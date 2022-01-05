What follows sums up many of the top stories that ran in the Ladysmith News for 2021.
January 7
Bruce resident battles COVID during month in hospital — When her fight against a deadly virus began shortly before Thanksgiving, a Rusk County woman wasn’t sure she would live to see the new year or her family. Ana Altendorf, who lives in Bruce, began her long odyssey with COVID-19 on Nov. 13, when she started showing symptoms common with a general sinus infection like severe congestion, a stuffed-up nose, headache and eye pain. She went to the hospital in Ladysmith, where a nurse took her temperature, scanning her forehead at 101 degrees and checking it again orally at 100 degrees. “The nurse said, ‘My friend I think you have more than a sinus infection,’” Ana said.
January 14
Congressman reacts to riot at U.S. Capitol — Protestors backing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday as a joint session of Congress was beginning the process of certifying the results of last fall’s presidential election. The protest halted the process, and legislators were evacuated from their chambers. Among the legislators was Congressman Tom Tiffany, who was re-elected to represent the 7th District of Wisconsin that includes Rusk County. He called for a stronger message from political leaders on both sides of the aisle in an effort to put an end to growing numbers of violent protests across the country. Shortly after 1 p.m. E.T., on Jan. 6, Congress began opening electors’ envelopes from each state, according to Tiffany. The process continued until reaching those from the state of Arizona, when there was an objection by both a House member and a Senate member. “We had retired to our respective chambers, and we were about an hour into the debate when some people breached the Capitol,” Tiffany said. “We really didn’t know what was going on at first.” Tiffany said at the time events started taking place he was in the House Chamber and could not see what was happening outside the Capitol.
January 21
Committee kicks off review of school facilities — A 22-member facilities task force helping plan the future of Ladysmith School District facilities held its first meeting last week. The Jan. 13 session was mostly an introductory session with information presented on school district financials and findings from a recently released facility study. The school district has declining enrollment, currently at 765 pupils. Its revenue limit is $8.2 million with a tax levy of $3.2 million and mill rate of $11.56 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. In a letter to the committee, School District Administrator Laura Stunkel stated members have very important work to do in the coming months. “Our district is in need of improvements for our facility and student programming. Both of these will led us to a discussion regarding budgets, the future of our district, and a referendum to meet the needs of our students. Improvements are inevitable as we strive to keep pace with schools in our area, in our conference, and around the state,” Stunkel stated.
Study traces Bruce water problems — A study of the Bruce Village water wells reflects a bio-film is present and is the cause of a manganese build up in the village’s water. During the Jan. 4 Bruce village meeting, Larry Gotham of presented a 12-page report to the trustees of a recent test of the village’s water wells conducted by Water Quality Investigations. A sample collected on Nov. 10 contained a manganese concentration of 1,100 per liter in Well #3. A sample collected on Nov. 25 resulted in the same contamination level. The village trustees were notified on Dec. 7 of these levels and issued a warning following the notification. Well # 1 in the Village of Bruce tested 500 and 540 on each of the days samples were collected for Well #3.
Jan. 28
Ladysmith school task force tours buildings, facilities — A 22-member facilities task force helping plan the future of Ladysmith School District facilities held its second meeting last week, touring one building and getting a crash course on school funding. The Jan. 20 session ended with the advisory group drafting a list of descriptive words describing the kinds of experiences they want for Ladysmith school students. The list included the phrases flexible learning, engagement, real world applications, adequate space, welcoming, community opportunities, technology, post secondary readiness, environment conscious, pride, belonging and safety.
State hunters bag elk in 2020 season — Five Wisconsin hunters each successfully bagged an elk during last fall’s state issued tag system. Three were mature bulls and two others were legal bulls. Only bull elk could be taken. The fifth and final elk was harvested on the 11th day of the season, which last year ran Oct. 17-Nov. 15 and Dec. 10-18.
Feb. 4
Marshfield Clinic to break ground this summer — Marshfield Clinic Health System exercised its option to purchase a site in Ladysmith last Friday, as it seeks to construct a new medical center. The health system is offering the city $680,000 for 11 acres of land along the south side of Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27 and Walmart. The city-owned property is currently the site of athletic fields used by North Cedar Academy. Health system officials now have 120 days to close on the purchase from when papers were signed on Jan. 29. The goal is to break ground this summer and open the new facility by the end of 2022, according to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Euclide.
