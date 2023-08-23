The Rusk County Board held their monthly meeting  on Tuesday, July 25. Items on the agenda included discussions and possible motions for the relocation and supervision of the Drug Court Coordinator of the TAD grant, acceptance of donated land, changes in job descriptions of the Trails End Camp Caretaker and for the LCDD Administrative Assistant, an adjustment for ambulance service wages, dividing interest in joint management of semi-trailers and authorizing use of county owned semi-trailers,  authorizing the sponsorship of students for the 720 Law Enforcement Academy, creating an additional highway worker position, the results of an asbestos survey, authorizing the sale of cosmetic items at the old hospital and authorizing the decommissioning of the elevator at the old hospital. 

The resolutions to accept the donation of land, changes in job descriptions of the Trails End Camp Caretaker and for the LCDD Administrative Assistant, an adjustment for ambulance service wages, dividing interest in joint management of semi-trailers and authorizing use of county owned semi-trailers all passed by majority vote. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.