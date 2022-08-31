As of Sept. 1, the school will no longer be covered by their current property insurance company. School District Administrator Erica Schley said other schools, and some municipalities have experienced similar disruptions. One challenge the school faced with it’s property insurance, according to Schley, was the lack of a sprinkler system throughout the building. 

Schley said she had reached out to another provider, however it was cost prohibited at nearly double rates for deductible and premium payments.