Feb. 11
Area voters add their voice to fair maps debate — Residents in northern Wisconsin including those from Rusk, Barron and Chippewa counties had their opportunity to speak recently during an on-line public hearing on establishing fair and impartial legislative boundaries in the state. Members of the People’s Maps Commission are hosting a series of public hearings across the state to hear directly from experts and members of the public about upcoming redistricting.
Leonhard turns down Packers to stay with badgers — Tony native and Wisconsin Badgers football team Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard made the decision to pass on the Green Bay Packer’s defensive coordinator position to stay in Madison. Leonhard was a walk-on college player for the Badgers. He also had a 10-year NFL career and is a possible future successor for Wisconsin Head coach Paul Chryst.
Feb. 18
County ranks last in residents being vaccinated — When a limited allotment of COVID-19 vaccine recently became available to Rusk County, health officials hurried to call residents who had registered and qualified for the shots. Rusk County Public Health and Rusk County Emergency Management hosted a coronavirus disease vaccination clinic at the Ladysmith Fire Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The vaccination clinic distributed Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations, and was limited to individuals designated in the “1A Population” that includes health care workers and long-term care staff and residents and also eligible individuals in the “1B Population” that includes fire and law enforcement and residents 65 years old and older. Overall, 100 individuals were given a COVID-19 vaccination during the county’s first clinic. Immediately after receiving the vaccination, individuals were monitored for 15 minutes by the Rusk County EMTs. Tony resident Elmer Wisherd, 100, got a shot. He wasn’t worried. “I was looking forward to it,” said Wisherd, a World War II veteran who flew over French beaches during the D-Day invasion.
Feb. 25
Board orders failing students back to class — The Ladysmith School Board voted 5-1, Wednesday, to require distance learning students who are failing on-line virtual classes to return to in-person instruction. The decision will require all distance learning students who fail any virtual class during trimester two to return to in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year, beginning with the start of the third trimester on Monday, March 8. High and Middle School Principal Greg Posewitz noted many students have failing grades. As of the morning of Feb. 11, there were 49 middle school students failing one or more classes.This breaks down to 12 of 17 (71%) middle school distance learning students failing at least one class and 37 of 162 (23%) of in-person students failing at least one class. There are 78 high school students failing one or more classes. This breaks down to 30 of 40 (75%) distance learning high school students failing at least one class and 48 of 200 (24%) of in-person students failing at least one class.
One injured as gun discharges at fire — A member of the Cornell Fire Department was injured while responding to a structure fire in the W7800 block of County D, Conrath, Friday, Feb. 19. According to the Rusk County Dispatch Report, a water shed next to a home caught on fire. The fire was caused by a heat lamp in the shed, according to Sheldon Fire Chief Chad Jones. Firefighters from Jump River, Cornell and Ladysmith fire departments responded to provide mutual aid to the Sheldon Fire Department with the support of additional tankers. The fire spread to the nearby home. According to Jones, the home is a complete loss. All family members and animals were removed from the home for safety when the shed first caught on fire.
March 4
Teen enters plea in Rosolowski double murder — A Price County teen entered no contest pleas in Rusk County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 24 on two amended charges of felony murder for his involvement in a double homicide in May 2020. Tristan G. Shober, 17, was originally charged with two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one felony count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, theft of moveable property >$5,000 - $10,000 as a party to a crime, one count of theft of moveable property – special facts as a party to a crime, and one felony count of criminal damage to property (over $2,500) as a party to a crime. Shober appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 24 for a plea hearing. Shober entered into a plea agreement with the two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide being amended to two Class U felony counts of felony murder as a party to a crime. According to Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson, the two felony counts have armed car jacking as the underlying crime and are related to Shober’s role in the deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. All other counts will be dismissed but read in during sentencing. At the time of sentencing, Shober could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of 110 years incarceration or $100,000 in fines or both.
