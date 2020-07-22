Seven Ladysmith businesses received large-dollar Payroll Protection Program loans, helping retain 176 jobs — and probably even more — as employers laid off workers during the spring economic shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Among them are businesses, assisted living facilities, a private school and an organization helping people with disabilities.
Several other Rusk County and surrounding area businesses also received large sums through PPP loans, helping retain an additional 201 jobs.
The U.S. Small Business Administration released a list of the large-dollar recipients borrowing between $150,000 and $10 million under the loan program after members of Congress and media organizations pressured it to do so. The data was released after criticism that it helped many that don’t qualify as a small business.
The program has delivered more than $500 billion in close to 5 million loans to businesses across the U.S., according to the latest SBA report. These loans “supported” more than 50 million jobs. The program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, is aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat through the pandemic. Since its launch, the program has weathered more than one controversy, including the shut-out of underserved communities and businesses.
The SBA and U.S. Treasury released the names of all organizations that received PPP forgivable loans of $150,000 or more. The SBA and Treasury also published data for recipients of PPP loans less than $150,000 but did not reveal the names and addresses of those businesses. Still, the businesses that are named account for nearly 75 percent of all loan dollars. The average loan for the entire PPP program was about $100,000.
Over 660,000 businesses were listed by the Treasury Department in this data. Among these businesses, around 90,000 were marked as either retaining zero jobs or left the field blank. Based on the PPP loan application form published on the SBA website, businesses are not required to report the number of jobs retained when applying for a loan.
The data for Ladysmith PPP large-dollar recipients shows:
n Rands Trucking, Inc., W8527 Gokey Rd., a corporation, received between $2 million and $5 million. Job retention data was not provided.
n Ladysmith Nursing Home, Inc., 1001 E.11th St. N, a Subchapter S Corporation, received between $350,000 and $1 million, retaining 85 jobs.
n Lake Manor, LLC, 119 E. Fourth St. N, a Limited Liability Company, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 28 jobs.
n North Cedar Academy, LLC, 1500 Port Arthur Rd., a Limited Liability Company, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 33 jobs.
n Rusk County Farm Supply, Inc., 200 Worden Ave. W, a corporation, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 30 jobs.
n Toycen of Ladysmith, 710 W. Ninth St. N, a Subchapter S Corporation, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 0 jobs.
n Westlake Enterprises, Inc., 1502 E. 16th St. S, a corporation, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 0 jobs.
There were strict requirements limiting how the funds could be allocated, according to North Cedar Academy Executive Director Don Smith.
“We were very careful to follow those requirements and to track how we have used the money within the requirements for the purpose of providing the reporting details that the SBA is requiring of all businesses,” Smith said.
Elsewhere in the area:
n In Bruce, none were listed.
n In Hawkins, none were listed.
n In Ingram, none were listed.
n In Sheldon, none were listed.
n In Conrath, none were listed.
n In Holcombe, Jesse Jones Construction, Inc., 31700 County M (Chippewa County), a corporation, received between $350,000 and $1 million, retaining 43 jobs.
n In Glen Flora, Artisans, Inc., W4146 Second St., a Subchapter S Corporation, received between $350,000 and $1 million, retaining 85 jobs.
n In Tony, Southpaw Fencing, LLC, W7030 Falcon Ave., a Limited Liability Company, received between $350,000 and $1 million, retaining 18 jobs.
n In Weyerhaeuser, Kramer Well Drilling, LLC, 14405 Highway 8, a Limited Liability Corporation, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 18 jobs.
n In Weyerhaeuser, Sales Management, Inc., W13988 Island Lake Rd., a Subchapter S Corporation, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 11 jobs.
n In Exeland, Jeffrey Potter (North Star Acres), N9344 Highway 40, a sole proprietorship, received between $150,000 and $350,000, retaining 26 jobs.
Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan assisted area businesses with submitting Payroll Protection Program loan applications with 95 percent going to small businesses in Rusk County, according to the financial institution’s President and CEO Bill Dyson. Two of its larger loans went to area adult care facilities, he said.
“The fundamental purpose for these loans was to provide payroll loans to keep these employees working as these businesses faced economic challenges,” Dyson said.
In all, the SBA approved loans to more than 85,000 businesses in the state. In their applications to the SBA, lenders, on behalf of businesses in the state, reported the loans would ensure that nearly 1 million workers who would otherwise be laid off would continue to be paid during business closings and slowdowns.
A five-week extension for the PPP approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump reopened the application window for PPP funds until Aug. 8. The application window for the PPP had closed June 30 with $131.9 billion in funding remaining, but the SBA resumed accepting applications from lenders on June 29.
The Treasury Department and SBA committed to releasing the loan-level data in an agreement reached with the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Small Business Committee. Lawmakers and critics of the program had called for greater transparency into who was receiving the loans from the $659 billion PPP program.
Of the almost 5 million loans, more than 4 million were for less than $150,000. Those loans made up less than $150 billion of the awarded $500 billion.
The list of names is accessible via the SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Level Data webpage.
