The Rusk Community Foundation (RCCF) announces the start of its 2023 GIVE 365 grant giving cycle. This year’s theme is “Where Generosity Meets Good Work.” On March 1, RCCF will begin accepting grant applications from area non-profits. 

 In 2023, GIVE 365 Rusk has up to $7,550 available to grant to non-profits located in Rusk County.  All grants need to be used within one year of receipt.  The application and more details of the grant are available online at give365rusk.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.