The Rusk Community Foundation (RCCF) announces the start of its 2023 GIVE 365 grant giving cycle. This year’s theme is “Where Generosity Meets Good Work.” On March 1, RCCF will begin accepting grant applications from area non-profits.
In 2023, GIVE 365 Rusk has up to $7,550 available to grant to non-profits located in Rusk County. All grants need to be used within one year of receipt. The application and more details of the grant are available online at give365rusk.org.
Everyone can help make these grants possible. GIVE 365 allows area residents to leverage their charitable contributions with others to support innovative projects by area non-profits. Donors give $365: a dollar a day to make Rusk County better. It’s a great way for people to magnify the impact of their gifts both now—through the annual GIVE 365 grants—and forever through the GIVE 365 Rusk Endowment Fund, which ensures that GIVE 365 grants will be available for years to come.
Your membership to GIVE 365 Rusk supports:
— Sixty percent supports your favorite initiatives to improve the quality of life in Rusk County.
— Thirty percent is invested in the GIVE 365 Rusk Endowment Fund to benefit nonprofits forever.
— Ten percent of your gift supports the annual free event on Thursday, May 25, where the entire community is invited to attend and learn more about the grant-funded initiatives.
Donations can be made online at www.ruskfoundation.org, or checks can be made out to GIVE365 Fund, P.O. Box 54, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
