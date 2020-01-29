Less than a month after announcing his run for a Ladysmith Common Council seat, the city administrator announced Monday he would retire for purposes of receiving retirement benefits but will continue working on a volunteer basis for free. The announcement cast doubt on a possible outcome for his run for public office.
The announcement by City Administrator Al Christianson at Monday’s city council meeting came after two residents criticized the job description and hiring process for Christianson’s successor
City resident Rick Nash complained that the job description the council is now posting for the administrator look like they were designed for a low level employee and “not a leader of our community.”
“It almost looks like the job description is dumbed down so that someone without a lot of qualifications could lead our city,” Nash said.
City resident Gordon Pedersen proposed the council reduce the city administrator to part-time for several reasons including utilizing city hall staff more to work with the administrator, the industrial development corporation should become more active in bringing in new business and the salary for the position should be comparable to the highest office in the city — the mayor.
Christianson, who has been city administrator for 33 years, announced during the discussion that he has applied for Social Security and state retirement benefits, but has not formally tendered his resignation letter to the city. He announced he would remain as administrator and work for free.
Christianson is also a candidate for 4th district alderman. Under state law he cannot hold a council seat and remain working for the city.
In an email the day after the meeting, Al Christianson stated about his retirement plans, “At this point I am retiring for purposes of going on Social Security, but will keep working as a volunteer until election as I will be on the ballot. I will have to see what that brings.”
The condensed job description being advertised states Ladysmith is a city with a population of 3,200 seeking applications for an administrator up to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14. A bachelor’s degree in management is preferred and at least three years of governmental or economic development office experience is preferred. Working knowledge of tax incremental finance, federal and state grant, loan and other assistance programs is also preferred.
The position is responsible for general oversight of department hears and has primary responsibility for developing community enhancement projects and operating the city’s economic development program. It prepares various analyses for council, committees, commissions and boards.
The city has a $4.4 million operating budget plus enterprise, special revenue and capital projects funds. It also has 31 full-time and four part-time and more than 25 seasonal employees.
The salary is dependent on qualifications with excellent benefits.
Nash cited Christianson as having a good run over his career, and spoke keenly about “fresh ideas” that might come under a new administrator. However, he criticized a council committee for not doing due diligence two years ago when it revised the job description for city council. He questioned friendships and relationships that may have resulted in a job description that calls for “preferred” qualifications over actual prior experience.
“As I read the qualifications for the top person in our city I was very disappointed,” Nash said.
Nash criticized Christianson for also attending committee meetings where the job description was revised. He complained about the hiring process, stating interviews should be handled by business leaders outside the council and its committees. He questioned if city hall staff is too large with many people doing the same jobs and duties should be consolidated.
“I am hoping the city council and the personnel committee rethinks how we are going to hire the most important person in our city,” Nash said.
Nash spoke about downtown business climate.
“We have been through a lot of mayors. We have been through a pile of council people, but we have had only one city administrator,” Nash said.
Nash said when Christianson became administrator you couldn’t find a place to park on Saturday nights as
“Every place was booked. Every place was full,” Nash said. “If we want to blame it on one thing in the city we have to blame it on leadership, our leadership; that got us five downtown city parks that used to be buildings paying taxes in our city.
Nash said there are too many empty buildings downtown in the city industrial park.
“A fresh start is very important,” Nash said.
Personnel Committee member Bonnie Stoneberg, who helped revise the administrator position, agreed with outside help in the interviews.
“Let’s get some feedback and people who really know the position to come in here and do the interviewing,” Stoneberg said.
Stoneberg said if the job application ad will be resubmitted the requirement of “prior experience as an administrator” should be put back in.
Ald. Brian Groothousen stated because the job description doesn’t specifically require experience that doesn’t mean applicants will not have experience. He added experience is not a predictor of job performance.
“While I agree it is always best to look for someone with experience I have to disagree that it needs to be a qualification for our ad for the job,” Groothousen said.
