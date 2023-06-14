Facing a room filled with strong opposition to a proposed new Landmarks and Historic Preservation Ordinance that could drastically impact what owners can and can’t do with their properties in Ladysmith, the city council voted unanimously this week, Monday, to table the 8-page document.
While most in the audience for a public hearing objected to the proposal, including a contingent of county board members concerned about how it could impact the recent county board decision to raze the former county hospital structure, a few spoke in favor.
The proposal would establish a new 5-member Historic Preservation Commission, all city residents appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. Appeals of commission decisions would be heard by the city council.
County board member Philip Unterschuetz, who owns property in the city, criticized the proposal and the city council. He questioned if the city would pay the costs of maintaining a building if a commission decision prevents an owner from razing a building.
“I don’t want the government to tell me what I can and cannot do with my properties. I think it is unethical to create an ordinance to target a person or organization because you disagree with them on one decision,” Unterschuetz said.
The county owns the former hospital property that is located in the city. As a result, city officials have been arguing for a say in what happens at the site.
The community development non-profit organization Impact Seven based in Rice Lake had proposed building up to a 50-unit housing community at the former county hospital site. The exact number of units would be determined after a detailed market study. Included in the apartment community would be a classroom and an area for mobile training units to be brought on site to train individuals in fields such as welding and other manufacturing careers.
New construction at the site would cost about $10 million. Redeveloping the building is projected to cost more.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems will provide $2 million for site clean-up if the building is razed. The county has two years in which to use the money, starting in May 2023.
The cost of demolishing the site is estimated at $1.2 million with asbestos removal costing $1.3 to $3.8 million.
The county board voted 10-9 in April to reject the proposal from Impact Seven and raze the site. The facility has been mostly dark since Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith relocated in February to a new facility west on Port Arthur Road. Nine members of the public showed up and offered their support of the Impact Seven proposal. They spoke of the need for housing and how it could help to grow the community.
There was strong opposition to the city’s landmarks and historic preservation ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. Seven people in the audience spoke against the proposal and two spoke in favor.
Ladysmith resident Annette Grotzinger, the spouse of the city mayor, criticized the proposal. She said it could allow city officials to deem any parcel a landmark or historic property.
“This ordinance would take away the homeowners’ rights to do what they want with the property they own and pay taxes on,” Grotzinger said.
Ladysmith resident Sue Moore, owner of three older homes in the city that have been remodeled, said restored properties help share the city’s heritage with local residents and visitors. She asked the council to adopt the ordinance.
“I place a very high value in saving historical homes, business buildings, churches, schools and hospital. They are part of our heritage,” Moore said. “I believe the proposed ordinance is a wise, necessary and very smart thing to do to help save some of our unique history, thus developing a historic district or two highlighting how Ladysmith came to be and what it has had to offer in past years.”
County board member Anthony Hauser, chairman of the county board’s property committee, called the proposal “a hastily drawn up ordinance.”
“The county board had no knowledge [of this proposal] whatsoever. It strictly is an attempt to circumvent the county’s decision on this property,” said Hauser, who lives in Tony.
Hauser asked if it is so important to save historic properties in the city, why didn’t the council pass the ordinance to help save the former Methodist church downtown before that building was taken back by the county due to unpaid taxes and razed last year.
City resident John Pohlman II didn’t disagree with an attempt to preserve historic properties, but questioned the appeal process.
“I have been involved in city government since 1989. The planning commission has never been overruled by this council. That argument that it could be overruled by the council is a moot point,” Pohlman II said. “In effect what this is doing is providing a method of taking. You are taking the rights of that property owner with no remuneration requiring them to follow the commission’s rules.”
Pohlman II noted the county board has voted to raze the former hospital.
“They own the building,” he said. “The city doesn’t own that building. They decided. Do I agree with it? Not fully. I think it could be redeveloped, but we are standing here beating each other with clubs over something that if we continue to do that it is going to disappear. It will disappear real fast.”
City resident John Pohlman III, owner of an early 1900s home, disagreed with the proposal.
“I think something else needs to be done other than too bad we are doing it anyway. I think as a property owner I should at least have that right to negotiate. There has got to be a better way to go about this,” Pohlman III said. “To me it adds a lot of potential financial financial burden on the property owner, especially when you go to sell that house.”
County Board Chairman Al Rathsack, a Glen Flora resident, asked what qualifies a building as historic. He added the county owns the former hospital.
“Where does the city get the authority to come in and say they are going to come in and classify that a historic building. Whose decision is it?” Rathsack said.
City resident Sr. Cecilia Fandel, president of the Rusk County Historical Society spoke in favor of the proposal. “Preserving this site through the ordinance and using that as a tool is very good,” she said.
“Sites are historical not only because of the structures of the buildings, but also what happened inside of them and who are the people that helped make it happen,” Fandel said. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears of people went into that [hospital] building as well as the running of it. How many residents of Ladysmith were born in that hospital.”
City Administrator Alan Christianson Jr. questioned the Ladysmith News reporter during the public hearing, saying no information was provided to the newspaper saying the proposal was regarding the hospital.
“I’d rather discuss it here in public comment,” Christianson Jr. said.
