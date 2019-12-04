The preliminary 9-day gun deer season comparison showed a sharp decrease this year both in antlered and antlerless harvest numbers for Rusk County
Total deer harvest in Rusk County dropped 28.6 percent to 2,163 registered in 2019 compared with 3,031 last year.
Harvested antlered deer dropped 33.3 percent to 1,229 registered in 2019 compared with 1,842 last year.
Harvested antlerless deer dropped 21.4 percent to 934 registered in 2019 compared with 1,189 last year.
Weather may have hindered hunters beginning with a storm last week, that dumped 12 inches of snow on the area days before the Saturday, Nov. 23 opener. A second storm dumped another 8 inches of snow on the area on the final weekend of the hunt, which concluded Sunday.
“Weather played a hindrance for hunter participation, especially on the second weekend,” Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Dylan Belisle said.
Overall, preliminary figures show that 160,769 deer were registered during the nine-day gun deer hunt, compared to 213,972 in 2018. Of the deer harvested in the 2019 nine-day season, 75,236 were antlered compared to 105,315 in 2018. The nine-day hunt also provided successful hunters with 85,533 antlerless deer, a decrease from 108,657 in 2018.
While opening weekend saw mild temperatures throughout the state with some snow in the north, hunting conditions deteriorated throughout the remainder of the season as heavy wind, snow and rain moved through the state. The largest declines in antlered harvest occurred in the northern forest zone, where blizzard-like conditions and significant snow accumulation hindered hunter access.
Reports from hunters around Wisconsin indicated low daytime deer activity throughout the gun deer season. Hunters afield within even a few miles of each other reported varying levels of deer sightings, confirming that deer are not evenly distributed on the landscape.
Standing corn proved to be an additional factor that likely influenced success in the field. At the conclusion of the nine-day, harvest was 66% complete, 22 days behind the 2018 harvest.
Wisconsin held the earliest possible deer season in 2018 followed this year by the latest possible season opener. When this occurred between the 2012-13 and 2007-07 seasons, there were similar declines in year-to-year registration totals.
While Rusk County total harvest was down 28.6 percent from last year, neighboring counties also experienced similar decreases.
Total harvest was:
— Down 21.8 percent in Barron County.
— Down 32.5 percent in Chippewa County.
— Down 29.1 percent in Price County.
— Down 27.2 percent in Taylor County.
— Down 38.7 percent in Price County.
— Down 29.5 percent in Washburn County.
Statewide, the total harvest was down 24.9 percent from last year.
Harvest numbers will climb as hunters enjoy additional hunting opportunities:
Dec. 2-11 — Statewide muzzleloader hunt;
Dec. 12-15 — Statewide four-day antlerless-only hunt;
Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2020 — Nine-day antlerless-only holiday hunt in select Farmland Zone counties;
Now - Jan. 5, 2020 — Remaining archery and crossbow seasons; and
Jan. 5-31, 2020 — Extended archery and crossbow seasons in select Farmland Zone counties.
