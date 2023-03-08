Marshfield Clinic Health Systems has announced a series of job displacements statewide, some impacting its facilities in Ladysmith where it will open a new medical center this month. In Rusk County, MCHS identified 37 displacements in January, calling them “transitioning workers,” and another 8 displacements this month, calling them “permanent.”
The transitioning workers are part of Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc., a federally funded community health center within Marshfield Clinic Health System that will transition from the Health System as of April 1 to a standalone business. FHC is moving out from underneath the Health System umbrella as its own entity.
In certain circumstances, federal and/or state law requires businesses laying off workers employed in Wisconsin to provide the State’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) with advance written notice of the layoffs. One purpose of these laws is to give DWD the opportunity to provide pre-layoff transition assistance (aka rapid response) to workers and businesses affected by permanent worker layoffs. DWD coordinates with regional workforce partners to deliver rapid response services such as: on-site, pre-layoff information sessions; workshops on topics such as resume writing, interviewing, job search strategies, and budgeting; targeted job and resource fairs; and referrals to resources, including the Wisconsin Job Center network and JobCenterofWisconsin.com.
MCHS filed notices on Jan. 30 with the DWD, announcing a series of workforce displacements impacting 377 positions at 13 of its HMO medical centers. The centers are located in Rice Lake (27), Neillsville (12), Marshfield (88), Rhinelander (25), Minocqua (10), Ladysmith (37), Not Applicable (28), Menomonie (29), Chippewa Falls (56), Weston (3), Park Falls (19), Medford (26) and Black River Falls (17). One center was listed as “not applicable” without a specific city location.
Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Chief Human Resources Officer Terri Newmier states in a Jan. 30 letter from MCHS to the state DWD Bureau of Workforce Training its Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. (FHC), a federally funded community health center within MCHS, will be transitioning to a stand-alone organization to better align with the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) governance structure and requirements that have been in place since the start of FHC. Employees will become employed by FHC versus MCHS, which is anticipated to take place on April 1.
“Pursuant to applicable state law, notice is hereby given of our intent to displace 377 workers, located within the State of Wisconsin, in 11 different municipalities,” Newmier states in the Jan. 30 letter from MCHS to the state DWD Bureau of Workforce Training. “Although displacing, we are not anticipating any employee to suffer a job loss.”
The FHC transition better aligns with the Federally Qualified Health Centers governance structure and requirements of Health Resources and Service Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsible for improving access to health care services for individuals who are uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable.
The Ladysmith workforce displacement affects 37 employees with a start date of March 31.
Job titles and number of transitioning workers at the Ladysmith Dental Center and Dental Division Administration, 315 Miner Ave. W, in each job title include administrative secretary (2), Appointment coordinator (1) appointment and business assistant-dental (2), assistant manager-dental (1), cashier-customer service (1), dental assistant (2), dental assistant system trainer (1), dental assistant-certified sterilization assistant (1), dental assistant-sterilization assistant (3), dental business systems trainer (1), dental center manager (1), dental division administrator-FHC (1), dental hygienist (4), dental hygienist/system trainer (1), dentist (3), director of clinical development (1), facilities manager (1), FHC charge processor specialist (2), managed care coordinator (2), patient assistance counselor (1), project coordinator-dental (1)
Job titles and number of transitioning workers at the Ladysmith Drug Recovery, 200 W. Fifth St., in each job title include appointment coordinator (1), nurse practitioner-addiction medicine (1) and substance abuse counselor/mental health therapist (1).
“Following the transition, FHC will have greater flexibility, more autonomy and a dedicated workforce to manage its day-to-day operations,” said Greg Nycz, Family Health Center Chief Executive Officer. “This means new opportunities to enhance the level of services it provides to communities.”
Family Health Center, founded in 1972 in Marshfield, provides primary care and preventive care services to people of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance status. Family Health Center also operates dental centers in Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Marshfield, Medford, Menomonie, Neillsville, Park Falls, Rhinelander and Rice Lake and alcohol & drug recovery centers in Marshfield, Minocqua and Ladysmith.
Ninety eight percent of Family Health Center’s service area population lives in a medical, dental or mental health professional shortage area. Almost all of its patients have incomes at or below twice the federal poverty level, including Medicaid/BadgerCare Plus patients; Medicare enrollees who have severe difficulty accessing dental care; and people with limited or no health insurance who have difficulty accessing all forms of care.
As of April 1, more than 300 Marshfield Clinic Health System employees contracted to Family Health Center will transition to direct employees of Family Health Center. This process triggers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notification. No job losses are planned as part of this transition.
The transition will not impact FHC’s partnership with the Health System. FHC will continue to be a subsidiary and affiliate of the Health System, and the Health System remains the sole member of FHC.
All affected employees were notified on Aug. 1, 2022, of this transition, according to Newmier.
“Each employee will be offered a position at their current rate of pay, location and seniority level. Employees will not be required to reapply for their existing positions,” Newmier states in the letter.
MCHS filed notices on March 1 with the DWD, announcing a series of workforce displacements impacting 222 positions at 20 of its HMO medical centers. The centers are located in Colby (1), Marshfield (60), Minocqua (11), Rhinelander (1), Weston (14), Merrill (4), Wausau (14), Stevens Point (1), Stratford (1), Wisconsin Rapids (1), Woodruff (1), Hayward (2), Ladysmith (8), Park Falls (9), Cadott (3), Eau Claire (16), Chippewa Falls (5), Rice Lake (13), Neillsville (10) and Beaver Dam (47).
The Ladysmith workforce reduction affects 8 employees with a start date of May 19.
Job titles and number of displaced workers at the Ladysmith Center, 906 College Ave. W, include appointment coordinator (1), medical assistant (1) and nurse practitioners-urgent care (1).
Job titles and number of displaced workers at the Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, 900 College Ave. W, include health unit coordinator (2), maintenance senior (1), patient access specialist (1) and registered nurse (1).
The anticipated layoff date will be May 19, according to Newmier in a March 1 letter to the DWD Bureau of Workforce Training. All affected employees will be notified between March 1 and March 15 of these reductions in force, she said.
“Pursuant to applicable state law, notice is hereby given of our intent to displace 222 workers, located within the State of Wisconsin,” Newmier wrote to the in the March 1 letter. “This planned action is expected to be permanent.”
In a March 1 press release issued by Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, MCHS officials announced a reduction in staff that will impact 346 employees among the organization’s more than 12,000 employee workforce in Wisconsin.
The decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements, according to MCHS CEO Susan Turney.
“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” Turney said. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”
The total number of employees affected represent less than 3 percent of the Health System’s employee base, according to Turney. The Health System also eliminated more than 500 positions that have been unfilled and no longer recruited, which has allowed it to lessen the impact on employees, she added.
“We are committed to supporting all affected employees with resources and services to aide them in their transition, including assistance searching for other roles within the Health System,” Turney said.
The Health System is also engaging its community partners in regions with affected staff, including working with local groups and identifying employers with potential employment opportunities, according to Turney.
“The Heath System will continually review its resources and specific patient care needs, and look for any additional opportunities to continue addressing the challenges facing the industry,” Turney said.