Ald. Bill Morgan told the council he gathered city administrator job descriptions from Bloomer, Barron and Cumberland. He questioned motives for his removal from the personnel committee several years ago, and his replacement, Ald. Jon Fields, who plays in a band with Christianson’s son, Alan Christianson, who has spoken publicly about his possible interesting in applying for the city administrator position.
“I think there is a conflict of interest in that position, and if we are going to do this right, why are we going to walk backward in time,” Morgan said. “If we are going to put an ad in the paper, let’s do it right.”
Fields responded, asking where is the conflict of interest.
“We all know each other. As far as it is stated as what a conflict of interest is one doesn’t exist,” Fields said.
Nash called it a “perception of wrong-doing.”
“You are the head of personnel. You are going to decide what the job description is, after it looks like we have dumbed down the job description after Al Christianson, Sr. was involved in writing the job description. Perception is very important. I think you should remember that, not worry about what is legal,” Nash said.
Fields cited how long it will take for a new administrator to rise to the level Christianson is currently at.
Christianson criticized Morgan, calling it “unfortunate” he is attempting to pull others in league with him in an effort to micromanage the city public works department.
“I can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt I can bring in more new ideas today than somebody new coming through the door,” Christianson said.
Christianson told the council he would “solve” the controversy. He added he did not submit a retirement letter, but had applied for Social Security and state retirement benefits.
“When that takes place I am going to come into work and work for nothing and stay in the job I am in right now and do it for nothing. That is even less than Gordie [Pedersen] wanted. There you have it. I have just solved it all,” Christianson said.
Fields said he is only looking for the most capable and qualified person for the administrator job so city hall works to the best of its ability.
“My job on [the] personnel [committee] is not to worry what people are going to think of me. My job is to make sure the person who sits in that office is the most qualified person who applied for the job. That is the only criteria I am going to go off of,” Fields said.
Christianson called Morgan’s administrator job descriptions “hand picked.” He said he has little influence on city functions like the library and police and fire commissions that operate under their own oversight boards. He said he does have some say on public works, but that department has a crew with 109 years of total experience.
“When the city of Ladysmith created this position in 1986 there were only six of these in the state I am aware of. This was the sixth administrator position. Barron and Bloomer are both Johnny come lately’s who have developed [their job descriptions] since that time,” Christianson said.
Stoneberg said she believes interviews should be conducted by knowledgeable people outside of the council.
Groothousen said candidates are welcome to apply, and the council’s personnel committee can decide how interviews will be conducted. He added the longer the issue gets kicked down the road the fewer good city administrator candidates will be available.
“We don’t have a letter of resignation so technically we shouldn’t have even put the ad in the paper,” Stoneberg said.
The city has been “pretty fortunate” to have Christianson as administrator, according to Ald. Marty Reynolds. He and others on the council asked for more people to run for public office.
“I think we need to make sure whoever comes in and applies for the position becomes the best person we can get,” Reynolds said. “If there are better people, they need to run.”
Ladysmith Mayor Alan Christianson, who has expressed interest in applying for the city administrator position now held by his father, said would like to see more people run for office. He added his committee appointments are not automatic and require council approval.
Mayor Christianson added as of right now he has not applied for the city administrator position.
“Maybe I am interested. Maybe I am not. We will find out int he next two or three weeks. It is certainly a position I have gotten to see first-hand over 30-some years. I have seen the good stuff and the successes that have come from it. I have seen people come home frustrated almost in tears,” Alan Christianson said. “As far as I know I have stayed out of anything involving the current administrator.”
At a recent meeting the city council approved the Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation office space within city hall and also use of equipment and facilities therein for $1 per year after the administrator’s retirement, until such time as the city needs the space.
At the time of the decision, Christianson explained the city has allowed him the to serve as the non-profit group’s corporate secretary on city time for many years, along with use of the city offices and equipment. He asked the city to continue to provide him an office so he can continue in his role as corporate secretary on a voluntary basis for an as-yet-to-be-determined time after he has retired from city employment.
