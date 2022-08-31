As of Sept. 1, the school will no longer be covered by their current property insurance company. School District Administrator Erica Schley said other schools, and some municipalities have experienced similar disruptions. One challenge the school faced with it’s property insurance, according to Schley, was the lack of a sprinkler system throughout the building.
Schley said she had reached out to another provider, however it was cost prohibited at nearly double rates for deductible and premium payments.
While the school could look into installing a sprinkler system, there is no guarantee the current company would cover it, said Schley. She received a provider’s name and contact information from the Unity School District that recently experienced a similar challenge.
During the public forum, Lanita Stuntzman request the school board members considering approving an item on the agenda to allow students attending Imago Dei Academy, in Ladysmith, to receiving transportation to and from school.
A Flambeau school bus already currently travels to Ladysmith to deliver Our Lady of Sorrows students.
The deadline to make the request to the school was May 15 and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) allows schools to grant extensions to that deadline, said Stuntzman. The DPI encourages schools and community members to work together to “attempt to provide transportation instead of seeking technicalities,” said Stuntzman.
Later, during the meeting, school board member Julie Hauser asked if the student’s addresses, of those attending Imago Dei Academy, was compatible to a bus route. Schley said the current route does have addresses are outliers but it would not add significant costs.
On days when Flambeau does not have school or if it is canceled for inclement weather, Imago Dei Academy students would be responsible for their own transportation.
School board members approved the request five to one with Sara Taylor dissenting.
Schley presented an update on the school’s use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, ESSER, that the school received as part of the COVID-19 relief fund. The school also received $77,826 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Funds from the first two disbursements of were used to hire a licensed school counselor, substitute teachers, technology upgrades to the school’s firewall, laptops, plexiglass, touch screen displays, chrome carts and in the area of food service.
The third disbursement of ESSER funds allows the school to make upgrades to the building if those upgrades fall under the conditions of relating to COVID-19 as well as addressing teacher needs. The ESSER funds also require the school to use 20 percent for student learning loss during the pandemic.
The third disbursement was $1,806,900 and of that amount Schley said $1,132,000 is budgeted for. Schley said she would like to take the opportunity to address some of the building needs. Two of the potential projects mentioned were putting in blacktop instead of concrete to reduce costs and to address the turn around area for the buses.
In other matters, school board members discussed and approved the following:
— Board members approved combining eSports and Tough Cookies into a STEM club.
— Board members approved receiving a $500 donation from the Jump River Lions Club for school supplies.
— Board members approved a Touch Secure App that will allow the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to access the school’s cameras in the event of an emergency. The cameras will not be monitored by the sheriff’s office at any other time.
The next Flambeau school board meeting will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21.
