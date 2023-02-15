A Wisconsin Primary Election being held next week, Tuesday, Feb. 21, will help decide which two of four candidates will advance in the race for the state Supreme Court.
Ladysmith voters in the city’s fifth aldermanic district will find an additional race on the ballot, helping narrow the field of city council candidates from three to two.
Three candidates are vying for the fifth district city council seat. They are incumbent Jim West and challengers John Kenyon and Steven Weiss.
John Kenyon lives at 1006 Sunrise Circle, Ladysmith. He graduated from Ladysmith High School in 2009, and moved away to start college and join the military. He graduated from the University of Minnesota at Duluth with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. In 2016 his wife received a job offer at the paper mill, and they decided to return to Ladysmith.
Kenyon works as a carpenter with a local small business, and possesses several licenses from the state for his trade. He also operates his own business, building, remodeling and managing rental properties in Ladysmith.
Additionally, he works part-time with the Air National Guard, as the Director of Complaints for the Inspector General at the 148th FW.
“Although I do spend a lot of time ‘working,’ I can often be found enjoying the natural resources of our area, in the woods or on the water,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon said he is running for city council “because of nonsense.”
In the newspaper this fall I saw our City Council doubled their own pay. Nonsense!” Kenyon said. “I understand adjusting compensation to ensure we’re attracting top contributors, but double, who’s pay doubled?”
“Then I read our tax bill next year is going up. Nonsense,” Kenyon said. “I could support a couple extra pennies to make smart investments in our community, but household budgets can’t afford nonsense. We need smart decisions that work for Ladysmith, not some big city on the interstate. A vote for John means no more nonsense.”
Weiss, 64, is a doctor at Marshfield Clinic. He lives at 1229 Eagle Ct., Ladysmith. He has three adult children. He graduated from University of Minnesota, BA, cum laude, 1981; University of Wisconsin, M.D., 1985; Internal medicine internship University of Kentucky, 1985-86; and Internal medicine residency University of Hawaii, 1986-88. He was elected a fellow of the American College of Physicians in 1996 in recognition of medical student teaching and community service
After practicing internal medicine at Mayo for 32 years in Eau Claire, Weiss moved to Ladysmith in October 2021, to work at Marshfield Clinic.
“Throughout my professional career, I’ve tried to give back to my community, most recently completing a five-year tenure as president of the board of directors of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic,” Weiss said.
Weiss said he led a successful $1.2 million capital campaign to remodel the clinic’s new forever home.
“I’m impressed with the people in my new home of Ladysmith, who would benefit from better-paying jobs,” Weiss said. “If prospective employers knew about the great work ethic of our residents, they’d be eager to set up shop.”
Weiss said he wants to work with the mayor and the city council to recruit businesses that would offer better opportunities for people.
“One of the reasons I chose Ladysmith is the quality of nature here, in particular the Flambeau River. I think we can do a better job of marketing our natural resources to outdoor enthusiasts, which would benefit the city economically,” Weiss said.
Weiss believes the city council would benefit from “new ideas and energy.”
West is the incumbent, currently serving as District 5 alderman for the city. He owns West Cove Lanes and Dairy Queen in the city, and recently purchased the Connections Store & More with plans to develop the property. His address is listed as 1011, Edgewood Ave., Ladysmith.
West has lived in Ladysmith for over 30 years, and he wants to see the city move into the future, creating jobs and increasing the population instead of continuing the decline in population and what he believes is a general quality of living.
He says he cares about the city’s future and wants to use his decades of local business knowledge to keep Ladysmith heading in the right direction.
“Ladysmith is a good place to live and raise your children,” West said.
West has two boys, James III and Armand here, and three granddaughters too, Care, Quinn and newest Alex.
The candidates vying for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court are Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz. Dorow and Kelly were first appointed to the courts by former Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott Walker. Mitchell and Protasiewicz have received endorsements from former and current liberal justices.The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the April 4 general election. They are seeking to succeed Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring after serving two full 10-year terms on the state’s high court. Her term will expire on July 31.
Since 2020, Roggensack has been one of three conservative justices who nearly always votes in a block with Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Bradley. A fourth conservative, Justice Brian Hagedorn, occasionally votes with the three liberal justices on the court, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Justice Rebecca Dallet, and Justice Jill Karofsky.
While supreme court elections are officially nonpartisan, the court currently is considered to have a 4-3 conservative majority. With Roggensack, a member of the court’s conservative majority retiring, this election will determine the ideological control of the court, at least until the next election in two years.
The court has issued numerous 4-3 decisions in recent years over highly charged political cases. If a conservative candidate wins in 2023, the court will keep its 4-3 conservative tilt, with Hagedorn being the deciding vote. If a liberal candidate wins, it would be the first time since 2008 that liberals would hold a majority.
That balance of power has political implications far beyond the bench, as the court could issue rulings on abortion, redistricting and other major issues.
Polls will be open Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
