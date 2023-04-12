An award-winning author with Rusk County roots is having two new children’s books published.
Laurie Ann Thompson was Laurie Spoor while growing up in Bruce. Her parents, Stan and Gail Spoor still live there. She grew up in the fields and forests of northern Wisconsin and now lives between the mountains and the sea near Seattle, Wash.
“I write for children and young adults, opening up hearts and minds and engaging both toward understanding and improving our complex world,” Thompson says on her website.” I believe that getting lost in a good book is one of the best ways to truly find ourselves.”
She graduated from Bruce High School in 1989 and the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1994.
Thompson is a master naturalist and former software engineer. She writes to help her readers — and herself — better understand the world.
She is co-author of the Two Truths and a Lie series and author of several award-winning nonfiction books, including the teen how-to guide, Be a Changemaker, and Emmanuel’s Dream, a picture book biography about Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah, which won the Schneider Family Book Award and was named an ALA Notable Children’s Book.
When Thompson was a child, she loved books and animals. Not much has changed.
“I grew up on a small farm outside Bruce, where I was surrounded by animals: livestock, pets, and, of course, wildlife. I spent a lot of my free time happily playing and exploring outside. I still love animals and enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities, so I was thrilled to work on these books about familiar creatures and their natural environments, Thompson said.
From award-winning nonfiction author, Laurie Ann Thompson, and popular children’s illustrator, Jay Fleck, comes the first two titles in an adorable new science, technology, engineering and math nonfiction picture book series. Reading STEM trade books is the perfect way for students to develop literacy skills while learning STEM content.
Thompson’s new books are entitled, You are a Honey Bee! and You Are a Raccoon!. Both are published by Dial Books for Young Readers and go on sale on Tuesday, April 11.
They are the first two books in the “Meet Your World” series. They work to encourage very young readers to learn about the animals that share their world through gentle interactivity and play.
These books invite little readers and their grown-ups to take a closer look at the amazing animals that live right alongside them in rural, suburban and urban landscapes in North America.
In each book, words and art inspire readers to act out animal actions that are not so different from readers’ own habits. Robust backmatter at the end of the books offers even more facts and fun, from the animals’ families and foods to their environments and behaviors.
The publication, School Library Journal, an American monthly magazine containing reviews and other articles for school librarians, media specialists and public librarians who work with young people, gave advance praise for the series, Meet Your World.
“A very useful work for environmental science and animal studies in the classroom and for individual reading, School Library Journal wrote. “The hardworking life of a honey bee is shown through a lively text and colorful illustrations which offer significant information.”
A description of the book, You are a Honey Bee!, reads, “You might have heard the words “busy as a bee,” but what do bees actually do each day? Did you know bees clean their rooms, help feed baby bees, and build the hive they live in? From birth to first flight and beyond, discover all that goes into being a bee in this charming picture book, part of the new Meet Your World series.”
“A very useful work for environmental science and animal studies in the classroom and for individual reading,” School Library Journal wrote. “The hardworking life of a honey bee is shown through a lively text and colorful illustrations which offer significant information.”
A description of the book, You are a Raccoon!, reads, “You may have seen a raccoon scurry up a tree or across the road just before dark. Did you know that when you go to sleep, raccoons stay up at night playing, hunting, and eating? From birth to first stripes and beyond, discover all that goes into being a raccoon in this dashing new picture book, part of the new Meet Your World series.”
“Thompson has crafted a truly wonderful book that not only pulls readers in with a cute tale about animals but also incorporates activities that mimic the lives of raccoons—all while being educational,” School Library Journal wrote. “All libraries will want to include this in their children’s collections.”
Kirkus Reviews wrote of the series, “Naturalistic and charming.”
About You Are a Honey Bee!, Kirkus writes, “Young readers are encouraged to emulate a honey bee’s actions as they learn about its basic biology.… Setting key verbs in all-caps, the chirpy text uses the second person, further encouraging readers to relate to the insect protagonist: “You STOP on a flower. You unroll your long tongue and DRINK up the sweet nectar…SLURP!”
