junior Fair Livestock Project, the effort where youth sell their farm animals at auction generated more than $200,000 in bids. The Combined Meat Animal Auction was held at the fair on Saturday, this year merging the 47th annual Livestock Auction featuring choice steers, swine, sheep and goats with the 18th annual Small Animal Auction featuring choice chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, game birds and rabbits. The auction bids including livestock and small animals totaled $204,023. Even when factoring out the $4,000 in bids for the small animals, the livestock portion of the auction still eclipsed two bills at $200,023. Only twice in the last 10 years did animal auction sales top $100,000. It did so in 2021 at $112,981 and in 2015 at $108,748.
Masons make another assist with donation in Bruce — The brothers of the Ladysmith Masonic Mystic Tie Lodge #280 F & AM traveled to the Bruce Fire Department on Monday evening Aug. 8. The purpose of this trip was to donate a state of the art Green Port Portable Fire Suppression Tool to them. The device is used by firefighters, police, armed forces and first responders as a highly effective suppression tool against early stage and fully developed fires. After triggering the generator, an aerosol mist is formed that expands volumetrically, flooding a space and suppressing flames within seconds. These devices are made available through the Acts of Kindness initiative of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Wisconsin.
Aug. 25
Ladysmith police back patrolling schools this fall — The Ladysmith School Board is hoping to offer much safer campuses when classes begin Sept. 1, approving funding to have a uniformed, armed city police officer at buildings and continuing discussion on security upgrades tied with a recently approved building improvement referendum. The board voted 7-0 Wednesday, Aug. 17, to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Ladysmith Police Department that restores the police school liaison school resource officer program. The police department views the School Resource Officer partnership with the school district as an opportunity to enhance and build a stronger, more effective and efficient partnership between the two organizations.
Campground owner plans new expansion — A restaurant and campground owner on Dairyland Flowage wants to expand the number of campsites he operates by one-third, a move that would allow 100 sites total if approved. Rusk County Land Information and Zoning already has approved a total of 76 campsites for Adventures Resort & Campground on 6.95 acres of land southwest of the intersection of County I and Lakeshore Drive in the town of Dewey. In 2016, owner Jason Rafko was initially granted permission for 48 total sites. In 2020, he was granted permission for 28 additional sites to bring the total to 76 sites. In March 2022, Rafko applied for permission to add 24 more new sites and expand the campground.
School safety at forefront of building designs — Design work for a $21 million building improvement project approved by voters in an April 2022 referendum continues to take shape with building security at the forefront of preliminary architecture floor plans presented to the Ladysmith School Board on Wednesday, Aug. 17. While noting the front entrance at Ladysmith Middle & High School is already secure, an architect for the construction project told the board last week the focus now is on adding safety and security measures inside the building while also making spaces functional for the community using them. He told the board the plan calls for two layers of security. One layer addresses traditional measures involving secure entrances and unwanted subjects in the building. Another layer addresses day-to-day operations involving community use of facilities on nights and weekends.
Sept. 1
Labor Day twister offered little warning — It has been 20 years since the “Labor Day Tornado” caused an initial $25 million in estimated damage in Ladysmith, ending almost miraculously without fatality or serious injury. With little warning on Sept. 2, 2002, the storm struck. The funnel dropped from the clouds just west of the city. For about 30 minutes, the twister was in contact with the ground, raking a swath of devastation 15 miles long and 400 yards wide across central Rusk County. The funnel sucked back up near Ingram, and it was over. Two decades later, local residents still vividly recall the ferocious storm. They remember the unimaginable damage. They can’t forget the breathtaking spirit it took to clean up and rebuild. A line of storms being pushed by a cold front from the west that produced six tornadoes in Wisconsin that day. Radar showed minor weather activity in northern Minnesota before the front crossed the St. Croix River into Wisconsin. In less than an hour, the front billowed into ferocious yellows and reds on radar screens. The first tornadic supercell to touchdown in the state would be recorded as the strongest. It produced an F3 tornado that ripped through the heart of the Ladysmith business district with winds clocked at around 200 mph. The sky darkened with the city ground zero at 4:20 p.m. The tornado produced light F0 damage at the beginning of the path then strengthened to F2, causing considerable damage at the intersection of U.S. 8 and Wis. 27 on the west side of Ladysmith. The tornado traveled through the city in an area 16 blocks long and 4 blocks wide, destroying more than 40 buildings and damaging 159 others. After the incident 40 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the most serious of which was a broken leg. The speed at which the tornado arrived was so great the sirens in Ladysmith were never sounded in advance. One of the biggest factors residents attribute to the minor injuries and lack of fatalities is many were gone for the Labor Day holiday.
