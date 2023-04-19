Looking Back

This is a look back through the Ladysmith News archives.

10 YEARS AGO  (2013)

Ladysmith runners Anne Olson and Kim Reisner, who ran the Boston Marathon the previous year, said if running it this year they would have probably been approaching the finish line at the time the bomb was detonated, killing three runners and injuring dozens. “It would have been horrific. We would have been in the middle of it,” said Reisner.

