Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce announced new board members at its annual meeting held on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The announcement caps the recent election by chamber members.
The new board includes Missy Kroening, Sue Farrell, Mary Berg, Jessica Bingham, Todd Berry, Steve Wandrie, Alan Christianson, Kat Detloff and Kayla Poppe.
Newly elected to the board are Christianson, Detloff and Farrell.
The board met later and voted in new officers. The new officers are Kroening, president; Detloff, vice president; Bingham, treasurer and Wandrie, secretary.
