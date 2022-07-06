The Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-2, at its most recent meeting last week, to conduct exploratory soil borings at Rockwell Automation for a planned facility expansion. The cost of the work is estimated at $9,365 with additional costs up to $1,050 if additional environmental inspection is needed.
Rockwell has proposed expanding between its buildings on a site it leases from the city at 1506 E. 16th St. The proposed expansion would extend the facility onto city-owned land that currently consists of a paved parking lot. Past environmental concerns would need to be addressed with regulatory agencies in order to allow expansion.
The soil borings are required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Dan Penzkover, senior project manager with the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson.
The project involves soil contamination on the property following a remediation case that was open in the 1980s and early 1990s which city officials thought had been closed. However, a remaining deed restriction was found during early planning work for the project.
“The site would be closed and the DNR would sign off on the deed restriction,” Penzkover told the council at its Monday, June 27 meeting.
The current Rockwell Automation site consists of an approximate 150,000 square foot manufacturing facility producing relay and industrial control products. A previous occupant of the facility was the Mastercraft Casket Company (Mastercraft).
Last summer, the council started initial work on post closure site modification.
City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr., told the council the city is now at the next step of the process.
“We are kind of to the next step where there would be exploratory borings done both to gauge how suitable the ground is for construction, what type of construction would need to be used as well as to check the status of any contaminants that are underground or still might be in the ground,” Christianson, Jr. said.
Penzkover told the council his firm’s early work uncovered the deed restriction based on original contamination from “way back when.”
“We are hoping this soil investigation won’t find anything,” Penzkover said. “It was cleaned up over 35 years ago. There has not been an active site there since that time. We are not anticipating anything, but the DNR is requiring that soil samples actually be taken and sampled.”
Penzkover said based on the small amount of contaminants that were there 35 years ago and based on early research, “we are hoping there is nothing there at this point.”
“If a trace of something were found you could still proceed with an addition for Rockwell, but you might need a vapor barrier or something to that extent.”
During historic operations at the Mastercraft site, subsurface soil and groundwater volatile organic compound (VOC) contamination was identified at the site. Site investigation and remediation activities were conducted at the site from the 1980s into the early 2000s with conditional site closure including a deed restriction granted by the DNR in 2002.
“We just had a restriction to the effect there are contaminants located there,” Penzkover said. “We are hoping that as we go out and do these additional borings and find nothing, the DNR commented in our last call that they could take the restriction off the property.”
The area of the site to be expanded onto is in a central location, where an existing employee parking lot is located between standing buildings. The existing parking lot serves as a cap over the past contamination. Expansion would remove the lot and the cap, possibly uncovering and digging into past environmental concerns.
In 2017, the city contracted with Ayres Associates to prepare construction documents for a proposed 30,000 square foot addition to the west end of Rockwell. This project eventually was not completed after being designed and bid. The funding source for this prior project was to have been the city’s Mining Fund, which originated with revenue from the Flambeau Mine and can only be used for economic development projects.
The parcel applicable to the deed restriction is currently owned by the city. This parcel is currently being considered for an approximate 35,000 square foot expansion of the existing Rockwell facility utilizing land that will remain owned by the city.
Christianson, Jr., told the council that removing the deed restriction would pave the way for site expansion whether it be next year or 20 years from now.
In order to remove the existing parking lot and replace it with the proposed building, the DNR requires a Post Closure Modification Request. Additional environmental investigation and potential construction observation may be required as part of the Post Closure Modification Request. Construction observation also may be required during building construction pending the results of these initial two tasks.
The environmental investigation includes procurement of a drilling and a laboratory subcontractor, preparation of a site-specific health and safety plan and clearance of subsurface utilities.
The proposed field activities would include taking six to 10 hydraulic probe soil borings to below the bottom of the proposed excavation depth, likely 8 to 12 feet below ground surface. to determine what other contaminants might be in the ground and at what concentrations. Soil samples would be collected continuously at each boring location, looking for staining, odors or other signs of contamination.
The locations of the borings will be selected in the field and will require input from Rockwell and city personnel. The input to be requested will include the most accurate proposed building layout and location available at the time of investigation, proposed construction details such as footing locations and depths, utility locations and depths, and any other areas of proposed asphalt cap disturbance and soil excavation activities as well as proposed site restoration activities such as landscaping and paving outside the building footprint.
City officials have yet to receive the building design proposal from Rockwell. If authorized the city would proceed with seeking design work for the proposed new Rockwell addition. Building design is contingent on results from the environmental review.
The addition will help Rockwell improve its operating efficiencies. Currently, the company has storage in several locations around the city.
Voting against the borings were Alds. Al Christianson, Sr., and Mark Platteter.
In other matters, the council:
— Unanimously approved authorizing issuance and sale of up to $328,433 in sewer system and water system revenue bonds.
— Unanimously approved authorizing issuance and sale of up to $399,301 in sewer system and water system revenue bonds.
— Unanimously approved seeking quotes for an aquatic plant survey and rare and endangered species survey for Corbett Lake through the engineering firm, Short, Elliott, Hendrickson. A survey is needed if the council ever wants to dredge the waterway that clogs with vegetation each summer.
— Unanimously approved promotions of Travis Vollendorf to wastewater treatment plant superintendent and Sam Fuchs to assistant wastewater treatment plant operator following the recent resignation of former Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Matt Boehmer. The moves included the new hire of Riley Herbes as refuse worker.
— Unanimously approved starting the process of creating a new public works eligibility to hire list.
— Unanimously approved a request for school signage near North Cedar Academy with traffic likely to increase once the new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith opens next spring.
— Unanimously approved children-at-play signage as requested along Phillips Avenue W.
— Heard a city attorney report announcing work is continuing on a contract for a proposed cemetery plot sale contract with the Order of the Servants of Mary. Last February, the city council voted to agree to a $135,000 sale price with OSM officials. The contract was tabled at the council’s prior meeting after alderman raised multiple questions about its wording. OSM officials want to move its cemetery from its current location by the group’s convent on Port Arthur Road where it funds ongoing maintenance to the city’s Riverside Cemetery where the city funds maintenance. Under terms of the sale price agreement, a total of 126 existing grave sites at Riverside Cemetery would be used immediately. Another 78 grave sites would be available for future use. A site map also shows a memorial area for the site proposed in the sale. OSM will pay grave location costs.
— Tabled action on a Request for Qualifications related to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funded projects. BIL provides up to $973 billion over five years for roads, bridges, and bicycle and pedestrian safety; public transit and rail; transportation projects of national, regional and local significance and ports, airports and waterways.
— Tabled action on a Request for Proposals related to engineering work on a Community Development Block Grant project.
— Approved a new alcohol combination Class B retailer license for the new owners of LJ’s American Bar in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.