A series of major street improvements in downtown Ladysmith gets underway this week with asphalt pulverizing starting Wednesday. Road closed signs also went up, likely frustrating business operators, home owners and motorists.
A Tuesday public hearing on proposed sewer, water, sidewalk, curb and gutter special assessments to help fund five major downtown street improvements drew only a smattering of comments from those in the audience, but a robust discussion by the Ladysmith Common Council about exploring other ways of financing similar future projects.
The April 12 council debate was about the same as two years ago, when dozens of property owners voiced concern about high special assessments.
With almost no property owners in attendance at this year’s hearing, the city council again debated how to relieve property owners of special assessments tied to $2.1 million in street work.
Not much can be done to help those with special assessments this year as the council already has approved the projects, budgeted for the work, hired an engineer, applied for grants, authorized preliminary work to begin and asphalt pulverizing starts this week.
The city was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to help fund this year’s street work. The CDBG funds require a 2-to-1 city match of $500,000 that can come through a variety of other sources. The city has applied for additional funding through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan and Clean Water Fund programs.
Another funding component are the proposed special assessments to property owners along improved streets, charging on a linear foot basis to fund improvements. These charges against a property to pay for an improvement that benefits the property can be paid in a lump sum, but are generally set for a 10-year period based on principal and interest. It’s not uncommon for them to exceed $10,000.
Lake Avenue sidewalk was questioned as trees are to be removed from the boulevard area between the street and sidewalk because their roots may be damaged by construction.
Also questioned was the decision to not continue the E. Second Street work across the railroad tracks, ending there partly because utility improvements can be included in a future project south to Lindoo Avenue.
Also questioned was W. Fourth Street from Fritz to Corbett avenues, where the project calls for adding new curb, gutter and sidewalk. The sidewalk will provide better access to existing sidewalk along Corbett Avenue leading to Rusk County Community Library.
Ald. Marty Reynolds again called for changing city sidewalk funding policy, citing property owners pay special assessments but everyone in the city uses them.
“At some point in time we have got to recognize sidewalks do not enhance properties,” he said. “It might be a good time for the city to start picking up the funding of sidewalk, and this is one of them.”
In some cases, sidewalk is being added to help improve the city’s chances of receiving project grants as it leads to a public facility. In some cases existing sidewalk in decent shape will be removed because it is more cost effective for installation to occur in one long segment over sporadic pieces.
“Why do we need sidewalk on Fourth Street?” Reynolds said.
“To tie the sidewalk on Fritz and Corbett [avenues] together,” Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said. “This [W. Fourth Street sidewalk] will tie in sidewalk to the other two blocks.”
Ald. Brian Groothousen, who is chairman of the council’s finance committee, clarified if this section of sidewalk was not included the city would not have gotten grant funds.
Reynolds argued sidewalk was added to get a grant benefitting the entire city, but W. Fourth Street property owners are left saddled with special assessments. They also now face tasks that go with sidewalk like snow shoveling and regular maintenance.
Reynolds cited Tax Incremental District funds that are available, but TID money also comes with limitations. This could result in further inequalities if TID money is used one year and not others.
“If we are looking at a time to maybe start thinking about the city picking up the tab for laying down new sidewalk, this one, because it is TID eligible and there is so much of the TID that generated the funds for TID 8, this might be a good time to try doing that,” Reynolds said.
Without special assessments, the city would have to find alternative funding sources. One option would spread street work costs across all taxpayers, relieving property owners of special assessments.
A special committee formed during the special assessment debate two years ago determined the city’s current formula to be the best option. It estimated city property taxes would increase 25 percent if street work is funded through the city budget.
“There was no better way to fund it,” Groothousen said.
Ald. John Kenyon called the decision to levy and not levy special assessments a slippery slope. He said property owners generally know they are taking on a sidewalk burden when they buy a home with an existing walkway.
“At what point does the city not pay for sidewalk when the TID funds dry out?” Kenyon said. “If putting in a chunk of sidewalk means we can’t put in a block of asphalt, that doesn’t benefit us.”
Despite Reynolds’ concerns about sidewalk funding, he supports this year’s street projects.
“I am not saying we shouldn’t do these five projects. I think we need to continue doing streets. As we drive on them we realize they need work,” Reynolds said.
City business owner Jim West told the council to start thinking about what people can afford, citing sidewalk in front of his new Dairy Queen restaurant that he paid for himself.
“Lets start thinking about going the easiest way on people who live here, not the hardest way. The funds are starting to dry up,” said West, who was the only city property owner in the audience to speak. “There has got to be a starting point where the city starts picking up some of this stuff.”
The public hearing closed after about 25 minutes of debate, mostly by the council. Sidewalk funding alternatives was not on the agenda for council consideration, so there was only the debate without action.
Mayor Kalvin Vacho had the last word, calling the matter, “A controversial topic.” He asked for new meetings to consider the matter, again.
“I think the issue does need to be addressed sometime in the next year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.