Bullet hit firefighter “like a two-by-four” — A volunteer Cornell firefighter was operating a hose line at a recent structure fire when a sudden unexpected jolt dropped him to his knees. The fire at W7804 County D in southcentral Rusk County was reported at 2:15 p.m., Friday, Feb. 20. At the time, Justin Fredrickson didn’t know heat from the flames had caused a loaded gun stored inside the home to fire a random shot through an exterior wall and into his gut. He and other firefighters nearby had a job to do, and that was fighting the fire. The rugged 35-year-old quickly regained his composure and his grip on the hose. As he tried to stand, he was quickly overcome by his badly wounded body. He fell again. The bullet that pierced Fredrickson’s midsection at the home fire near Sheldon hit the volunteer firefighter hard, like being struck broadside with a two-by-four. The gun was probably located on the floor of the home when it went off, according to Cornell Fire Chief Denny Klass. “Justin said he felt like he got hit with a two-by-four in the stomach, and at the time he didn’t know what it was,” Klass said.
March 11
The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0 at a special meeting, Monday, to approve a construction cost bid that is part of an estimated total $2.1 million downtown city street reconstruction project this year. The city currently has combined enough revenue sources to finance the project through grants and low-interest loans. Three bids on the street work part of the project were announced at the council’s March 1 meeting, including the approved $1.64 million low bid from Haas Sons Construction of Thorp. The other two bids were $1.84 million from McCabe Construction and $1.81 million from A-1 Excavating. The street work construction was estimated at $1.69 million. The city was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant for the project. The CDBG funds will help improve five downtown streets.
March 18
City planners eye new TIDs to spur growth — The Ladysmith Plan Commission got its first look last Tuesday at three new Tax Incremental District proposals with the goal of stimulating private investment, redevelopment and economic growth in three separate areas of the city. Up to this point, most of the TID planning has taken place behind the scenes, but now begins the lengthy process toward final approval. The TID 13 Project Plan outlines development near the planned new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. It is being established as a mixed-use district with commercial growth in health care, professional services and mixed uses. The city intends to make infrastructure improvements to help stimulate assessed valuation growth. The area is bounded generally north of the Flambeau River, west of Wis. 27, along College Avenue and Port Arthur Road.
City council OKs school developer hiring — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to hire a contractor to redevelop the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue. The unanimous selection of Northpointe Development Corporation as the site’s exclusive developer was announced on March 8, after an hour-long closed session to deliberate or negotiate the purchase of public properties for competitive or bargaining reasons.
March 25
Gas main break forces business evacuation — A gas leak caused by work crews replacing meters in Ladysmith Wednesday morning, forced the evacuation of two downtown businesses. A steel 2-inch main was hit, according to a We Energies spokesperson. “We were able to get people out safely, the gas turned off and the customers who lost service relit,” said Brendan Conway for We Energies. “Crews responded quickly and downgraded the situation at 10:29 a.m.” Firefighters also went door-to-door in the area to alert additional business owners after a report of a “potent smell of natural gas” reported to city police at 10:15 a.m. on March 17.
Board OKs gym, auditorium upgrades — Improvements to existing facilities while fact gathering continues toward likely spring 2022 building and revenue cap referendums took the forefront at the Ladysmith School Board Wednesday meeting. Much of it is part of an ongoing remodel of the LMHS gym where work is already underway to replace the floor and bleachers. The board voted 7-0, March 17, to approve new exterior doors on the LMHS gym and auditorium. It also approved unanimously an environmental study of the LMHS gym floor. It also approved unanimously asbestos abatement for the LMHS gym floor. It also approved unanimously the painting of the LMHS gym. The board decision allows spending up to $86,288 on exterior doors on the LMHS gym and auditorium. The doors to be replacement are the two exterior sets to the main parking lot and another set to the rear back lot by the cafeteria. Also scheduled are the interior gym doors. Auditorium doors include three sets off the stage to the back area.
April 1
Day of reckoning at hand for city downtown church — During the March 23 county board meeting, county supervisors agreed to form a joint partnership with the City of Ladysmith to tear down the old Methodist Church and make improvements to the Rusk County Community Library. Supervisors passed a resolution 13-6 to jointly undertake the library and church project. A cost estimate for the projects is $300,000. An estimate from several years ago to demolish the old Methodist Church was $90,000. An estimate to make improvements on the Rusk County Community Library are $210,000.
Drug Task Force takes on meth ‘crisis’ — Law enforcement in Rusk County recognized a growing presence of methamphetamine and have teamed up to take on the war of drugs in the community. Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien recognize methamphetamine, their users and the impact left on the community and have decided to join together to stop the drug. In a press release released last week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the two law enforcement leaders understand and recognize this issue is a problem in our community.
