The Sheldon Community Fair will be held Sunday, June 11, with many activities planned in the village both days this weekend. Most of the events will be held at the village fairgrounds.

The fair will feature ball games starting at 9 a.m., parade on Main Street at noon with lineup at 11 a.m., and a chicken dinner at 11 a.m. There will also be lawnmower races, Joe’s Music, wine tasting contest and chainsaw carving raffle.