Storm effects still endure for some — For many people who lived through the 2002 Labor Day tornado that devastated Ladysmith 20 years ago, life has returned to normal. They have cleaned up, rebuilt and moved on. Sometimes, loss can’t be measured by what is visible with a quick first look. Gone are businesses like the Davis Motel and Enerson Ford, destroyed when the storm blasted apart their exterior walls. Missing are irreplaceable family pictures and other heirlooms forever lost to the rain and wind. Never recovered is the sense of security each time bad weather darkens the sky. Those psychological effects still linger two decades later. “With all the damage that happened, the best thing is nobody died,” said Marty Reynolds, who was mayor of Ladysmith on Sept. 2, 2002, the day the storm shattered the city’s existence. The storm’s path through Ladysmith was fairly narrow and confined, according to Reynolds. He said the date also being a major holiday with most people gone for the 3-day weekend and schools not yet in session helped the area avoid loss of life. “If it had been a school day there might have been more injuries or death,” Reynolds said. “We would have lost a lot of people if the tornado had come through the center of downtown at quarter after four on a school day.” In the downtown, business owners lost their livelihoods. Apartment dwellers lost their homes, many that were under-insured or uninsured. The buildings may look old but they belong to someone and they are homes and businesses for many, according to Reynolds.
Sept. 8
City gets grant to support jobs, foster industry — The Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the city of Ladysmith for road and water infrastructure upgrades needed to support business growth at the city’s industrial park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. This grant will reconstruct roads within the city’s industrial park and build new water infrastructure to ensure reliable water pressure for business tenants. The EDA investment will be matched with $293,277 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates. The proposed new water main is planned to cross over Flambeau River and connect the existing dead end water main at Wis. 27 and Doughty Road to the existing main at the north end of the Wis. 27 Flambeau River bridge. The proposed street rebuilds are Gustafson Road, from Doughty to Barnett roads, and Barnett Road, from Doughty Road to the Industrial Park ballfield driveway including the rail spur crossings.
Ladysmith schools awarded tech ed grant — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and the Governor’s office announced last week that school districts statewide will benefit from new advanced manufacturing technical education equipment grants. The grants will help students prepare for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill and high-demand job opportunities. They will also help school districts increase enrollment in career and technical education programs. One round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the DWD totals $450,000 for 16 school districts across the state to train students for careers paths involving robotics, welding, plasma cutting, 3D printing, drones and more. This funding is projected to serve nearly 2,800 students. The goal of the project is to develop an advanced manufacturing program at the high school to train and prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow, according to tech education teacher Kyle Jeffress. It will also allow students to meet the needs of local and regional workforces and the needs and desires of the student population, he said.
Sept. 15
Residents petition for city to improve Flambeau Avenue — Property owners on the north side of Ladysmith have taken their frustration to the next level, submitting a petition with 51 signatures calling for improvements to Flambeau Avenue. Area resident Lois Goode served presented the petition Monday, this week, to the Ladysmith city council. She said residents have been promised for three years the street would have its deteriorating asphalt improved, and no work has been done. The city’s grant application states, “The proposed improvement of Flambeau Avenue will greatly improve the safety of the roadway since the existing surface is extremely rough and poses a hazard to vehicles and pedestrians who travel it.” Improving Flambeau Avenue will be a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau.
Lake rescue no fish story for local lad — Members of Sons of Amvets Squadron 127 in Ladysmith were putting the wraps on another community service project recently when their ears were pierced by shrieks from a person in distress. Squadron members Dave Roth, Darcy Dent, Mark Bader and Tom Hutnik were at OJ Falge Park, completing much-needed repairs on the floating aerators in Corbett Lake. As they were preparing to leave on Sunday, Aug. 28, a young boy was arriving on his bike to do a little fishing. Seiver Galindo, 10, of Ladysmith, started fishing from the same dock the squadron was working from. They passed, each going about their business. As they loaded their gear into a trailer, behind them the boy they just met was suddenly over his head in trouble. He had fallen in. He was screaming for help. His yells were loud enough to hear from a football field away. “It was then we head that blood curdling scream,” Roth said. “I looked over at the dock, and he’s gone.” The Sons of Amvets wasted no time. They raced back to lend a helping hand in getting the boy out of the water after falling off the dock.
Sept. 22
Flambeau Avenue users hear project ready to go, again — Facing increasing pressure from residents to improve Flambeau Avenue, the Ladysmith Common Council is ramping up efforts to explain the situation and find funding to do the work. Several residents spoke at the council’s Monday, Sept. 12, meeting. One presented a petition with 51 signatures. Another provided 10 talking points, ranging from how the city could be liable for vehicle damage to can a park be built in a nearby subdivision. The council countered with a lengthy presentation on its multiple efforts to apply for grants to help fund the project, only to have them be denied at the state level. Improving the quarter-mile of Flambeau Avenue between Wis. 27 and E. Second Street N will be a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau.
New Ladysmith mural features the famous — A new mural dedicated to famous people from Ladysmith and surrounding communities of Rusk County has been erected. It is located southwest of the intersection of Lake Avenue and W. Fourth Street N. It is near the former farmers market pavilion next to the train crossing. Featured on the mural are Ron Kovic, Yvonne (Ahlstrom) Falge, Don Churchill, Walter Evans, Robert Doyle, Jim Leonhard, E.M. Dahlberg, Wallace and Hazel Grange and Donald Hoffman. The artist for the Famous Persons Mural is Kelly Meredith, of Butternut. This is the same artist who has done the veterans, Evans Decoy and fish murals located around the city.
