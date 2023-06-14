Historic landmark ordinance proposal criticized

A county official speaks this week on a city proposal to designate and regulate historic landmarks in Ladysmith.

Facing a room filled with strong opposition to a proposed new Landmarks and Historic Preservation Ordinance that could drastically impact what owners can and can’t do with their properties in Ladysmith, the city council voted unanimously this week, Monday, to table the 8-page document.

While most in the audience for a public hearing objected to the proposal, including a contingent of county board members concerned about how it could impact the recent county board decision to raze the former county hospital structure, a few spoke in favor.

