The Sheldon Community Fair will be held Sunday, June 11, with many activities planned in the village both days this weekend. Most of the events will be held at the village fairgrounds.
The fair will feature ball games starting at 9 a.m., parade on Main Street at noon with lineup at 11 a.m., and a chicken dinner at 11 a.m. There will also be lawnmower races, Joe’s Music, wine tasting contest and chainsaw carving raffle.
A youth pedal pull has been canceled.
The Sheldon Fair’s seventh annual Wine Tasting Contest sponsored by the Sheldon Community Club will be held on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. The public will decide which wine is best. Bring a bottle of your favorite homemade wine and join in an interesting and fun-filled afternoon.
There will also be a mud bog sponsored by the Sheldon Fire Department with a noon start on Saturday, June 10. Pre-registration starts at 10 a.m.
Food and beer will be served both days.
For more information about the fair call 715-452-5745.
