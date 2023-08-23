The Rusk County Board held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 25. Items on the agenda included discussions and possible motions for the relocation and supervision of the Drug Court Coordinator of the TAD grant, acceptance of donated land, changes in job descriptions of the Trails End Camp Caretaker and for the LCDD Administrative Assistant, an adjustment for ambulance service wages, dividing interest in joint management of semi-trailers and authorizing use of county owned semi-trailers, authorizing the sponsorship of students for the 720 Law Enforcement Academy, creating an additional highway worker position, the results of an asbestos survey, authorizing the sale of cosmetic items at the old hospital and authorizing the decommissioning of the elevator at the old hospital.
The resolutions to accept the donation of land, changes in job descriptions of the Trails End Camp Caretaker and for the LCDD Administrative Assistant, an adjustment for ambulance service wages, dividing interest in joint management of semi-trailers and authorizing use of county owned semi-trailers all passed by majority vote.
The resolution to pay for prospective employees to be put through Law Enforcement Academy was brought before the board. The county sited hiring difficulties, stating a lack of applicants for open jobs. The resolution passed by majority vote.
The recent asbestos survey of the old hospital was put before the board. Over 400 samples were taken, 99 of which contained asbestos. The survey cost an estimated $15,000. A motion was put before the board to put out a request for proposals (RFP) for asbestos removal and hospital demolition. The motion passed with 16 board members for it and four against.
In other news regarding the old hospital building, a motion authorizing the sale of cosmetic items for the building failed to pass by majority vote. The cosmetic items included a water fountain and a flag pole. The decision to decommission the old hospital elevators was postponed until the next meeting.
The majority of the board meeting was spent discussing the future of the Drug Court. Judge Annette Barna and Sarah Rands gave a presentation on the Rusk County Drug Court and areas of improvement to have a successful program. Currently, the program is funded through a TAD grant, for which they receive about $123,000 a year with a match of about $40,000 from the county. A TAD grant is a Treatment Alternative and Diversion Grant provided by the Department of Justice that funds projects such as treatment courts. The current resolution presented to the board would relocate the supervision of the Drug Court.
In March of 2022, the Drug Court took place in a program evaluation with staff at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The evaluation followed 42 participants of the Drug Court program. Overall, the evaluation found that 64% of participants were criminally charged, 60% were criminally convicted in the three years after completing Drug Court and that overall recidivism numbers are higher than all TAD-funded treatment courts. The report also noted a program stigma and trust among team members, turnover in program staff and lack of transparency regarding the program.
Judge Barna addressed the concerns raised in the report, stating a lack of experienced and new staff caused some of the issues that arose in the report. She also said that the staff are working on improving areas of concern that were addressed by the report.
Rands stated that the program, over the course of its nine-year existence, has saved the county $4.96 million in incarceration fees.
Judge Barna spoke of the poorly received report, stating, “We wanted to have the evaluation done. We wanted to know what we could do better.”
Possible implications of relocating supervision of the Drug Court could result in the program losing the County match dollars that are currently provided.
The board voted to recommend the relocation of supervision of the Drug Court Coordinator. The decision was passed by majority vote, with 19 for it and none against.
During a closed session of a Rusk County Personnel meeting on Aug. 3, 2023, a motion was presented by Board Chair Rathsack to suspend the Drug Court Program due to performance issues. The motion passed with majority vote.
Judge Barna stated in an email related to the decision saying, “Despite concerns about this being beyond the Personnel Committee’s authority to do this, there are deeper issues here that result in our community losing a completely grant funded program that has helped the county save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year over the past nine years.”
