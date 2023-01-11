2022 Year in Photos July-December

Top stories in the Ladysmith News for 2022 ran from the heroism of rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle in January to the local family freeing themselves from their Haitian abductors after three months in captivity.  Read some of our top news stories that ran last year between July and December. Part one featuring the first half of 2022 news stories appeared last week.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.