April 8
Luck of the draw breaks tie vote for city council — Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2021 Spring Election, deciding races at the state and local levels. The race for the Ladysmith Common Council district 5 seat between incumbent John Kenyon and challenger Jim West ended deadlocked at 39-39, with a tie-breaker handing the victory to West. State elections officials advised local poll leaders to break the tie with the candidates present by tossing a coin or drawing names. West and Kenyon agreed to a name draw. Afterward they shook hands and went on their way, according to City Clerk Shari Kavanagh. She did not expect a challenge. “We’ve never had a tie before,” Kavanagh said. There were three write-in votes.
April 15
Court filing says Sheldon man used pistol to kill son — A Sheldon man was arrested Friday in Rusk County following his suspected involvement in the shooting death of his son. Scott P. O’Brien, 59, was arrested with law enforcement requesting a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm by the Rusk County District Attorney’s office. O’Brien appeared in custody for a bond hearing via Zoom on Monday, April 12. Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna argued for a $25,000 cash bond with absolute sobriety for O’Brien. Defense Attorney Ryan Raymond argued for a lower cash bond due to a lack of criminal history. The court ordered a $10,000 cash bond for O’Brien with the conditions for absolute sobriety and to not possess any firearms. He was released from Rusk County Jail after paying the $10,000 cash bond on Monday, April 12.
April 22
Downtown street construction to begin this week — A series of major street improvements in downtown Ladysmith gets underway this week with asphalt pulverizing starting Wednesday. Road closed signs also went up, likely frustrating business operators, home owners and motorists. A Tuesday public hearing on proposed sewer, water, sidewalk, curb and gutter special assessments to help fund five major downtown street improvements drew only a smattering of comments from those in the audience, but a robust discussion by the Ladysmith Common Council about exploring other ways of financing similar future projects. The April 12 council debate was about the same as two years ago, when dozens of property owners voiced concern about high special assessments. With almost no property owners in attendance at this year’s hearing, the city council again debated how to relieve property owners of special assessments tied to $2.1 million in street work.
Weyerhaeuser VFW Post celebrates its 75th — The Weyerhaeuser Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5780 celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary Saturday, marking 75 years since it was first mustered just months after the official end of World War II. More than 50 people assembled for the special event held at the post’s headquarters in the village. The day included remarks from federal, state and local dignitaries as well as the presentation of a special proclamation. Those in attendance walked the hall, viewing pictures, sharing stories and remembering the past since the post assembled on March 22, 1946. The post was initiated with 56 charter members. Of that group, 10 served in World War I. Of that group, only one charter member remains. He is Wallace Checkalski. “We put a lot of effort into it,” said Checkalski, 99.
April 29
Ladysmith schools OK compensation increase for staff — The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to approve a 2 percent increase compensation package for all employees in the 2020-21 school year. The decision came after staff earlier in the meeting questioned employee pay as the board has reduced positions and filled vacancies with younger lesser-paid replacements when longtime teachers have retired. Staff also questioned spending on gym improvements and hiring a part-time business manager.
For Donna — This year’s Sheldon Community Club Canoe/Kayak Race was held in memory of Donna Wishowski, a longtime participant of the event and an avid local paddler. Wishowski died last August after a battle with cancer.
May 6
Plan commission OKs new medical center site plan — The Ladysmith Plan Commission voted 8-0, Monday, to approve a site plan for a new 90,000 square foot, two level Marshfield Clinic Health Systems medical center along the south side of Port Arthur Road, about a half-mile west of Wis. 27. The site is the former Mount Senario College athletic fields in Ladysmith. Ground for the new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith is scheduled to be broken at the 11 acre site this summer with the center to open its doors to patients in the first quarter of 2023. The commission’s action is the last local approval needed for the center to be constructed other than issuance of local building permits.
Council OKs ATVs on all city streets, alleys — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to authorize ATV traffic on all city streets and alleys. The proposal was made by Mayor Kalvin Vacho. He said he would like to see the city follow the rest of northern Wisconsin and come into the 21st Century. “This will bring more people to come into town rather than bypassing the city.It will give people a reason to stay in the city with close access to Blue Hills trails,” Vacho said. Prior to the change, ATV operators had to follow designated trails with the caveat of being able to ride any city street from their home to the closest trail. The change now allows ATV and UTV travel on any city street. A valid drivers license is still required to operate an ATV or UTV in the city.
