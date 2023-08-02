One person was killed on Friday, in a two-vehicle crash between a semi and a SUV south of Bruce.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 3 p.m., July 28, of an accident near South Hutchinson Road and Wis. 40 in the town of Big Bend.
Upon arrival of emergency crews, it was found the driver of the SUV was deceased.
The Bruce Fire Department canceled a request to the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department for a second Jaws of Life unit. A request for a second medical helicopter and ambulance also were canceled.
The highway was shut down due to complete road blockage by the semi, rescue efforts and investigation.
Wis. 40 was closed at County D for northbound traffic and at U.S. 8 for southbound traffic, a stretch of about 10 miles. Bruce firefighters were at these locations to direct traffic.
The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department released the names of those involved after notification of family.
The SUV driver who was killed was Scott Konsela, 52, of Colfax.
The semi driver is Peter Stark, 54, of Holcombe.
According to sheriff’s department information, the semi was southbound on Wis. 40 near South Hutchinson Road. Konsela crossed the center line and struck the semi.
Tow rigs were requested from Jerry’s Automotive from Ladysmith for the SUV and S&R Towing of Cameron for the semi.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Bruce Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser First Responders, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Heli1 medical helicopter responded
The roadway was reopened at 8:22 p.m., about 5 hours after the crash
This is the second traffic fatality in the county this year after a June 12 crash near Bruce between a vehicle and Rusk County Highway Department grader. In the first quarter of this year, the county has logged 46 total crashes with 15 injuries.
