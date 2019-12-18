The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department is considering assessing the future needs of a new jail.
During the December Emergency Management Service meeting, held Wednesday, Dec. 10, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Rusk County Administrator Andy Albarado discussed pursuing an assessment of a new jail.
The current Rusk County Jail has a maximum capacity of 52 inmates and the state of Wisconsin requires jails to be filled to 80 percent capacity.
Albarado said, “things have changed” due to jail some populations now needing to be segregated. Depending on the inmate population, there are times when it can only hold 40 inmates.
Within the last four years some crime classifications require inmates to be segregated from other types of crimes. Males and females are always segregated from each other.
The jail used to have a greater ratio of male to female inmates, however now the trend is showing consistently 5-10 female inmates, according to Wallace. Segregating based on crime classifications and gender it is creating more issues with dispatch, staffing and within the jail.
Renovating the current jail could also be an option.
The current jail is 30 years old and is starting to see the effects of deteriorating aging. Some areas where aging is being seen are the fire alarms and urinals. Aging will continue to effect the jail, according to Wallace.
Albarado said the step is to go to the county board meeting to request the funds to a formal assessment of the jail to determine is a renovation is an option or a new jail are needed.
Committee members approved the purchase of a new snowmobile for $8,837 and the purchase of three new squad vehicles and a pickup for the sheriff’s department.
The next emergency management services meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Rusk County Government Center.