Life is great — Members of the Ladysmith Lions Club show off a new tourism attraction they installed overlooking the Flambeau River on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Park in the city. The larger than life adirondack chair will allow visitors to have their picture taken with the Ladysmith mural as a backdrop. The Ladysmith Lions Club spearheaded the project with material donations from Lamperts Lumber.
Sept. 29
Highway project awarded federal funds — A major transportation route on the far east side of Rusk County has received federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced funds being made available through the state Surface Transportation Program last Friday, and the only construction project in the county awarded funds was work proposed for County M north of the village of Hawkins. The work involves design and construction of about 7.3 miles of highway between Price Road and Skinner Creek Road, near the Sawyer County line, at a total cost of about $5.42 million. Overall, the local cost share is estimated at about $1.08 million. The highway is an area with few alternative routes, providing accessing major employers like Jeld-Wen and the Flambeau Correctional Facility prison. The highway also is a major year-round recreation route to reach the Flambeau River State Forest from the south, helping support area businesses in the tourism industry.
Administrator sees charges dismissed — Charges against Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley were dismissed Thursday, in Rusk County Circuit Court, according to online court records. Schley was charged with felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2021. The charges were dismissed on defendant’s motion last February, but that month a new case was filed with the same charges. Prosecuting attorney Ellen Anderson explained to the court in the latest hearing, on Sept. 21, that after reviewing the case the state has filed a motion to dismiss. Earlier this month, charges against former Flambeau School Board President Julie “CJ” Hauser were dismissed following a motion to dismiss. A charge of disorderly conduct against Schley’s husband, Jeffrey, is still an open case, but according to online court records, attorneys are working to settle the case. A status conference is set for 9 a.m., Oct. 17. The charges against all three stem back to a January 2021 incident in which Jeffrey Schley, 45, allegedly tried to get a physical education teacher to change his daughter’s grade.
Long range school facility plan looks out 10 years — The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to approve a new long-range facility plan that forecasts the district’s building needs over the next decade and outlines possible funding sources and when the work could be completed. The spreadsheet also accounts for the recently passed $21 million building referendum, directing most attention to the elementary school because the voting decision is mostly addressing issues at the middle and high school campus.
Oct. 6
Holcombe girl found safe, man facing charges — An AMBER Alert issued over the weekend for a missing Holcombe teen, ended Sunday night with the girl who had been believed to be in serious danger found safe and an out-of-state man arrested for her abduction. Kryssy A. King, 15, was discovered missing early Saturday, Oct. 1, from her residence in the town of Ruby. She was believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22, who is not a resident of Wisconsin. Cash bail was set at $1 million for Blackburn, Tuesday, in Chippewa County Circuit Court. King was found Sunday night, after she knocked on a door of a home near Cornell and asked for help. Blackburn was arrested Sunday night, during a traffic stop near Superior in Douglas County. Law enforcement launched an investigation last year into inappropriate social media communication between King and Blackburn.
Solar project already reaping rewards — A new renewable energy project at the Rusk County Community Library in Ladysmith is already paying dividends as local school students are turning out to watch the installation work in a rapidly growing industry. Work crews started last week driving in the support posts for the new solar energy project. Another crew installed the panels. In a few weeks, highly specialized electricians in the solar energy field will connect the array to the library’s electrical panels. The proposal calls for installing 64 panels, each measuring 2 feet by 3 feet, on the hillside east of the library. They stretch in two 60-foot rows across the hill, each about 10 feet wide. The panels are supported by 15 feet long posts driven 8 feet into the ground.
New position for Leonhard — Jim Leonhard, who grew up in Tony, was named interim head coach of the University of Wisconsin football team for the remainder of the season, succeeding former coach Paul Chryst who was fired last weekend after the team’s 2-3 start. Leonhard arrived on campus in 2001 as an unheralded, 5-foot-8 walk-on and left four years later as a three-time first-team All-American. He played in every game of his four-year career, including each of the last 39 as a starting safety, en route to becoming one of the best defensive players in school history. Following his retirement from a 10-year career in the NFL, Leonhard joined the Badgers’ staff as defensive backs coach in 2016. He became defensive coordinator less than a year later Leonhard is the 31st head coach in Wisconsin football history.
Oct. 13
Silver Alert ends sadly after 3 day Ingram search — An intensive search for a missing elderly Ingram woman with dementia ended sadly last Friday morning, on the third day of attempting to locate Mary Lou Bisson, 91. She had gone missing sometime Wednesday, Oct. 5. She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and black jeans. Search and rescue efforts ran through the first night and into the second day. Despite cold temperatures and wet weather, crews kept searching into the third day on Oct. 7. A search team found Bisson’s body in a woods about one-half mile north of her home. Between 90 and 110 people are estimated to have helped during the search. Foul play is not suspected.
Council advances road work bond plan — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-0, at its last meeting, Sept. 26, to approve an initial resolution authorizing the sale of $1.045 million in general obligation bonds for street improvements. This is an initial resolution with final action expected before the end of the year. The new $77,339 debt service payment will replace existing debt to be paid off in 2022, resulting in no increase to the current city tax levy. The timeline for the bond sale is approving a final resolution by the middle of November and closing in early December.