May 13
Indianhead loses Head Start grant funding — Three years after federal agency regulators stripped Indianhead Community Action Agency of a popular weatherization program because of numerous fiscal shortcomings, Indianhead is losing a vast swath of federal funding for two more important programs serving hundreds of families in six northwest Wisconsin counties. The decision also follows an October 2019 Administration for Children and Families Office of Head Start review that found Indianhead with two program deficiency determinations and gave the non-profit 180 days to fix the problems. It also states seven other prior deficiencies discovered in Indianhead’s oversight of Head Start already have been corrected. The two remaining deficiencies are in Indianhead’s financial management system of Head Start — one in the non-profit’s management of Head Start and the other in its management of both Head Start and Early Head Start. OHS manages grant funding and oversees local agencies providing Head Start services. Indianhead, which is based in Ladysmith, is now losing about $3.56 million in funding for Head Start and Early Head Start programs beginning with Fiscal Year 2021.
May 20
Townhome plan questioned prior to school sale vote — A recent Ladysmith Common Council meeting shined more light on an ambitious plan to develop multi-family housing at a former elementary school in the city, but council members continue to question key details about the proposal. Council members at the Monday, May 10, meeting appeared surprised the proposal includes not only 35 rental units inside the school but a new 7-unit townhome building nearby. The property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west. The city took ownership of the site last year in a property exchange with the Ladysmith School District, which was seeking to dispose of the land and building. The plan also calls for a community center using the school’s gym and cafeteria spaces.
May 27
Eleven charged in conspiracy to sell meth — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace announced late Tuesday that 11 individuals — seven of them from the city of Ladysmith — have been charged in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy case in Rusk County. The individuals charged in a 47-page complaint reside in Wisconsin and Minnesota and have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Law enforcement seized during the investigation 18 firearms, more than $17,000 cash, three pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of THC. Physical evidence was seized on March 8, March 13, March 25, April 23, April 30, May 5 and May 6. Upon conviction, each may be fined not more than $100,000, or imprisoned not more than 40 years, or both. Because each is a subsequent offender, having been convicted of a drug-related felony, which convictions remain of record and unreversed, the maximum term of imprisonment for the underlying crime may be increased by not more than 6 years.
June 3
City to sell school to developer for new housing — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to sell the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue to a private developer for $1 in the ongoing effort to renovate the property into townhomes, apartments and a community center. The property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west. The city took ownership of the site last year in a property exchange with the Ladysmith School District, which was seeking to dispose of the land and building. Two months ago, the council selected Northpointe Development Corporation of Oshkosh as the site’s exclusive developer.
Sheriff links meth use to stimulus checks — Eleven individuals allegedly involved in a methamphetamine drug trafficking ring have been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court. In speaking of how the 11 individuals were able to afford large amounts of methamphetamine, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said, “It alarms me [the stimulus checks] have stimulated the drug world.” As of now, the street value of the methamphetamine is not being released to due it being an ongoing investigation, according to Wallace.
Teen sentenced for role in 2020 double murder — A Phillips teen was sentenced in Rusk County Circuit Court, Thursday, to 20 years probation for his involvement in the double homicide of a Sheldon couple. Tristan G. Shober, 17, was originally charged with two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one felony count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, theft of moveable property >$5,000 - $10,000 as a party to a crime, one count of theft of moveable property – special facts as a party to a crime, and one felony count of criminal damage to property (over $2,500) as a party to a crime. Shober entered into a plea agreement with the two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide being amended to two Class U felony counts of felony murder as a party to a crime. According to Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson, the two felony counts have armed car-jacking as the underlying crime and are related to Shober’s role in the deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. All other counts will be dismissed but read in during sentencing.
June 10
Offender labeled ‘homeless’ upon prison release — A registered sex offender has been declared homeless after his release in the Ladysmith area last week. Ladysmith Chief of Police Kevin Julien announced Wednesday, June 2, that Marc J. Gross, 35, had been released one day earlier from the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Although considered homeless, Gross is currently living at a home outside the city limits in the town of Grant.
