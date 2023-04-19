10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Ladysmith runners Anne Olson and Kim Reisner, who ran the Boston Marathon the previous year, said if running it this year they would have probably been approaching the finish line at the time the bomb was detonated, killing three runners and injuring dozens. “It would have been horrific. We would have been in the middle of it,” said Reisner.
Rusk County ranked in the lowest 25 percent of counties statewide in terms of health, according to a study by the University of Wisconsin. It came in 55 out of the 72 counties in the state.
A study by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health estimated the annual economic cost of excessive alcohol use in Rusk County was $12.6 million, or $851 per capita. That was lower, however, than the costs in Chippewa, Barron, Taylor, Sawyer, Price and Washburn counties.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Dairyland Insurance began excavation for its new single-story building on Lake Avenue to replace the one destroyed by the 2002 Labor Day tornado.
An operational meeting was held for a Lions Club in Bruce. Those attending voted to name their club the Bruce Blue Hills Lions Club.
An open house was the new Bruce Library attracted many people.
Thrivent Financial celebrated the opening of their new building with an open house attended by 400.
The Exeland Fire Dept. dedicated its new fire hall at an open house.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
A.N. “Duck” Paulson, 74, retired Ladysmith druggist, died from injuries sustained when his eastbound car was hit by a southbound 90-car freight train at the College Avenue crossing in Ladysmith. He worked for many years at the Speidel Drug Store.
The architect for the Bruce School building project walked out of a board meeting. The board threatened legal action if the architect didn’t appear at the next meeting.
Flambeau High School was to stage “Damn Yankees.”
The Dean’s List big band was to play for a Flambeau Valley Arts Assn. fund-raiser.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The City of Ladysmith received word that its application for a $465,000 federal grant had been approved. It provided for acquisition and remodeling of the former creamery building.
J.R. “Buck” Morgan, retired Ladysmith postmaster, died.
The Flambeau Jaycees donated a new incubator to Rusk County Memorial Hospital.
Jump River Rose staged an outdoor wedding between “Porkie” and “Ralphette,” two pigs who resided at Rose’s Deer Farm between Ladysmith and Bruce.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The Ladysmith City Council voted 5-2 to continue operating the city landfill and to start a refuse collection service after termination of a contract with Ervin Kroening.
The Bruce School Board voted unanimously to accept Camp Flambeau students at the high school. Bruce was approached after the Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board voted to discontinue the program at Ladysmith High School.
Gordon Dukerschein, Flambeau High School student, was the first boy at the school to win the Betty Crocker contest, which measured homemaking knowledge. He said, however, he had no intention of pursuing a homemaking career.
Darlene Kochevar was the DAR candidate from Flambeau High School.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Members of the Rusk Co. Board unanimously approved a resolution giving the county more control and flexibility in setting salaries and supervision of welfare department workers.
The foundation was excavated for the new Pioneer National Bank in Ladysmith.
The public was to have access to Amacoy Lake.
Among the six Wisconsin men lost on the ill-fated Thresher submarine was Joseph T. Shimko of rural Exeland, who had attended Ladysmith High School.
John Kaiser informed the county that he planned to create a recreational flowage on Main Creek northeast of Ingram.
Ground was broken for the new nursing home to be built east of St. Mary’s Hospital in Ladysmith.
A public hearing was held to consider the application of the Chicago & North Western to discontinue the “400” passenger train between Chicago and Minneapolis and the “Minnesota 400” between Chicago and Mankato.
Top students at Bruce High School were valedictorian Linda Sorensen and salutatorian Charlotte Svoma.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The Rusk Co. Education Committee approved annexation of Joint Dist. No. 2, towns of Grant and Thornapple, to the Ladysmith School District. The former operated rural schools at River Heights and Port Arthur. Speaking in favor of the measure were Marvin Nelson, Don Bell, Mrs. Robert Young and Mrs. Bragg.
The Ladysmith City Council voted to hire a dog catcher, establish a kennel and impound stray dogs. Only 15 dogs were licensed in the city.
Beginning April 18, 1953, single unit diesels (like the 500 A on display in Ladysmith) were to power Soo Line passenger trains Nos. 7 an 8 between Minneapolis and Sault Ste. Marie. They would replace the venerable Soo Line pacific steam locomotives.
