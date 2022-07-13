Rusk County Ambulance has taken delivery of a new ambulance that will be stationed in Sheldon.
The new ambulance is a 2022 Ford F-450 Lifeline ambulance unit and put into service on June 6. The ambulance is a remount, according to Rusk County Emergency Director Tom Hall. The ambulance “box” was removed from the prior ambulance, refurbished and mounted onto the new cassis.
Remounting the ambulance saves the county about $30,000 or 17 percent in cost savings, according to Hall. The cost of the new ambulance is $129,347.
New upgrades providing enhanced safety features are incorporated into the new design. Stryker Power Load System was included to provide increased safety for both attendants and patient during loading and unloading procedure for transport.
The new load system works in conjunction with services existing power lift cots that have been utilized for several years.
Physically lifting the 75-pound oxygen cylinders is eliminated in the new ambulance with the installation of an ARTLIFT electrically activated loading and secured storage system installation in an external compartment.
New technology equipment for advanced patient care has been added to the four primary ambulances for the county. Equipment offering accessibility to a Lifepak 15 Monitor/Defibrillator ensures confidence of medical technicians to monitor and capture patient’s vitals more accurately during initial assessment and transport.
The Lifepak 15 offers the benefit that it can capture vitals information and transmit it to the receiving hospital facility for interpretation prior to arrival. The Lifepak 15 unit contains many compatible features to effectively monitor and manage patients experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues.
In the event of a cardiac arrest, the Lifepak 15 can be quickly converted to an automatic external defibrillator to easily monitor and effectively prompt the user of the sequence required to deliver the appropriate range of shocks.
Another piece of new equipment installed on each of the four ambulances is the LUCAS Chest Compression System devise used in a sudden cardiac arrest situation. The device is strapped around the rib cage and delivers accurately measured and timed chest compressions, improving blood circulation during a critical time.
According to the LUCAS website, the LUCAS device has been shown to create 21 percent more blood flow to the brain than manual CPR. The device has proved to improve outcomes for patients who receive the chest compressions from the LUCAS device.
The LUCAS CPR device can be quickly positioned and utilized to provide continuous effective cardio compressions in the field and during transport until transfer to higher level of care team is accomplished.
During cardiac arrest situations the LUCAS device almost becomes an important teammate capable of providing the strenuous task of performing effective CPR. Other caregivers can then concentrate on initiating other lifesaving interventions that may improve resulting outcome.
One additional benefit of the LUCAS device is that it reduces caregiver injury and fatigue that can normally occur during life saving CPR care.
The upgrades with new ambulances and addition of enhanced patient care equipment are part of the long-range plan to improve the emergency services that Rusk County Ambulance provides.
On June 25, 2019 the Rusk County board of supervisors unanimously adopted implementing measures to improve and retain local control of the existing ambulance services. That decision followed several in-depth studies of options available to provide the mandated emergency service to the citizens of the county.
Rusk County Ambulance now operates a full time ambulance, stationed in Ladysmith, staffed by Emergency Medical Technicians, EMT, certified at the Basic level.
Three additional ambulances are stationed in Bruce, Hawkins and Sheldon. All of the ambulances are equipped to provide coverage in those areas of county when volunteer staffing is available. Those ambulances provide critical additional coverage throughout the county when multiple requests for services occur simultaneously.
Current plans are to progressively provide advancements to the ambulance service to continue to improve services offered to meet the future needs of the county.
