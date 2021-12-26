Rusk County tourism and entertainment industry leaders were on hand, Monday, as the Wisconsin governor came to Ladysmith to present financial assistance aimed at helping restore economic activity in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers presented a $22,221 award for the county.
Grants totaling $15 million for Destination Marketing Organizations throughout the state were recently announced.. The investment is a part of a more than $140 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund investment in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.
The Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program will help 120 local DMO organizations across the state expand on their work to attract regional, national, and international visitors to explore all that Wisconsin has to offer. The awards were announced last month.
Evers called tourism an important part of the state’s economy. During the pandemic, tourism and recreation struggled the most, he added.
He called people that work in the industry some of the most resilient, thoughtful and clever people.
“They kept things going as best they could under difficult circumstances,” Evers said.
The state also supplied more than $200 million to a variety of different entities during the pandemic.
“That resilience plus the money we put in really made a difference,” Evers said.
Evers called September 2019 the state’s most prosperous month of all time in the areas of tourism and recreation. He added September 2021 was better than two years earlier.
“Clearly things are moving in the right direction,” Evers said. “I feel really thankful we are able to set aside about $15 million for destination marketing organizations.”
Evers expressed thanks for the federal government resources that were available to help with tourism marketing.
“This is obviously a really important part of the state,” Evers said. “The tourism industry is really important here.”
Financial assistant provided to the recreation industry and its marketing may not make people whole, but it helps keep them headed in the right direction, Evers stated.
These funds are targeted for additional marketing of the destination receiving the awards, according to Rusk County Administrator Andy Albarado.
“We will be working the funds into 2022 marketing plans, and expanding what we could have otherwise accomplished,” Albarado said,
Funded by the ARPA and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) with guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program was designed to assist tourism, convention and events organizations that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 120 organizations received grants ranging from $2,000 to $1 million based on expenses incurred by eligible tourism-promotion and tourism development organizations.
“Destination Marketing Organizations are at the heart of the tourism industry, and by supporting them, we’re able to help local communities bring more visitors to our beautiful state,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.
Albarado noted one result of the pandemic was a gain in new visitors and property owners who found the county a great place to get away to enjoy the peace, solitude and the many recreational offerings.
“While we’ve done better than many destinations during the pandemic, this will give us an opportunity to attract more visitors or longer term residents,” Albarado said.
Albarado cited trails, fall color, waterways were shown off during the pandemic as outdoor features to enjoy, especially during a pandemic that limited indoor gatherings.
“The marketing money will help us to continue to promote those activities, our communities and tell our story to people looking to travel or get away, or now even looking to relocate to places a little further out where they can enjoy that recreation,” Albarado said.
Evers noted it is common for people to relocate to an area where they vacation.
Albarado cited the last 6-12 months have been good for the local housing market, and finding a home now can be challenging.
He noted the expanded marketing will include more use of video.
“The state did a good job of spreading the money out across the state,” Albarado said.
The state’s $17.3 billion tourism industry is “not just big fun, it’s also big business,” according to Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers.
“Together with our local Destination Marketing Organizations, we are at a critical moment in the tourism recovery, and these funds will jumpstart Wisconsin’s tourism recovery that will uplift local economies and hospitality workers,” Sayers said.
