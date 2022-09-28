The Rusk County Emergency Management Services Committee approved switching to a new emergency alert system during the Sept. 14 meeting.
Emergency Management Director Tom Hall said the county currently utilizes Alert Sense, however, without any notice, Alert Sense increased their fees by 15 percent.
The cost of the Alert Sense system was increased to $6,800 per year. Ten of the nearby counties use a system called Code Red and offers convenient online training.
The cost of Code Red is $4,000 per year for five years. Committee members approved ending service with Alert Sense and to enter into an agreement with Code Red.
Committee members also discussed and approved the purchase of access to Field Cloud which will allow the county’s EMTs to upload patient information while enroute to the hospital. This will allow the hospital access to pertinent information.
“It will give [doctors] a head start to looking at data to make determinations,” said Hall.
Hall told committee members that the new Field Cloud offers HIPPA protection for patients. More paper means more opportunities for that paperwork to be lost, according to Hall.
The Field Cloud can be used on a tablet with individual logins and those tablets will be attached with a cable to each of the ambulances, eliminating the chances of HIPPA breaches of patient information.
The cost of Field Cloud is $2,500 for unlimited licenses for all ambulances. There is no cost for hardware.
During public comment two area residents spoke, Rick Nash and Annette Grotzinger.
Rick Nash asked the committee to reconsider the fee approved in the August county board meeting for the disinterment of 126 graves of the Servants of Mary. The graves will be moved from the Servants of Mary to the Riverside Ladysmith cemetery.
The original fee was $100 and one permit per grave. In the August county board meeting, supervisors approved a resolution, which began in the EMS committee, to charge $50 per grave and to place all of the graves on one permit.
Nash spoke about the good works the Servants of Mary have done since their establishment in Rusk County. “The sisters were shocked at paying one permit for $6,000,” said Nash.
He called the 50 percent reduction in fees price gouging and asked for a fee that would be sensible. Nash suggested the fee be reduced to $1,000.
Supervisor Phil Schneider said reducing the fee to $1,000 for 126 graves would be setting a precedent and would cause residents to complain.
“Who could complain?” asked Nash who argued that moving the graves to a new site would create an asset for the community when the land is opened up for use.
Nash requested consideration be made for the permit, not the grave.
Supervisor Tom Cudo said the Servants of Mary did not initially have an issue with paying $12,600 for the disinterment. Supervisors were concerned about setting a precedent. It was decided the discussion would return to the county board Sept. 20 meeting.
Grotzinger, who previously served as the Rusk County Medical Examiner, questioned the committee on the current costs of the medical examiner office. She expressed concern for the costs of medical examiner costs compared to nearby counties.
Grotzinger said Rusk County has a higher percentage of death certificates signed by a medical examiner, wages for deputy medical examiners and the need for medical leave for employees.
“The budget and wages are way out of control,” said Grotzinger.
The next EMS committee meeting will be held 8 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12.