H.C. Clark was defeated as justice of the peace at Weyerhaeuser after holding the office continually for 50 years.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
In one of his last official duties Ladysmith Mayor R.B. MacDonald presented the city treasurer with a check from the sale of the Menasha Wooden Ware Co. property. A.B. Moritz, who purchased it, was to begin operations at the plant.
Weyerhaeuser was the first municipality in Rusk County to raise its April war bond quota of $4,470. The quota for all of Rusk County was a quarter million dollars.
Leonard Murphy constructed a giant thermometer to be used on connection with the war bond drive.
A meeting for planning “gardens of victory” was to be held at Weyerhaeuser.
O.B. Ellingboe and Cloyde Ellingboe began remodeling and redecorating the large home at the corner of Lake Avenue and W. Seventh Street into a funeral home.
A second “Health for Victory” cooking school was to be held at the Knights of Pythias Hall in Ladysmith.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Wisconsin Bank Script was being circulated in Ladysmith by the Ladysmith Milk Producers Cooperative. It was designed to help patrons secure feed for their cows.
The Red Cross provided aid to 228 families during March. The recipients ranged in age from young children to adults age 80.
Frank Doyle officially took over as postmaster of Ladysmith.
M.A. Paradise of Ladysmith went to St. Paul for a load of beer as soon as it became legal to distribute the beverage, but got caught in a traffic jam at the brewery. The brewery was producing beer at the rate of 700 cases per hour.
Close to 4,000 people attended the free movies at the Unique Theater in Ladysmith.
The National Tea Co. Store advertised Swift picnic hams for 11 cents a pound. Tins of popular brand cigarettes (50 count) were 25 cents.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
On April 18 the Soo Line began operating trains over what heretofore was known as the Stanley, Merrill & Phillips Ry. The Soo Line was running over that portion of the line between Polly and Walrath. The portion between Polly and Stanley was to be abandoned. Service on the branch consisted of mixed freight No. 67 with a passenger coach attached. It left Owen in the morning, traveled to Polly and then up the former SM&P line to Jump River, arriving at 11:30 a.m. It left that community at 12:10 p.m. and stopped at Hannibal at 12:50 p.m. before arriving at Polly at 1:30 p.m. From there it traveled northward on the Soo Line mainline to Ladysmith, arriving at 3:50 p.m. Southbound mixed train No. 68, also carrying a coach, left Ladysmith at 10 a.m. and headed south without traveling up the Jump River branch. The schedule made it convenient for residents of Jump River and Hannibal to get to Ladysmith, but very inconvenient to get back.
The Soo Line was to operate a fast train to the West Coast starting this summer. It was to be known as “The Mountaineer.”
David Anderson, author of two popular novels “The Blue Moon” and “The Red Lock,” spoke at Ladysmith High School.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The old city council sang its swan song, after which A.C. Thompson was sworn in as mayor and R.H. Burns and H.A. Dimock as commissioners, marking the formal beginning of the commission form of government. The commissioners lowered the salaries of city officials: treasurer E.W. Hill from $750 to $250; clerk Phil Reed from $450 to $250; and assessor E.M. Worden from $350 to $150.
The popular comedy “The Missouri Girl” was to play at Worden’s Opera House in Ladysmith.
The wooden pilings of the railroad bridge across the east edge of Corbett Lake caught fire and it was extinguished with a chemical truck. (The trestle work was later filled in with dirt.)
Lester Corbett was relieved of his night ticket clerk position at the Ladysmith depot and left on an extended trip to the East with his wife.
The Chippewa Valley & Northern Railroad was experimenting with a fuel called “motor spirit” for its rail motor car. The cost was one-third of the price of gasoline.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
The body of Harry Green was found in the boom way of the Menasha Wooden Ware Co. in the Flambeau River in Ladysmith. Green and a companion, Mike Mattoon, attempted to cross the river in a boat just above Little Falls, eight miles above northeast of Ladysmith on Nov. 18 of the previous year. The boat, which was carrying a deer, capsized and Green drowned, his body only being recovered this spring.
Landlord Manley had a crew of painters at work in his hotel, which he acquired from James Prentice (the former Corbett Hotel).
Postmaster J.W. Fritz was compelled to add a fifth section to his post office cabinet in Ladysmith to accommodate patrons.
J.C. Webster commenced building a large residence on a beautiful site near the Congregational Church in Ladysmith.