Northpointe school purchase offer extended again — The Ladysmith Common Council announced during closed session at its Sept. 12 meeting, it has agreed to amend the offer by Northpointe Development to purchase the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue, extending the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022. The council purchased the property from the Ladysmith School District in 2020 with a vision of transforming the building and grounds northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street into a site offering workforce housing, daycare, recreation and youth programs. Northpointe was the only developer with a qualifying response to the city’s request for proposals. In June 2021, the council voted to sell the former elementary school to Northpointe for $1 in the ongoing effort to repurpose the property.
Oct. 20
Enrollments dip; state aid to area schools mixed — Third Friday school enrollment counts were released last week by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. They show school districts serving Rusk County struggling to retain students with all experiencing declines in actual pupil head counts. Actual head counts of pupils in desks declined 7.2 percent in Bruce, 3.8 percent in Flambeau, 3.9 percent in Ladysmith and 2.5 percent in Lake Holcombe. The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District reported a head count increase of 0.3 percent. School districts also reported declines in their Full Time Equivalent 3-year rolling averages with this FTE count falling 1.8 percent in Bruce, 1.6 percent in Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 4.3 percent in Flambeau, 3.0 percent in Ladysmith and 3.4 percent in Lake Holcombe. The result of the enrollment changes is mixed bag of state aid to local school districts with two receiving an increase of general aid over last year — Flambeau and Ladysmith. Three area districts are projected to receive less general aid Bruce, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Lake Holcombe.
Council envisions 2024 Miner Avenue rebuild — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, Oct. 10, to approve the application and environmental review work as part of an ambitious reconstruction of a major route through the downtown business district now in the planning stages. The council is planning to seek a Community Development Block Grant to help fund rebuilding of Miner Avenue from E. Third to W. Sixth streets, roughly from the Rusk County Government Center to just past the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The project through the heart of downtown could have a major impact on storefronts in the area.
New mural brightens Rusk County Farm Supply — A new mural at Rusk County Farm Supply adds color, design and celebrates the best of Rusk County right in downtown Ladysmith. In the fall of 2021, Rusk County Farm Supply Marketing Manager Shaina Spooner and her husband General Maneger Jesse Spooner decided to offer a mural design contest for business’ newly purchased building at the corner of W. Third Street S and Worden Avenue. The mural is on the east side of the building. The Spooners moved from an urban area where art was prevalent and wanted to bring some art to Ladysmith, according to Shaina. The Spooners worked with the Rusk County Youth Council to help put the event on. Participants could submit design ideas for the new mural. The submitted designs ranged in talent from water color, paint, poems and stories. The winning design was submitted by Katelyn Arquette, 34, of Phillips. Arquette won $500 for her winning design.
Oct. 27
Board impressed by school project design drawings — The Ladysmith School Board got its first look last Wednesday at preliminary construction timelines and architectural renderings that are part of a recently passed $21 million building and grounds improvement referendum. Engineers and architects were at the Oct. 19 meeting to provide an update on their work. Representatives of engineering firm Kraus Anderson presented a budget update and phasing plan offering more remodeling work than the originally proposed 37,000 square feet of floor space. The current scope of the referendum work at Ladysmith Middle & High School calls for remodeling 32,000 square feet of space and adding a new 8,500 square foot gym and 3,500 square foot library-media center. It also features maintenance on heating, ventilating, tuckpointing, drainage and finishes. It also calls for football lights, bleachers, softball dugouts and parking lot work. This current proposal calls for 52,000 square feet of remodeled and new spaces.
School budget puts freeze on tax levy — A new Ladysmith School District budget for the 2022-23 school year that calls for no increase in the tax levy received overwhelming public support at the district’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Only one person of about 30 people at the meeting voted against the spending package, after the board fielded several questions from the audience, including spending tied to the referendum building project and school staff raises. After receiving audience approval on the levy, the school board finalized the budget at its regular meeting that followed with unanimous approvals on spending and taxing.
County committee contracts for jail meal service — Members of the Rusk County Emergency Management Services committee approved entering into a contract with Ladysmith Family Restaurant to provide meals for inmates in the Rusk County Jail during the Oct. 12 meeting. Rusk County Health and Human Services Director Jeremy Jacobs told committee members that the cost of food and staffing the county’s meal programs is rising. The food costs rose to $90,000 this year. Rusk County is legally required to provide two hot meals and one cold each day.
Nov. 3
City council OKs doubling meeting per diem pay — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to double the pay of the mayor and aldermen. The increase does not take effect immediately. The increases take effect for aldermen elected in April 2023 and alderman and mayor elected in April 2024. Ald. Marty Reynolds said there is money in the budget for the raises. Currently, the mayor shall receive a $300 monthly salary plus $25 per noticed meeting attended and aldermen shall receive $25 per noticed meeting attended of the council or its committees, boards or commissions; or for attending meetings of other groups or organizations as designated liaisons of the city. Effective April 18, 2023, newly elected and newly appointed members of the council will receive $50 per noticed meetings attended of the council or its committees, boards or commissions; or, for attending meetings of other groups or organizations as designated liaisons of the City . Effective April 18, 2023, non-elected members of committees, boards or commissions will receive $50 per noticed meetings.
