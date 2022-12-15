Ladysmith was socked with 9 inches of heavy, wet snow last night, and parts of Rusk County received twice that with Christie Mountain reporting 19 inches.
The after effects of the storm continue to be felt after a day without power for many and some still waiting for the lights to come back on.
At 5 p.m., Thursday, Xcel Energy reported the Ladysmith area has 89 outages with 1,822 customers impacted.
At 5 p.m., Thursday, Jump River Electric reported any customers till without power will probably remain without electricity overnight. It’s website shows 7,624 customers without power at this time with 4,414 in Sawyer County, 2,461 in Rusk County, 466 in Taylor County, 212 in Chippewa County, 18 in Barron County, 12 in Price County and 41 of unknown location.
“Jump River Electric Cooperative is currently experiencing numerous outages due to widespread storm damage. Many roads are impassable, and much damage has been caused by downed trees," Jump River Electric Co-op officials said.
"All cooperative line crews, along with additional crews from neighboring Cooperatives and Zielies Tree Service have worked through the day. If you are currently out of power, your power is expected to remain out throughout the night. Please plan accordingly and contact your local emergency management office for possible assistance,” the utility stated on its website.
An Xcel Energy press release states, “crews continue to work as quickly as possible to safely restore power to customers after an overnight winter storm hit portions of northwestern Wisconsin causing extensive damage to trees and power lines. More than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are mobilized in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.”
Since this morning, around 30,000 Xcel Energy customers had experienced an outage. As of about 4 p.m., about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle difficult conditions that are leading to new outages.
“Because of the significant damage to the electric system and the potential for more wind, snow and ice, work to restore service to customers is likely to last into Saturday,” said Xcel Spokesperson Chris Oullette. “Xcel Energy knows losing power is hard and we appreciate customers’ understanding, patience and kindness as our crew members work to restore power.”
Area fire departments have spent the day responding to numerous calls of downed power lines and fallen trees, often one causing the other. Public works crews have been busy working to clear streets.
Ladysmith officials were planning to open the city’s community center, the former elementary school at the northwest corner of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street, as a warming shelter with electricity, heat and running water available to the public. Enter the parking lot off Lindoo Avenue.
Rusk County officials earlier had considered opening some form of shelter for the public, but its options of the courthouse and Walmart also were without power, according to Rusk County Emergency Management Director Tom Hall.
“There is a lot of heavy, wet snow out there,” Hall said.
Hall said this ranks as one of the worst winter storms he can recall for this area with its combination of snowfall and impact on the electric grid. Has he ever seen anything like this storm?
“Not here,” he said.
Xcel Energy urges safety and caution.
Please use caution when traveling in affected areas and stay away from downed lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999. Call 911 to report an emergency.
Clear natural gas meters. Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. Call 1-800-895-1999 to report a natural gas leak.
Report your outage.
Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have a number of ways to report their outage.
• Via the Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android
• Online at xcelenergy.com/out
• Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
Stay informed
If outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can stay informed by visiting the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app available on iOS and Android. Additionally, the website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.
Other ways customers can prepare, stay safe
• Check for mast damages on residences. If there are damages to the mast, a licensed electrician must make repairs before service can be restored. It is possible that we may be able to provide a temporary connection until your electrician can come out to fix it. Please note that the city may require an inspection.
• Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:
• Xcel Energy phone numbers - 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business
• Battery-powered radio or television
• Flashlights
• Batteries
• Back up phone chargers
• A phone that does not require electricity
• Non-electric alarm clock
• Bottled water and nonperishable food
• Manual can opener
• First aid kit
• Extension cords (for partial outages)
• Manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)
• Observe food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day. Visit the USDA website for more information.
