The Ladysmith Common Council has extended the purchase date of the former elementary school by Northpointe Development to Aug. 31, 2023. The action was announced after a closed session by the council at a special meeting held on Dec. 19.
It appears a developer of the property is closing in on funding for the project as the purchase date deadline has been extended on at least four occasions.
The council purchased the property from the Ladysmith School District in 2020 with a vision of transforming the building and grounds northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street into a site offering workforce housing, daycare, recreation and youth programs. Northpointe was the only developer with a qualifying response to the city’s request for proposals.
In March 2021, the council unanimously approved hiring Northpointe to redevelop the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue. Based in Oshkosh, Northpointe Development owns and provides market-rate affordable and senior housing in the state and elsewhere. It works closely with municipalities to examine real estate development needs and turn them into opportunities for new construction, historic preservation, rural housing and senior living. The city received inquiries from several developers in Wisconsin and one from Minnesota. Northpointe was the only developer with a qualifying response to the city’s request for proposals.
In June 2021, the council voted to sell the former elementary school to Northpointe for $1 in the ongoing effort to repurpose the property.
In November 2021, the city council voted to extend the purchase offer closing date from the original Dec. 31, 2021, closing date to May 1, 2022, as city leaders seek funding resources. The council later extended this offer to May 31, 2022.
Last September, the city council agreed to amend the original offer by Northpointe Development to purchase the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue, extending the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., said city officials currently are not planning to put the property back on the market in hopes of finding a different developer.
“They have a majority of funding,” Christianson said. “It is getting close.”
The entire property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west.
City officials have been notified that WHEDA informed Northpointe the company will be receiving the set aside of tax credits for which they applied.
The former school did not qualify for historical grant funding sought to help with the development.
In other matters, Mayor Bob Grotzinger read a newly signed disaster declaration which will be filed with the state of Wisconsin referencing the recent winter storm that caused widespread damage and power outages to the city. The declaration is a step toward getting possible reimbursement for the city’s cleanup costs, which have yet to be fully calculated.
Grotzinger thanked all agencies involved in their storm recovery efforts (EMS, Ambulance, Fire, PW crews, utility crews) and everyone donating food and supplies to the warming shelter set up in Ladysmith and the many acts of kindness to help out family, friends and neighbors during the recent power outage.
