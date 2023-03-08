Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith

Marshfield Clinic Health Systems has announced a series of job displacements statewide, some impacting its facilities in Ladysmith where it will open a new medical center this month. In Rusk County, MCHS identified 37 displacements in January, calling them “transitioning workers,” and another 8 displacements this month, calling them “permanent.”

The transitioning workers are part of Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc., a federally funded community health center within Marshfield Clinic Health System that will transition from the Health System as of April 1 to a standalone business. FHC is moving out from underneath the Health System umbrella as its own entity.

