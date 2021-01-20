By Luke Klink
A 22-member facilities task force helping plan the future of Ladysmith School District facilities held its first meeting last week.
The Jan. 13 session was mostly an introductory session with information presented on school district financials and findings from a recently released facility study.
The school district has declining enrollment, currently at 765 pupils. Its revenue limit is $8.2 million with a tax levy of $3.2 million and mill rate of $11.56 per $1,000 of equalized valuation.
In a letter to the committee, School District Administrator Laura Stunkel stated members have very important work to do in the coming months.
“Our district is in need of improvements for our facility and student programming. Both of these will led us to a discussion regarding budgets, the future of our district, and a referendum to meet the needs of our students. Improvements are inevitable as we strive to keep pace with schools in our area, in our conference, and around the state,” Stunkel stated.
A facility renovation plan presented to the Ladysmith School Board last November identified $22.7 million in deferred maintenance for the school district facilities and grounds on a 10-year basis. This includes $15.2 million at Ladysmith Middle & High School, $4 million at Ladysmith Elementary School and $3.5 million on school district grounds.
Facility condition was ranked as fair at the elementary school and poor at the middle/high school.
In today’s dollars, the total cost is $19.83 million. The proposal factors in inflationary costs over a decade of recommended improvements.
Adding a new gymnasium at Ladysmith Middle & High School would increase the cost. So would installing a turf football field to replace the natural grass field. So would replacing plumbing in a swimming pool “of significant age.”
The presented cost estimates are based on current data and delaying work will increase costs, according to Kraus-Anderson officials who prepared the report for the school board.
“We identified $23 million in deferred maintenance. That is $23 million over the next 10 years,” said Kraus Anderson Director of Facility Planning Tim Kittla at the school board’s November meeting. “There are priorities and things we can shift. You’re looking at it in terms of $1 million to $2 million per year over the next 10 years. It becomes a doable number, but it still becomes a big number you are chewing on.”
Preliminary documents prepared by Baird & Associates project the tax impact to repay this bond over 20 years would be 22 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $20 million, 52 cents per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $25 million and $1.27 per $1,000 of equalized valuation on $30 million.
The larger bonding amounts were presented to the board if it wanted to also proceed with additional projects not in the plan like building a new high school gym, making structural upgrades to the swimming pool and switching to a synthetic turf football field.
The largest expenses are at Ladysmith Middle & High School. Recent renovation of the former Miner Avenue middle school to an elementary building has helped lower projected repair costs for that structure.
“The high school is coming very close to that critical range because of the deferred maintenance that is adding up,” Kittla told the board in November. “[At the elementary school] you just made some very, very good improvements there. That school looks really sharp.”
If the board proceeds with the plan, a referendum would likely be held in Spring 2022 for voters to decide on a bond sale to fund the project.
The school district has a 67 percent pass/fail rate on referendums.
It is intended that the Facility Task Force will conduct its planning through a series of six bi-weekly meetings to be held in January, February, and March. There will be additional meetings next fall and next winter in 2022.
The goal of the task force process will be to develop the community’s vision for the future of our district, according to Stunkel.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, a report of the Facility Task Force findings will be presented to the school board to be used for further presentations and discussion within our community and to provide input to assist the school board in making decisions regarding the future facility needs for our schools,” Stunkel stated in a letter to school district families.
Questions from task force members included census information to predict future enrollment and safety about the front entrance, classroom doors that are not sturdy and courtyard exit. Students also are complaining about balcony water leaks.
Some asked why the group did not include students at the meeting. Organizers are planning student focus group this winter.
Some asked if the school board will listen to the advisory committee.
Other questions focused on if classrooms are filled and if Ladysmith Middle & High School is sinking as some have said the building was constructed on unstable ground.
The committee also discussed what it would cost to build new instead of remodel the existing structure.
Committee members requested a fact sheet to help explain the school history.
Kraus Anderson staff completed site visits and interviewed key facility personnel at each facility during the last few months, analyzing 17 construction categories. Their report identified 165 shortcomings citing deficiencies in 95 percent of the items, building equipment issues in 4 percent of the items and concerns requiring deeper investigation in 1 percent.
The report calls for near term work of roofs at both schools, exterior doors at the high school, air handling upgrades/replacements and parking lot improvements. It calls for major expenses during the next 10 years of equipment/furniture, interior construction improvements, site work on grounds and football field, plumbing replacements, pool upgrades and fire protection work. It calls for further study of kitchen drains requiring scoping and pool structure considerations.
Projects were prioritized to be done in the next 5 years, 5-8 years or 8-plus years.
In today’s costs:
n Priority 1 projects totaled $15.28 million, breaking down to $11.38 million at the middle/high school, $1.65 million at the elementary school and $2.25 million on athletic grounds.
n Priority 2 projects totaled $1.83 million, breaking down to $1.11 million at the middle/high school, $152,705 at the elementary school and $562,500 on the athletic grounds.
n Priority 3 projects totaled $2.72 million, breaking down to $318,750 at the middle/high school, $2.15 million at the elementary school and $255,528 on the athletic grounds.
Any new referendum debt would replace current referendum debt scheduled to be paid off in the next few years. This old debt payoff could lessen the impact of any new bond issues.
If voters in a district pass a bonding referendum, the levy for the approved debt is not subject to revenue limits. The debt service costs are then aided through the equalization formula. Ladysmith is about a 60 percent state-aided district with an aidable debt retirement of about $1.8 million. The aided amount on this debt is around $1.09 million.
Kraus-Anderson Vice President John Huenink told the board last November that costs could be reduced if the project timeline was shortened.
“If you do it today it is cheaper than doing it tomorrow,” Huenink said.
Huenink said the likely impact will be a tripling or quadrupling of school taxes if the old school debt expires and is not replaced based on how the state calculates school aid. He added if new debt comes on as old debt is paid off, taxpayers “shouldn’t see much movement” on their property tax bills.
“You are paying off some debt. If you pay it off it is going to drop down. If you re-borrow it will stay right [where it is at],” Huenink said.
Future committee discussion will focus on educational adequacy, budget and tax impact, cost and maintenance priorities, formulating a plan, preparing a board report, refining its recommendation and possibly conducting a community survey.
