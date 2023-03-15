A Ladysmith eatery has gained a remarkable reputation in recent years for its impressive expression of generosity to area law enforcement and fire protection services.
Ladysmith Family Restaurant owner Hami Sabani takes all of the proceeds from an entire day each year and donates every dollar and cent to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Ladysmith Police Department and Ladysmith Fire Department.
This year was the 12th year the Sabani family has offered its fundraising assistance to help law enforcement and fire protection services in Rusk County.
Restaurant customers not only enjoyed great food on Tuesday, Jan. 31, but also they helped those who protect people and property in the area.
This year’s event raised $10,005 in one of the best years yet. As a result, each participating department was presented with $3,335.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office uses this money to help pay for equipment that is needed in our office, according to Sheriff Jeff Wallace.
“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is very thankful to the Sabani family for the support of our office,” Wallace said.
The Ladysmith Police Department is in desperate need of upgrading its patrol rifles, according to Police Chief Kevin Julien. He described the fire arms as more than 20 years old.
The police department’s donation is going toward for two or three new patrol rifles and optics.
“Hemi originally began the fundraiser to provide us with funds that we could use for officer safety equipment,” Julien said. “This was equipment that we don’t always budget for or for things that we could use but doesn’t make it in the budget,” Julien said.
In the past the police department has used its donation for new tasers, binoculars, active shooter vests, helmets and new service weapons.
Julien praised the Sabani family for their generosity.
“Over the years the family restaurant has single-handedly purchased a lot of our upgraded safety equipment that we use at the police department. The Family Restaurant and the Sabani family are simply amazing people,” Julien said.