Voters to decide key races on Tuesday — Voters will head to the polls next week, Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast ballots in the fall General Election. Voters in this area also will cast ballots in races for the Wisconsin Assembly 87th District and Wisconsin State Senate 29th District seats.
WWII veteran dies, services this week — A decorated World War II veteran in Rusk County died this week with services planned in the coming days. Clarence R. Stine, 101, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He was born on June 6, 1921. Stine received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart after serving in the South Pacific, where he received serious facial injuries as a result of sniper fire. Stine farmed for 15 years with his father as a young man on a local farm in Rusk County. After his military service he married the love of his life, Irene. They recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. He worked for the printing company, R.R. Donnelley, in Chicago, Ill. He later worked in the construction industry, building bridges and working with masonry. Stine also worked for the Ladysmith School District in the maintenance and custodial department for more than 13 years. In 1995, he was named Commander of the Year for the VFW Hollowpeter-Bathke Post 2490 in Ladysmith. Stine received the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement while serving with Company G 120th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He also received the Purple Heart for wounds received as a result of hostile actions on Dec. 7, 1942; Presidential Unit Citation, awarded to the 126th Infantry Regiment for service from June 23, 1942 to Jan. 23, 1943; American Defense Service Medal for active duty from Sept. 8, 1939 to Dec. 7, 1941; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one Bronze Service Star for service in one named campaign; World War II Victory Medal; Honorable Service Lapel Button-World War II; and Philippine Defense Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star.
Nov. 10
Key races up in the area after Midterm vote — Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast ballots in the Congressional midterm elections. Many races remained too close to call as ballot tabulating continued late into the night and early the next morning. Voters were deciding the race for Wisconsin governor as well as other key state races for lt. governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, Assembly and Senate. At the federal level, voters were deciding contests for U.S. Senate and Congress. Signs that a “red wave” of Republican strength did not materialize, as Democrats held on to several competitive Senate and governor seats across the nation. Which party controls the House and Senate was still undecided well into Wednesday morning.
World War II veteran dies, honored — A decorated World War II veteran from Rusk County died last week with many who also served in the Armed Forces turning out in his honor. Clarence R. Stine, 101, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Oct. 30, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He was born on June 6, 1921. He was laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith, the week before Veterans Day. In Stine’s memory, a honor detail fired three rifle volleys. A bugler played Taps. They saluted their comrade. They paid their respects for a soldier and their friend. Every branch of the service was present. Many local military posts were on hand. They honored the fallen soldier who gave so much for his country and community. Stine’s likability and his devotion to the Veterans of Foreign Wars were the first thoughts of Walt Johnson, the former commander of VFW Hollowpeter-Bathke Post 2490 in Ladysmith, “He was the glue of Post 2490 in Ladysmith for many years,” Johnson said. “He earned the love and respect he received from his peers and other Veterans Associations.” Stine was born in Rusk County. He left school as a young man to go to work. He was living in Chicago, Ill., and working as a press operator for RR Donnelley Printing when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1941, one month before the surprise attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor. He was inducted at Fort Sheridan, Ill. and received training in heavy weapons at Camp Croft, S.C. He was a private first class in Company G of the 126th Infantry Regiment of the 32nd Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater of Operations. After training, he cycled through a series of military bases in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts before being issued a brand new 30 caliber M-1 Garand rifle. One year exactly to the day of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, a sniper shot nearly took Stine’s life. A gun shot hit Stine in the face.
ATV fatality in Sheldon area — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in the W5100 block of Spur Road, Sheldon to a report of a ATV crash. A passing motorist came upon an ATV that had crashed into a tree with the driver, Erik Hoeft, 52, of Sheldon, breathing but unconscious. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene as a Sheldon first responder attempted life saving measures on Hoeft. According to the Rusk County Dispatch Report, Hoeft was transported on a medical helicopter, however later succumbed to his injuries. Hoeft’s ATV left the roadway and struck a tree, according to investigations. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Responding to the scene were the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Ambulance, Sheldon First Responders and Sheldon Fire Department.
Nov. 17
Dam discharges hydraulic fluid in Flambeau River — An environmental and industrial services company is working on the Flambeau River, attempting to clean the waterway after a release of non-hazardous hydraulic fluid from the Dairyland Dam. Dairyland Power Cooperative reported a discharge of turbine lubrication oil from the hydroelectric station at the Ladysmith Dam on Monday, Nov. 7. Dairyland Power initially estimated up to approximately 20 gallons of oil may have been discharged to the Flambeau River from the dam, located about 3 miles upstream from Ladysmith. More investigation determined the discharge to be 175 gallons. State DNR officials also are investigating why the initial discharge was under-reported and its impact on the environment and human health, according to DNR Hydrogeologist Jeff Paddock. He said a meeting is scheduled this week with environmental response firm staff to gather additional information. Dairyland Power hired a spill response company, Bay West, to mobilize to the site and place booms and collect any oil discharged to the river, according to Sager. The firm was on-site doing clean-up for about a week. The material is nonhazardous petroleum oil, Mobil DTE 26 Ultra. The Mobil DTE Oil Named Series oils are high quality, rust- and oxidation-inhibited circulating lubricants. They are used widely in steam turbines and hydro turbines, as well as all other continuous circulation methods involving pumps, valves and ancillary equipment.