COVID-19 activity remains high in area — Two deaths in Rusk County last week have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. The Rusk County Health and Human Services reported the fatalities on Friday, June 4. County health officials that day also reported five new cases of the coronavirus.
June 17
Ground broken on new fertilizer plant in city — Rusk County Farm Supply is building a new fertilizer plant in Ladysmith to provide service to the farming community and increase production to meet the needs of the local market. The company is building the 12,000 square foot plant next to their current propane facility along the south side of Doughty Road, east of Gustafson Road. Construction began this month. Full-service operation is anticipated by spring of 2022. The plant will have the capacity to house 2,000 tons of fertilizer with eight bays. It will be used to store, blend and loadout bulk fertilizer. The plant also will allow for an increased bagging capacity of six to ten thousand bags to be sold at retail. Farm Supply could not have started this project without the support and effort from the city of Ladysmith and the city council, company officials said.
June 24
Board hears dire financial forecast if no referendum — The Ladysmith School Board received an update, Wednesday, on a 2021-21 school year preliminary budget that forecasts a $194,621 deficit. The spending package proposal calls for $11.57 million in estimated spending compared with $11.38 million in estimated revenue. This is the board’s first look at its next budget to be approved next fall. It voted 7-0 to approve the preliminary budget. The board also received an update on the current school year budget that started last July with a projected $300,000 deficit and will end soon with less than a $100,000 shortfall. This make-up is partly the result of a massive surge in federal coronavirus aid.
Mayor issues micromanaging warning — Simmering tension between an alderman and the public works director boiled over at the Ladysmith Common Council meeting on Monday, after a longtime city employee resigned and the mayor warned council members against micromanaging staff. Mayor Kalvin Vacho told the council he has heard of and witnessed bullying and harassment among council to council and council to city employees. Vacho added, “It needs to stop.”
July 1
Flambeau school administrator facing charges — The Flambeau School District Administrator has been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court following allegations of a teacher being threatened to change a student’s grade. Erica A. Schley, 40, Tony, has been charged with one felony count of Misconduct/Office – Act/Inconsistent Duty and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted Schley could be sentenced to a maximum of three years and nine months incarceration or $11,000 in fines or both.
Weather sirens sound as tornado reported — A severe storm that grew rapidly over Rusk County last Thursday, caused flash flooding in downtown Ladysmith and a tornado with little warning near Bruce. The storm tore siding off the home of Randy and Linda Kern, W10569 Old 14 Rd. in the town of Thornapple. It collapsed an outbuilding, ripped off its roof and damaged several trees.
July 8
Council reviewing planned Rockwell facility addition — The Ladysmith Common Council took no action Monday, June 28, on environmental review and design work for a proposed new industrial addition at Rockwell Automation in the city’s industrial park. The project was tabled to allow council members to review the proposal. Several months ago the council contracted with the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson for environmental services at the site. The cost of the work ranges from $16,000 to $19,000. The proposed expansion would extend the facility onto city-owned land that currently consists of a paved parking lot. Past environmental concerns would need to be addressed with regulatory agencies in order to allow this proposed expansion.
Former prisoner of war spent nearly 7 years in captivity; hailed as a hero — It was a lucky shot that took down the fighter plane of a highly decorated U.S. Air Force pilot from Ladysmith flying his 170th mission, but that enemy gunner could not defeat his spirit. U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Doughty (retired) endured nearly seven years in captivity was held as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for 2,509 days after his plane was shot down. During that period he endured numerous marches, constant interrogation, horrible living conditions and rancid meals. Doughty died Monday, June 28, in Eau Claire, at the age of 88. For his heroism, gallantry, devotion to duty and exceptionally meritorious conduct throughout his captivity, Doughty was awarded two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars, two Legion of Merit Medals, a Prisoner of War Medal and two Purple Hearts. Doughty is quoted on the website of the non-profit The POW Network, “The United States is a great country and I am proud that I was able to serve Her in time of need.” “I am most grateful to my dear wife Theresa ‘Terry’ for carrying the heavy burden that was left with her. Not knowing for years I was alive, she kept faith and did a marvelous job rearing our lovely family, Douglas, Danette, David and Donovan,” Doughty adds. The family lives in Seymour.
