Wisconsin State Senator Jerry Petrowski, a politically moderate Republican from Marathon, will not seek re-election in the State Senate in the fall. He made the announcement public on Thursday, March 10.
Petrowski was elected to the State Assembly in 1998 and to the State Senate in 2012. He thanked his constituents in northcentral Wisconsin for their support over the past 23-plus years.
“I represent 91 towns, 26 villages, seven cities and portions of 31 school districts, all across six counties. It is a sizable district and takes over 4-1/2 hours to drive from one end to the other.
Petrowski added he has enjoyed his time in both the Assembly and the Senate.
“There are still so many things left that I want to accomplish. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and being able to spend more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren,” Petrowski said.
Petrowski authored more than 160 bills that were signed into law during his tenure in office.
“I love this area of the state and the people that live here,” Petrowski said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your State Senator and represent you in the legislature.”
Petrowski has authored numerous bills including a constitutional amendment protecting the state’s Transportation fund; numerous bills protecting victims of domestic abuse, child abuse, human trafficking and harassment/stalking; supporting veterans with an outreach and recovery program; and life-saving measures including screening babies for congenital heart defects and including CPR training in schools and for 911 dispatchers.
Other legislation of his include rewriting of the entire regulatory structure around use of farm equipment on Wisconsin roads; providing $5 million for Northcentral Health Care to address mental health reform; addressing the heroin epidemic afflicting local communities; and increasing support for K-12, Technical College and UW System education.
He also has helped with designating ginseng as Wisconsin’s state herb; shielding taxpayers from Brokaw’s insolvency; and assisting local governments with flexibility.
“Together, we have worked to create jobs, balance the state budget and protect our taxpayers by making government live within its means and by finding ways to do more with less,” Petrowski said.
Wisconsin State Assembly 87th District Rep. Jim Edming called Petrowski an outstanding advocate for the people in the 29th State Senate District since becoming state senator in 2012.
“During my time serving with him in the legislature, I’ve had the pleasure of working with him to advance the priorities of the hardworking people of the 87th Assembly District that we both represent,” Edming said.
Edming cited legislation efforts between himself and Petrowski.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with him to advance the priorities of the hardworking people of the 87th Assembly District that we both represent. From the legislation that resulted in a much needed new circuit court branch in Marathon County, and hopefully one soon in Sawyer County, to advocating for our farmers, I’m grateful for all we were able to accomplish together. I am proud to call Jerry my friend, and I wish him and his wife the best wherever the road may lead them next,” Petrowski said.
Petrowski has not supported efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin. He was among just three Republicans — with Sen. Kathy Bernier of Lake Hallie and Sen. Dale Kooyenga of Brookfield — who joined Senate Democrats in voting to advance an audit of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s investigation of that election. The Republican majority blocked the audit.
There are 33 State Senators who are elected to staggered four-year terms. Candidates must be a resident for one year within the state and a qualified elector of the district at the time of taking office.
Located in north-central Wisconsin, the district comprises all of Rusk, and Taylor counties, along with most of Sawyer and Marathon counties, and parts of northwest Clark County and northern Wood County. The district includes the city of Wausau and part of the city of Marshfield, but is otherwise very rural.
Previously, the 29th district was served by Republican Pam Galloway, from 2011 to 2012, Democrat Russ Decker, from 1991 to 2011 and Republican Walter Chilsen, from 1967 to 1990
Petrowski is the third Republican to announce plans not to seek another term, joining Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Chippewa Falls, and Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton. Roth is running for lieutenant governor.
Democrats not returning are Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, Janis Ringhand, of Evansville and Jon Erpenbach, of West Point.
Additionally, Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield, said he will not run again due to changes in his legislative district under new maps adopted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In addition to the six senators, so far 13 members of the Wisconsin Assembly have announced plans not to run again in the fall.
The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Current Committees
Committee on Agriculture and Tourism
Committee on Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues (Vice-Chair)
Committee on Transportation and Local Government (Chair)
Biography
Born Wausau, Wisconsin, June 16, 1950; married; 4 children, 3 grandchildren.
Graduate Newman High School (Wausau); attended University of Wisconsin-Marathon County and Northcentral Technical College.
Former ginseng, dairy, and beef farmer. Served in Army Reserve, 1968–74.
Member: Seventh Congressional District, Marathon, Wood, Taylor, Rusk, Sawyer, Price, Lincoln, Portage, and Shawano County Republican Parties; Farm Bureau; National Rifle Association; Friends of Rib Mountain; Wausau Elks; Marathon Lions.
Former member: Wisconsin Rifle and Pistol Association; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1791; Childcare Connection Board; Department of Transportation Law Enforcement Advisory Council; Marathon County Hunger Coalition.
Recipient: American Heart Association Legislator of the Year 2018, 2016, 2014; End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin Legislative Leader Award 2014; Wisconsin VFW Legislator of the Year 2014; Wisconsin American Legion Legislator of the Year 2014; Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Legislator of the Year 2002; Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Certificate of Commendation 2005; Wisconsin Towns Association Friend of Wisconsin Towns Award 2016, 2014, 2011; Wisconsin Counties Association Outstanding Legislator Award 2014; Wisconsin Economic Development Association Working for Wisconsin Award 2018; Wisconsin Urban and Rural Transit Association Legislative Statesman of the Year 2014; Wisconsin Professional Police Association Legislator of the Year 2014; Wisconsin Troopers Association Legislator of the Year 2014, 2003; Center for Driver’s License Recovery and Employability Legislative Champion Award 2014; State Bar of Wisconsin Scales of Justice Award 2014; Wisconsin Dental Association Legislative Champion Award 2013 & Award of Honor (Mission of Mercy) 2011; Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians Friend of Family Medicine Award 2016, 2014; American Academy of Pediatrics Childhood Legislative Advocate of the Year 2005; Wisconsin Council on Physical Disabilities Appreciation Award 2014; Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association Community Health Center Friend Award 2018; Wisconsin Public Health Association Friend of Public Health Award 2016; Wisconsin Electric Cooperatives Association Enlightened Legislator of the Year 2013; Wisconsin Farm Bureau Friend of Agriculture Award 2006, 2004; Wisconsin Dairy Business Association Legislative Excellence Award 2018, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2008; Wisconsin Grocers Association Friend of the Grocers Award 2016, 2014, 2012, 2008, 2006; Wisconsin Pork Association Distinguished Public Service Award 2016; Wisconsin Builders Association Friend of Housing Award 2018, 2016, 2013, 2006; Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Building Wisconsin Award 2014; State Farm Insurance Golden Car Seat Award 2007; Chiropractic Society of Wisconsin Legislator of the Year 2014, Champion for Chiropractic Award 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015; 3M Award of Appreciation 2001; Wisconsin Paper Council Champion of Paper Award 2007; Wisconsin Technical College System Legislator of the Year Award 2016; Wisconsin Technical College District Boards Association Legislator of the Year 2016; UWSP Paper Science Foundation Friends of the Foundation Award 2005; WMC Working for Wisconsin Award 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2002, 2000; MMAC Champion of Commerce Award 2016, 2014; The American Conservative Union Defender of Liberty Award 2013; Wisconsin Ginseng Board Assistance to the Wisconsin Ginseng Industry Award 2005; Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association Hero Award 2014, 2012.
Elected to Assembly 1998–2010. Elected to Senate in June 2012 special election. Reelected since 2014. Leadership positions: Majority Caucus Sergeant at Arms 2003–07.
Member of Building Commission and Migrant Labor Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.