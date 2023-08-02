Fatal crash

One person was killed on Friday, in a two-vehicle crash between a semi and a SUV south of Bruce.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 3 p.m., July 28, of an accident near South Hutchinson Road and Wis. 40 in the town of Big Bend.

