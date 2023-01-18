The Ladysmith News welcomes Meggan Meisegeier as its new assistant editor.
Meisegeier is a resident of Ladysmith and has been a part of the community since childhood. She holds a bachelor’s degree in writing from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she graduated in 2021.
Before coming to the newspaper, Meisegeier and her family raised and milked sheep on a small farm north of Ladysmith. She has worked as an aide in the Ladysmith school district and also currently works part-time as a clerk at the Rusk County Community Library.
Meisegeier’s duties at the Ladysmith News will include covering local law enforcement and court news, dispatch reports, board meetings, Bruce and Flambeau School news, and various festivals and events.
She currently resides in Ladysmith with her husband, Edward, their children, Angus, Rosy, and Pippin and a chihuahua named Peppermint.
As pastimes, Meisegeier enjoys reading, writing, and gardening. She has a deep love for writing and creating and is excited about her new adventure at the Ladysmith News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.