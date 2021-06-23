The Ladysmith School Board received an update, Wednesday, on a 2021-22 school year preliminary budget that forecasts a $194,621 deficit.
The spending package proposal calls for $11.57 million in estimated spending compared with $11.38 million in estimated revenue.
This is the board’s first look at its next budget to be approved next fall. It voted 7-0 to approve the preliminary budget.
The board also received an update on the current school year budget that started last July with a projected $300,000 deficit and will end soon with less than a $100,000 shortfall. This make-up is partly the result of a massive surge in federal coronavirus aid including $179,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, $116,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and $113,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Another factor in the district’s favor is flow-through special education funding that was more than had been projected.
“Obviously some of these federal funds have helped balance this budget,” said Mike Cox, the district’s finance director. “A combination of those two is why our budget is going to be better than we anticipated at the end of the year.”
The 2021-22 school year projected budget will include the remaining total of the district’s $709,000 ESSER II funding. Despite this additional aid the district is facing financial issues, Cox told the board.
“I have to warn that the board doesn’t get a false impression that we are out of financial trouble because we are not,” Cox said. “Even though we are going to have close to $700,000 in ESSER II money we are still going to be predicting a deficit in our budget, not quite as bad as we anticipated a year ago. Once this federal money dries up our deficits are going to continue to increase.”
Cox told the board he is projecting a slight increase in general state aid and no change in per-student revenue.
He added the school district’s debt is close to being paid off, which he considers very helpful in the spring 2022 building and revenue cap referendums now being formulated.
The state’s biennium budget also has yet to be passed.
“When I say preliminary, I mean preliminary. But this [projected budget] is something to go on,” Cox said of the 2021-22 school year projected budget.
Cox told the board starting the upcoming school year with a $194,621 budget deficit is better than last year’s $300,000 projected spending shortfall, but it is still a deficit.
“It is still a deficit and it is still with the help of a lot of federal money,” Cox said. “I think you can get the impression the following year is going to be a tough year as far as deficit spending. It is going to be double that.”
School board member Melissa Rudack asked how the district can escape the budget shortfalls.
“The only way you can get out if it is pass a referendum to exceed the revenue cap,” Cox said.
The district has not passed a referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue limits. Cox told the board a referendum is inevitable, calling the coronavirus aid a temporary fix that only pushed financial problems down the road.
“It is the only way you can get more money,” Cox said. “Otherwise you have to cut staff, cut programs or increase class sizes and we are already have difficult times with educating our students the way it is with achievement levels.”
Without the coronavirus aid, district officials would be projecting a $400,000 deficit for the 2021-22 school year, according to Cox. He called the district’s $2 million fund balance “pretty healthy,” but noted this could be depleted quickly if the board needed to balance its budget year after year.
“Operation expenses are exceeding the amount of money that is being pumped into the state aid formula, and schools are falling behind,” Cox said. “You can’t have salary increases and operation increases and do it with the amount of money we are getting from the state with the revenue limit.”
The state’s revenue limit formula controls the revenue a school district is entitled to receive each year through general state aid and local levies. Once the state provides each district with its aid level, the remaining difference becomes the local levy funded by taxpayers.
“You are in a tough spot. The only way to get out of it is to have a referendum to exceed the revenue limit,” Cox said.
School board member Jeff Wallin asked what happens if voters do not pass this referendum, which still has not been officially adopted by the school board.
“I think the point this community needs to understand in selling this referendum is if you do not pass a referendum to exceed the revenue cap you are in trouble,” Cox said. “You have enough money to run a school district for a few more years, but once that fund balance gets down there it is very difficult to bring that back. Then, you are into short-term borrowing.”
One positive is the district is projected to make its last large long-term debt payment totaling $1.8 million in its upcoming budget. In doing so, the board has an opportunity to take on new referendum debt without raising taxes much more than they are now.
“That is pretty important I think from a financial standpoint. If I am a taxpayer in the school district, and I have been able to make my house payments and not have to pay a lot more in the future to give the school more money to operate on, I think I would be more inclined to vote yes,” Cox said.
School board member Jeff Wallin warned the referendum will be a tough sell to the public.
“They are going to say if you can lower their taxes they are going to vote against it,” Wallin said.
A referendum’s success is based on the “flavor of a community and how you sell it,” Cox told the board.
“No matter what you are going to need to pass a referendum in the future, or you are going to have to make some really difficult decisions,” Cox said.
In other matters, the school board:
n Unanimously approved moving the Ladysmith High School Scholarship Fund to the Rusk County Community Foundation. RCCF presented its management plan to the school board last month, saying its rate of return on investment is greater than the Certificates of Deposit now used by the school district’s fund. The result should be more money and scholarships available to students. The board delayed action to seek legal opinion on what would happen with the funds should Ladysmith School District dissolve, a situation most at the meeting was unlikely to ever happen.
n Voted 6-1 to purchase a riding lawnmower with a 60-inch deck for $11,125. The new machine will reduce staff time mowing, according to school officials.
n Unanimously approved milk and bread bids for the 2021-22 school year.
n Unanimously approved an early graduation request.
n Voted 6-1 to approve a revised Blended Learning Assisting Students Together policy. BLAST had been a way to meet the needs of home-schooled students. About four students will remain grandfathered, allowing them to graduate under the prior policy. Moving forward, the school district will purchase a virtual program offering greater control and monitoring. It is hoped the new program will allow the district to offer more electives and benefit all students.
n Unanimously approved a new middle football coaching proposal under which the two 7-8 grade coaches and 5-6 grade flag football coaches will all receive compensation. Under the new plan that will not cost the district any additional money overall, 7-8 grade coaches will receive less compensation so flag football coaches can be paid.
nApproved the employment of Gina Baker as middle school reading intervention teacher, overload for teacher Rycki Moravec to teach an early morning advanced chemistry class prior to the start of the school day, employment of Jodi Zimmer as school guidance counselor, discontinue employment of a support staff person the board declined to identify, employment of Betsy Miller as middle/high school cross-categorical special education teacher, employment of Penny Scherzer as summer technology assistant, resignation of Mariah Stoll as Head Girls Basketball Coach, Maria Hecimovich as 4-year-old kindergarten teacher starting in the 2021-22 school year, resignation of Jennifer Ruff as third grade teacher and deny her leave of absence request.