Nine day gun-deer hunt kicks off Saturday — The Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season kicks off Saturday and runs for 9 days, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Area wildlife experts are forecasting a “very good” deer herd in Rusk County and excellent weather conditions. A little snow cover would be helpful with slight chances forecast most of this week in the days leading up to the hunt. About 90 percent of the 930 square miles of Rusk County is considered suitable deer habitat, with public land making up about 27 percent including state, county, and municipal government ownership, as well as Forest Tax Law open lands. “The peak rut for Rusk County was likely last week, but there are still a lot of bucks out chasing does with lots of scrapes and rubs on the landscape,” said DNR Wildlife Biologist Emma Hanson, who is stationed in Ladysmith.
Election results reveal county backs Republicans — Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast ballots in the Congressional midterm elections. Many races remained too close to call late into the night and early the next morning. Voters were deciding the race for Wisconsin governor as well as other key state races for lt. governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, Assembly and Senate. At the federal level, voters were deciding contests for U.S. Senate and Congress. Which party controls the US Senate was not called until later in the week. The fate of the US House remains up in the air. Signs of a “red wave” of Republican strength did not materialize, as Democrats held on to several competitive Senate and governor seats across the nation.
Nov. 24
School board OKs first purchases for renovation work — The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to direct its construction management firm to grant limited authorization to proceed with $2.7 million in material purchases as part of a $21 million referendum building and grounds improvement project. The Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and the school district are in the process of negotiating a design-build amendment with respect to the project, but have not yet reached complete agreement upon all of the terms. Both sides desire commencing work on the project before the agreement is reached. The agreement allows Kraus-Anderson to purchase $1.77 million in heating/ventilating units from Bartingale Mechanical of Eau Claire, $559,645 in precast materials from Wells Concrete Products of Maple Grove, Minn., $332,500 in structural metals from Structural Steel Supply of Somerset and $339,000 in bleacher seating and press box system components from JW Industries of Green Bay.
Oily sheen on river persists after spill — Work continued last week following the Nov. 6 discharge of 175 gallons of a petroleum product from the Flambeau Hydro Station dam near Ladysmith. The dam is operated by Dairyland Power Cooperative. Dairyland officials said Wednesday, Nov. 16, the utility’s emergency spill contractor, Bay West, anticipated primary remediation will extend through the week. Dairyland, under direction and consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Bay West, will then continue monitoring and mitigation of the discharge area. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Dairyland officials said Bay West will apply “Simple Green” to a pocket area of the river where physical recovery of the oil discharge has proven challenging due to shallow water and rocky terrain. Simple Green is an American brand of cleaning products produced by Sunshine Makers, Inc. Their best known product is Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner. It is advertised as an environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and biodegradable cleaner. The use of the cleaner has been authorized by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Agency, according to state DNR Hydrogeologist Jeff Paddock. “There is still some material in the river, but it is far reduced from what it was,” Paddock said after the application of Simple Green.
City council advances street work bonds — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, last week, to sell $1.045 million in general obligation street improvement bonds to help fund several major street improvements. Projects identified for improvement with the funds include Flambeau Avenue, W. Fifth Street N, Corbett Avenue E, Fritz Avenue W, E, Second Street N, W. Seventh Street S, Lindoo Avenue E and Adams Avenue E. “We have some big projects that are coming up,” said Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner. The city had four bidders on the bonds with the Milwaukee firm, Baird & Co., the low-bidder with an average interest rate of 4.58 percent. Actual rates vary annually during a 20-year repayment period.
Shop local this weekend; Winter Magic awaits — The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Ladysmith, are packing a sleigh ride of fun this holiday season with several opportunities to get out and enjoy Christmas. Small Business Saturday, held Saturday, Nov. 26, kicks off the holiday local shopping season. The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pictures With Santa 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Rusk County Visitor Center. Pictures With Santa are free and while supplies last, there will be candy. The annual Winter Magic, co-sponsored by the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Ladysmith will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 with a string of activities to light up your weekend.
Dec. 1
Report cards show most area schools meet expectations — Most area school districts meet expectations in new report cards released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The DPI recently published public and choice school and district report cards for the 2021-22 school year. The DPI reported the Bruce School District with a total enrollment of 445 students exceeds expectations. The DPI reported the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District with a total enrollment of 918 students meets expectations. The DPI reported the Flambeau School District with a total enrollment of 479 students meets expectations. The DPI reported the Ladysmith School District with a total enrollment of 777 students meets expectations. The DPI reported the Lake Holcombe School District with a total enrollment of 278 students meets few expectations.
Local store owners, shoppers thinking big — Small Business Saturday is for local shop owners what Black Friday is for big box retailers and Cyber Monday is for on-line giants. Local shop owners know their success relies on friends, neighbors and other individuals from the surrounding communities. Last weekend, was an opportunity for small business operators to give back with open doors, wide smiles and plenty of bargains. Most involved agreed the gratitude goes both ways with store owners grateful for customers and shoppers pleased to find so much available in their hometowns. “It’s a lift for the local economy,” said Ladysmith resident Bev Lazar, who was spending the morning shopping in the city’s downtown. Eileen Ziesler, owner of Toad House, in Ladysmith, was pleased with the turnout. She relished seeing so many recognizable faces come through the front door for the great food, tasty treats and art on display. “We see a lot of local people coming in on Small Business Saturday, and it is great to see that,” Ziesler said. “Small Business Saturday is our people. It’s a community. It’s our community.”