About You Are a Raccoon!, Kirkus writes, “The spare text on each page is accessible for emerging readers, and the full-color art’s soothing palette makes this ideal for a bedtime story.… Naturalistic and charming.”
Thompson graduated from college with a degree in applied mathematics and became a software engineer.
“I always loved writing, though, and when I had children of my own I was reminded how much I love children’s books. It was time for a career change,” she said.
Thompson now writes for children and young adults to help readers and herself make better sense of the world to contribute to making it a better place.
Thompson has been a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators since 2005. She was co-regional advisor for the SCBWI Western Washington region from 2009–2011. She also served on the advisory committee for 12 years.
Her articles have appeared in Odyssey, Faces, Know, Kono, WeeOnes and ParentMap magazines.
Thompson strives to write nonfiction that encourages imagination and fiction that reflects universal truths, as seen in Emmanuel’s Dream, a picture book biography of a man who changed his country’s perceptions of disability (winner of the ALA Schneider Family Book Award, an ALA Notable Book, a CCBC Choice, and a Bank Street College Best Book of the Year, among dozens of other accolades); Elizabeth Warren’s Big, Bold Plans, a picture book biography of the U.S. Senator; Be a Changemaker, an inspiring how-to guide for teens who want to change the world; fiction picture book My Dog Is The Best; and the Two Truths And A Lie series for middle-grade readers (co-authored with Ammi-Joan Paquette).
“I strive to write nonfiction that gives wings to active imaginations and fiction that taps into our universal human truths,” Thompson said. “I believe that each of us is capable of doing amazing things once we discover our passion, talent, and purpose. Reading is a great place to start”
For Thompson, it all started near Bruce. She enjoys getting back to her roots whenever she can.
“When I’m back home visiting my parents, we spend a lot of time walking together in the fields and forest behind their house or on their land outside of town. I also love it whenever we can get out on a lake, either in the boat or ice fishing. I really appreciate all the open spaces and outdoor recreation activities available in Rusk County,” Thompson said.
Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade book publisher, is dedicated to its mission of nourishing a universal passion for reading by connecting authors and their writing with readers. The company employs more than 10,000 people in the world.
With more than 300 imprints and brands on six continents, Penguin Random House comprises adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction print and digital English- German- and Spanish-language trade book publishing businesses in more than 20 countries worldwide. With over 15,000 new titles, and more than 600 million print, audio and eBooks sold annually, Penguin Random House’s publishing lists include more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world’s most widely read authors.
Thompson credits her success in children’s literature partly to her supportive Bruce School teachers while growing up.
“Many of my teachers were very encouraging of my writing throughout my school years in Bruce. Even though I didn’t study writing in college, that early recognition definitely helped give me the confidence to pursue writing as a second career. And I’m so glad I did, because I absolutely love being a children’s book author,” Thompson said.
Thompson does a lot of public speaking these days.
“I often reflect on the lessons I learned in my high school speech class. That class was a huge struggle for a shy introvert like me, but it taught me that I could do it and that it got easier with practice,” Thompson said.
The two new books are illustrated by Jay Fleck, the best-selling illustrator of more than a dozen books for children. These books include the Tiny T. Rex series co-created with author Jonathan Stutzman and the Feel-Good Fairy Tales series, written by #1 New York Times bestselling author, Susan Verde. When not creating books, Fleck lives, runs and creates in a suburb south of Chicago with his wife, their two children and their loyal dog, Otis
You are a Honey Bee! Written by Laurie Ann Thompson; Illustrated by Jay Fleck Dial Books for Young Readers. On sale April 11, 2023. ISBN: 9780593529690. 32 pages. Ages 2-5 yrs., $18.99, $25.99 CAN.
You are a Racoon! Written by Laurie Ann Thompson; Illustrated by Jay Fleck. Dial Books for Young Readers. On sale April 11. ISBN: 9780593529720. 32 pages. Ages 2-5 yrs., $18.99, $25.99 CAN.
The books are available on Amazon and from other booksellers.
