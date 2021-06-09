Weather Shield Windows and Doors announced today that Robert (Bob) Foote has been named President of the company, as part of a planned succession transition.
In this role, Foote will lead the organization’s day-to-day operations to achieve the strategic outcomes defined for the organization. He will report to Weather Shield’s owners, Mark and Kevin Schield, who will continue to be engaged in the business leading strategic planning and vision setting for the organization.
Foote joins Weather Shield with more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles in general management, supply chain, and information systems. He most recently held the position of President and CEO of Canyon Creek Cabinet Company, a custom cabinet manufacturer on the west coast, where he led the company to significant growth in sales and profitability
Foote holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa and MBA from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. A Spirit Lake, Iowa native, Foote eagerly returns to Wisconsin, having previously spent five years in the La Crosse area in former roles with Isola Laminate Systems.
“Bob brings a wealth of experience to Weather Shield and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to our leadership team,” said, Mark Schield. “Bob will oversee the leadership transition to ensure a seamless succession and continued access to the institutional memory and family history of Weather Shield.”
The leadership transition will combine Foote’s leadership with Weather Shield’s existing executive team, which includes, Todd Hallstrand, Vice President of Sales; Mark Miller, Director of Operations; John Kuhn, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Schield, Vice President of Marketing.
Weather Shield Windoes & Doors is based in Medford with manufacturing locations also in Ladysmith and Park Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.