Winter Magic, Love Light Tree this weekend — The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Ladysmith, are packing a sleigh ride of fun this holiday season with several opportunities to get out and enjoy Christmas. Honor a loved one or remember a passed loved one this year. The Love Light Ceremony will be held 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
Dec. 8
Converting former county hospital to apartments could cost $21.4 million — Very early planning documents show it could cost $21.4 million to fully gut the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital building and redevelop the three level structure as a facility with as many as 63 apartment units. Members of the Joint Management Committee made up of elected officials from Rusk County and city of Ladysmith got their first look at a conceptual floor plan and cost projection on Thursday, Dec. 1. “We are just trying to get enough info together to interest private developers in responding to some future Request for Proposals. There is currently no timeline for that and no certainty what Rusk County, as owner, will do,” said Al Christianson, a member of the committee and secretary for the Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation. Proposed floor plans for the structure show 14 total “micro unit” studio efficiencies, 23 1-bedroom units, 18 2-bedroom units and nine 3-bedroom units. Plans for the ground level show 16 individual units, breaking down to six “micro unit” studio efficiencies, seven 1-bedroom units and three 2-bedroom units. Three bedroom units currently are not proposed on this level. Plans for the first level show 23 individual units, breaking down to four “micro unit” studio efficiencies, seven 1-bedroom units, nine 2-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units. Plans for the second level show 19 individual units, breaking down to four “micro unit” studio efficiencies, nine 1-bedroom units and six 2-bedroom units. Three bedroom units currently are not proposed on this level.
Flambeau schools to keep live-streams — Flambeau school board member unanimously approved continuing to live stream school board meetings. In the Nov. 16 school board meeting, School Board President Joel Taylor said, “my personal opinion is to keep doing what we’re doing.” The motion to discontinue live streaming school board meetings came into the front in recent news following several lawsuits where closed captioning was not available. Closed captioning helps organizations meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. “My personal opinion is that the benefits outweigh litigation that may come,” said Taylor who said he had spoken with the school’s attorney, Tony Renning, and was told there could be ramifications by the school to keep live streaming board meetings but not provide closed captioning. Taylor said he believes live streaming the meetings is very important. Board member Dan Kopacz suggested the school consider uploading the school board recordings onto YouTube to be able to have access to closed captioning features.
City seeks funding of Fifth Street water main work — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week that Ladysmith is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. This project includes the construction of a water main loop and the replacement of water mains and sanitary sewers along W. Fifth Street North in the city between Flambeau and North avenues. “The city hopes to break ground in spring in conjunction with Flambeau Avenue,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr. Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project. The requested project cost is $348,086. The estimated loan amount is $139,234 with principal forgiveness of the remaining $208,852. The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project. The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project.
Dec. 15
Men sentenced in shooting deaths of grandparents — A Rusk County man once called the “mastermind” behind the double shooting deaths of his grandparents, was sentenced, Monday, to life in prison with the opportunity to petition for release and extended supervision after 40 years. Adam Rosolowski, 23, was sentenced by Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge James M. Isaacson in Rusk County Circuit Court after pleading guilty and being convicted earlier this year on two counts of felony 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, party to a crime as a repeater. Robert Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie Rosolowski, 70, were killed at their home near Conrath on June 8, 2020. At sentencing, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski were described as highly respected members of their community who were always willing to help. They were even noted for providing Adam with a place to live The Rosolowski’s daughter, Bridgett Rosolowski, mother of Adam, spoke emotionally and tearfully for the family. She said Adam “claims to have had this horrible life,” but she added “he is a really good liar.” Bridgett said the killing has left the family at a loss for words, adding, “the individual that did this is not our son,” Bridgett said.
Officer pulls woman out of burning home — An elderly Ladysmith woman escaped a structure fire at her home in the city late Wednesday morning, but several pets died in the smoky blaze. A city police officer is being praised for his quick thinking in getting the owner out of the burning structure. The Ladysmith Fire Department responded at 11:10 p.m., Dec. 7, to 612 W. First Street S. It received manpower assistance from the Bruce Fire Department. Vanessa Hintz, 70, who was rescued from the home, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Firefighters faced harsh conditions with overnight temperatures below zero, making it difficult to fight the fire. A neighbor reported the fire, after seeing smoke coming from a window. A responding officer, Jacob Schmidt, reported the fire was in the back of the residence and “smoke is really coming out of the front door.”
School board to seek new administrator — The Bruce School Board will start a search for a new district administrator following the announcement its current top staff member will retire at the end of the current school year. Current School District Administrator Pat Sturzl will work through June 30, 2023, when he will retire. Sturzl was Spanish teacher for the school district for 23 years. He then worked three years as director of instruction and six years as school district administrator.
