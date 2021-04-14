A Weyerhaeuser man was found dead on April 4, the victim of a car fire north of Bloomer in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle in the ditch that was on fire near the intersection of County SS and 200th Avenue in the town of Bloomer.
Arriving deputies located a Buick LeSabre in the ditch that was fully engulfed. With the aid of the firefighters, the vehicle was extinguished. Upon further investigation a body was found in the drivers seat, severely burned.
The registration on the vehicle listed to John J. Boncimino, 59, of Weyerhaeuser, later identified as the driver.
The initial investigation showed evidence the vehicle was eastbound on 200th Avenue just west of County SS. The vehicle entered the south ditch and struck a line fence. The vehicle came to rest in a swampy terrain.
Witnesses told deputies the vehicle engine was running at a very high rate of RPMs for some time prior to the fire being extinguished, which may contributed to the vehicle starting on fire.
The Chippewa County Coroner has ordered a autopsy to determine the official cause of death, possibly a medical condition prior to entering the ditch.
