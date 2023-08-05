One person was killed Saturday in a rollover crash in eastern Rusk County, south of Ingram.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, at about 4:17 pm, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle crash roll-over on Wis. 73 near Townline Road in the town of Lawrence.
Rusk County Sheriff's deputies, Rusk County Ambulance and Hawkins Fire Department responded.
Upon arrival, the driver was found deceased and was the only vehicle occupant.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
The crash is still under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.