Former Ladysmith News publisher dead at 80 — A longtime former publisher of the Ladysmith News died on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tom Bell led the paper for 23 years, from 1981-2004. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Don, who ran the paper from 1965-81, and his grandfather, who ran the paper from 1911-65. As a small-town, family-owned newspaper, everyone wore many hats and were quite familiar with each other. They churned out a paper week after week, making sure readers were kept informed about local city, county and school news and sports. “We worked together at Ladysmith for several years, and I can’t recall that we ever had a disagreement,” said current Ladysmith News publisher Jim Bell, a brother of Tom’s. “We got along very well.” Jim Bell eventually left Ladysmith to become publisher of the Barron News-Shield in 1979. “I was at The News as the ad manager when Tom came back to Ladysmith from the Air Force,” Jim said. “He operated the Linotype at that time, later becoming publisher after Don Bell retired. Jim recalls his own skills were mainly in the journalism, people and public relations realm. “Tom was a fixer. He was very comfortable working with his hands. He later, after retirement, remodeled the basement of the The News and took out the presses,” Jim said. “It was really a neat place down there. He also, still later, remodeled the second floor as a rental, and still later remodeled the back for an exercise business.” Tom was physically strong, according to Jim Bell. “He was the only guy I knew that could lift an 8-page newspaper roll off a cart on the floor to an upright position for storage. That would be about 800 pounds plus you had to lift then snap yourself underneath with hands on a wooden ram rod that was placed into the center or the roll for lifting. Usually two guys did that,” Jim Bell said. Jim bought Tom’s interest in Bell Press that included the Ladysmith and Barron newspapers not long after Jim moved to Barron. They didn’t see much of each other after that. Tom retired and moved to Florida for winters down there and summers up here. Jim continued to work with the newspapers, adding a couple more, and still working a long week. “Yes, I loved my brother,” Jim said. “He was bigger, stronger and probably smarter than I was. I last saw him alive at a nursing home in Chippewa Falls. He didn’t know who I was when I got there, but he saluted me when I left.”
Dec. 22
Heavy, wet snow strains utility, emergency crews — Ladysmith was socked with 9 inches of wet heavy snow last week, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and parts of Rusk County received twice that according to social media posts from individuals in the Blue Hills. The snow continued to pile up in the days that followed with several more inches draping nearly every object it contacted. At the height of storm recovery efforts last Friday morning, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace urged the public not to travel within the county until the public works, snow and power crews have a chance to clear the roads of snow, trees and power lines. Travel should be avoided unless it is an emergency, he said. The number of reported electrical outages continued to mount due to the lingering snow, ice and wind that caused extensive damage to trees and power lines. More than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states were mobilized in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on. By Thursday afternoon, around 30,000 Xcel Energy customers had experienced an outage with about 24,000 customers without power as crews battled difficult conditions that were leading to new outages.
Searchers scour Blue Hills during storm — A treacherous overnight search on wilderness roads in far northwestern Rusk County ended early last Friday with a man and woman found safe inside a cabin they broke into for shelter from the winter storm. The search in the heart of the Blue Hills and one of the most remote parts of the county started at about 11 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 and continued until about 7 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16. It involved law enforcement from four counties, two Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and firefighters from six departments as far away as Shell Lake. An EMS crew from Birchwood also responded. The town of Wilson, where the pair was believed lost and ultimately was found, also was contacted. Nearly a foot of snow had fallen in the Ladysmith morning by last Thursday morning with several more inches of snow expected during the following days. Social media posts made by residents of the Blue Hills were reporting that are received about 20 inches of snow during the first night of the snow. The storm downed numerous trees that left roads impassable and took down power lines that interrupted electrical service to local residents for days. As a result, many roads were left unplowed and impassable.
Dec. 29
Connection store sold to Ladysmith business group — The owner of a Ladysmith bowling center that experienced building structure issues last winter and did not reopen to bowlers is eying a new development in the city. Jim West, owner of West Cove Lanes, is part of a group that recently purchased the Indianhead Community Action Agency Connections store. State and county real estate transaction records show Indianhead Community Action Agency sold Connections, 500 W. Ninth St. N, for $425,000, to JB & J Three LLC. The sale was recorded Dec. 14 with the Rusk County Register of Deeds office and with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Over recent history, the property has been owned by TF James Company, a retail and commercial real estate developer in Omaha, Neb.; Shopko Stores Inc., the parent company of Pamida; Investors Real Estate Trust Properties, an apartment-community living property management company in Minot, N.D.; and Indianhead Community Action Agency, based in Ladysmith.
Mine outlot issued completion certificate — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued last week a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation to Flambeau Mining for the industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County. The DNR also issued a Revised Mining Permit to the company. Flambeau Mining Company was issued a mining permit and other necessary permits to operate an open pit copper mine in early 1991. Ore shipments from the mining site began in 1993 and continued for more than four years. Site reclamation, including backfilling of the pit, was substantially completed by the end of 1999. Flambeau Mining Company was later issued a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation for 149 acres of the 181-acre mining site in 2007. The remaining 32 acres, referred to as the industrial outlot, includes an area for which the original reclamation plan was modified to allow alternate uses of the project buildings and adjacent areas. The site currently includes a DNR Service Center, Xcel Energy’s power line maintenance shop and an equestrian trailhead.