Christianson cited a Jan. 25 email from a potential housing developer for the Lindoo Avenue former elementary school property asking if the city had a historic property ordinance, asking how such an ordinance might benefit them. He added a private citizen asked in March if the city had a historic preservation ordinance. He added the council’s Community Development Committee met in March 27 to discuss a draft of the proposed ordinance.
“In all of that I didn’t hear anything about a hospital project, or the hospital being considered,” Christianson, Jr., said. “[Editor Luke Klink] certainly wrote a nice article and had a decent idea that you could include the hospital in a historic register if one was made, but as far as I know that wasn’t in anything I had.”
A May 26 email from the Ladysmith News to Christianson stated, “Hi Al. Is that historical preservation ordinance an attempt to block the razing of the former hospital? Thanks. Luke.”
That email seeking clarification on the historic property ordinance was not answered although about a half-dozen other emails from the news editor were responded to that week by Christianson, Jr. That email also was not cited by Christianson for the public during the hearing.
“I’d refute the claim of anything being done in a hasty manner,” Christianson, Jr., said
Christianson Jr. questioned the county board members in the audience, representing at least a quorum of the county board property committee if not the full committee.
“Did you notice this as a county meeting or a county non-meeting like you are required?” Christianson, Jr., said.
“It’s not a county meeting. It is a city meeting,” Hauser said.
A letter by county board member Jonathan Unterschuetz was read, citing efforts to improve city and county relations.
“From my perspective as a county board member not only this proposed ordinance but also the hasty manner in which it is being pushed through will do great possibly irreparable harm to the city-county relations and create an atmosphere of mistrust. The ultimate victims will be the citizens of the both the city and the county,” the Unterschuetz letter stated. “If passed this resolution would give the city of Ladysmith the power to control private property and create significant financial burdens on the owners of property in the city without the property owner having any say or voice in the matter.”
“I don’t think it is any secret that this resolution was hastily created to try and wrestle control of the old hospital from its current owners, the people of Rusk County, to prevent it from being demolished,” Unterschuetz wrote. “As a county board member, I fear this will make my fellow board members want to act quickly and demolish the old hospital rather than face potential expensive and lengthy process that could end up costing the taxpayers of Rusk County millions of dollars.”
The public hearing lasted about 25 minutes.
The city council had considered a similar landmarks and historic preservation ordinance proposal in 2010. It was not adopted then.
The proposed new Landmarks and Historic Preservation Ordinance was presented to the city council on May 22.
The ordinance proposal states it is “a matter of public policy that the protection, enhancement, perpetuation and use of improvements of special character or special historical interest or value is a public necessity and is required in the interest of health, prosperity, safety and welfare of the people.”
It is the intent of the proposal to officially designate and regulate landmark sites, landmark structures and historic districts for purposes including to protect, maintain, enhance and perpetuate the distinctive character of the landmark site, landmark structure or historic district and to safeguard the architectural integrity and distinctive qualities of the features of landmark structures and historic districts.
Additional goals include to encourage uses that will lead to the continuance, conservation and improvement of the historic and cultural heritage of the city, ensure nearby new structures and areas will be in keeping with the character to be preserved and enhanced, stabilize and improve property values and protect and enhance the city’s attraction to residents, tourists and visitors, and serve as a support and stimulus to business and industry. It could also foster civic pride in the beauty and noble accomplishments of the past.
“It kind of resurfaced here with development talks on the old elementary school and there was entity looking at another potentially historic building in the community,” Christianson Jr. said at the May 22 meeting.
The council discussed the proposal despite no motion made by an alderman to discuss.
“I wish to have some discussion as well,” Mayor Bob Grotzinger said.
The 2010 proposal was not adopted to avoid infringing on property owners’ rights, according to Christianson, Jr. He said if the proposal had been adopted it might have helped save the former Methodist Church downtown from being razed.
“It might be in a productive use other than a gravel parking lot,” Christianson Jr.said.
He cited the possibly historic Gerard Hotel is now empty after its heating system failed.
“What do we do with that? Do we continue to let it crumble?” Christianson, Jr. said. “It makes no sense to let people hold stuff into perpetuity.”
He cited the former Tinker Tot restaurant outside city limits.
“There was a time when that could have been saved and put into a productive use,” Christianson, Jr. said.
Weiss, a medical doctor working for Marshfield Clinic, told the audience he will not benefit through the proposed ordinance. He said he didn’t know the matter was going to be on the agenda until showing up for the meeting, despite drafts of the document being handed to council members at a meeting two weeks ago.
“I am hearing very strong opposition from everybody on the county [board’s] property committee,” Weiss said.
Weiss asked for more education for the council on what should be done. He said he would like to see the former hospital be preserved, adding, “We have a long way to get where we need to go.”
“I didn’t feel like the county board was listening to us when we were testifying at the county board meeting,” Weiss said.
City Attorney Al Kenyon told the council it has no motion before it, and therefore nothing to discuss. He also questioned the county committee members in attendance, representing a quorum of a government body and a possible public meeting violation.
“We are spinning our wheels,” Kenyon said.
Ald. John Hoover made a motion to reject the ordinance.
Kenyon said the motion should be to adopt and then a vote taken “that might or not pass.”
Bob Grotzinger said a motion to table would also be in order.
Weiss made a motion to table, seconded by Ald. Al Christianson, Sr. A motion to table is not debatable.
The council voted unanimously to table the proposal. It is unclear if and when it might be brought back for consideration.