July 15
Hospital project connects past present, future — About 50 people gathered, Monday, at the site of a new medical center being developed in Ladysmith by Marshfield Clinic Health System. After a presentation that included remarks from medical officials, local elected leaders and area economic development representatives, ground was officially broken on a new development projected to exceed $35 million. The new MMC-Ladysmith will include about 75,000 square feet of departmental areas and, with circulation and support spaces, about 98,000 gross square feet of floor space. This modern two-story facility will include space for the Critical Access Hospital and medical offices for local physicians, visiting Marshfield Clinic Health specialists and other healthcare providers. The health system paid the city of Ladysmith $680,000 for the 11 acre site along the south side of Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27 and Walmart with the goal of opening the new facility in the first quarter of 2023.
July 22
Proposed swine operation could exceed 1,000 head — A proposed new large swine farm south of Sheldon has the support of local farmers interested in fertilizing crop fields with its manure and the attention of area residents concerned about surface and groundwater contamination, especially with the Jump River nearby. Four Mile LLP of Fairmont, Minn., operated by Paul Ruen, has proposed a 900 animal unit swine farm at W6004 County Line Rd., in the town of Marshall, about two miles southwest of Sheldon. The current plan is scaled back from Ruen’s larger preliminary application submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources more than a year ago for a larger Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation at the property. A Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit is required when a CAFO contains 1,000 animal units or more. WPDES permits are water quality protection permits designed to ensure proper storage and handling of manure from large-scale livestock operations.
July 29
School leaders zero in on spring referendum costs — Ladysmith School District voters likely will see two referendums on the ballot next spring, one question on spending to improve facilities and a second on spending to maintain current programs and services every year for five years. The capital referendum question as currently proposed asks for a projected $21 million in building improvements at Ladysmith Middle & High School. The operational referendum question as currently proposed asks for permission to exceed state revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years to help maintain current programs and services.
Henry Repeating Arms studying Ladysmith site — Henry Repeating Arms is studying a site in the Ladysmith Industrial Park, but the deal is not yet finalized. Rusk County has a signed purchase agreement for the building in the city at 800 Gustafson Rd. with an entity affiliated with Henry, according to Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado. The building is owned by the county and formerly was home to Conwed and Owens Corning. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 550 people and operates two manufacturing facilities totaling more than 250,000 square feet. The company headquarters is located in Rice Lake, and a second manufacturing facility is located in Bayonne, N.J. Henry Repeating Arms is a firearms manufacturing company.
Aug. 5
Subdividing city lot could lead to new construction — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to approve a Certified Survey Map that subdivides a multi-family residential lot into two parcels. The new CSM could help with possible future development of new homes, said city officials at the July 26 meeting. The 2.73 acre parcel of land is along the east side of E. Sixth Street N, between U.S. 8 and Park Avenue. The CSM essentially divides the part of the lot with six trailers to the south from the five newer duplex homes developed several years ago to the north. Several years ago the city installed new water main into Lot 2 to serve the duplexes, each home with its own meter. Alderman were concerned the decision could lead to another request for another water line from the developer.
Highly flammable situation defused — A WE Energies utility worker donned a protective suit and air breathing equipment, on Friday, July 30, before entering a hole where extremely flammable natural gas was escaping. Emergency and utility workers sprung into action on Friday after a report a natural gas service was ruptured at a construction site south of Ladysmith Elementary School. With the threat of an explosion, nearby homes were evacuated. The leak was capped without injuries.
Aug. 12
Sand plant value change request still up in the air as Weyerhaeuser property values dip 34 percent. A preliminary report issued by the state shows equalized total real estate property values — a combination of land and improvements — rose 6 percent in Rusk County this year with some of the largest projected surges in recreational lake country. But, the largest decline was in the village of Weyerhaeuser due to a valuation change requested by CSP Property Holdings LLC, an industrial sand plant operator that appealed its 2020 real estate value. Weyerhaeuser Village President Tom Bush noted CSP is in the village’s Tax Incremental District, and those property taxes collected within the TID remain in the TID to help repay debt associated with new development. He added the requested change does not impact county and school taxpayers. Bush attributed the property value reduction to a decline in the sand plant industry, adding area facilities have gone through bankruptcy and closures in recent years. He said the value change will mean less taxes available within the village’s TID boundaries.
Aug. 19
Population drop ties for second most in state — The Rusk County population declined 3.8 percent, from 14,755 in 2010 to 14,188 in 2020, based on new Census data released Thursday, Aug. 12. The decrease was the second most among the 72 counties in the state, tying neighboring Taylor County at 3.8 percent and behind Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin at 4.0 percent. A data visualization included in the released information shows the population change at the county level from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census.
County committee OKs swine farm permit — The Rusk County Land and Water Conservation Committee approved an Animal Waste Storage Application for Blue Hills Swine Facility. The permit was approved at the committee’s Tuesday, Aug. 10 meeting. Four Mile LLP of Fairmont, Minn., operated by Paul Ruen, has proposed a 900 animal unit swine farm at W6004 County Line Rd., in the town of Marshall, about two miles southwest of Sheldon.
Aug. 26
Ladysmith School Board mandates masks — The Ladysmith School Board voted 5-2, Wednesday, to require face coverings indoors for coronavirus protection. The Aug. 18 decision came after heavily charged debate by the board, which earlier in the meeting heard divided sentiment from students, staff, parents and health officials. Two audience members spoke in favor of a mask mandate. Two spoke against. One thanked the board for trying to do what is best for students without offering an opinion. About a dozen students attended the meeting. The board was presented with an administrative back-to-school proposal prepared by a task force committee of teachers, support staff, administrators, board members, parents and community members. It originally called for optional face coverings for those who are fully vaccinated and recommended for those who are not. Although the proposal includes numerous policies to protect individuals from the coronavirus like promoting the vaccine, safety operations, face-to-face instruction, student success, sports, extracurriculars, professional staff development and what happens if a staff member or student tests positive, the hourlong debate focused solely on masks.
Petitions filed seeking to recall board members — Three Ladysmith School Board members, including the board president, were served with a statement of intent to circulate recall petitions against them, Monday, less than a week after they went against a task force recommendation and voted in favor of a much stricter mask mandate in schools. School Board President Todd Novakofski, Deputy Clerk Colleen Peters and member Melissa Rudack are facing possible recall petitions for the reasons of requiring students to wear masks, failure to act in the best interests of the students and dereliction of duty. Petitions against Peters and Rudack also allege violation of Wisconsin open meetings. Recall petition intent documents were submitted to the school district office on Monday, Aug. 23, five days after the board voted 5-2 on a back-to-school plan that now will require students, staff and school visitors to wear masks in buildings. Prior to the decision, the board voted 5-2 to amend its task force back-to-school plan recommendation to include the mandate. The task force had recommended a back-to-school plan that called for masks to be optional for those who are vaccinated and recommended for those who are not vaccinated. Voting in favor of amending and adopting the plan were Novakofski, Peters and Rudack and board members Chrysa Ostenso and Mike Russell. Voting against both motions were board members Gerard Schueller and Jeff Wallin.
Ladysmith teacher suspected of child porn, exploitation — A former Ladysmith teacher was arrested on school grounds, Tuesday, suspected of possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of MacKenzie Johnson on Aug. 24. He was taken into custody at Ladysmith High School. There are no known local victims at this time, according to Wisconsin Department of Justice officials.
Sept. 2
School board drops face mask mandate as pressure mounts — After hearing comments for about 40 minutes from an audience of about 200 individuals, mostly opposed to a controversial schoolwide mask mandate, the Ladysmith School Board reversed itself on that part of its recently adopted back-to-school plan. The board voted 5-2 at the Aug. 30 meeting to amend the existing plan so it now only recommends wearing masks to maximize protection from the coronavirus and prevent possibly spreading it to others. The amendment calls for following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Rusk County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The board recommends all eligible students, teachers and staff should get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others in the school community. The board also recommends regardless of vaccination status all students, teachers and staff should wear facemasks at school. With the mandate reversed, petition organizers never filed the petitions with school district officials to force the recall.
Westlake Enterprises marks 50th year — Westlake Enterprises has been building abilities for 50 years. The not-for-profit organization located in Ladysmith provides jobs, vocational training, day services and job placement services. It has a combined work staff and client pool of about 62 individuals. It marked 50 years in existence last Thursday, holding a summer picnic attended by members of its staff, client pool and board members.
Sept. 9
School surveys to hit mailboxes this month — Ladysmith School District property owners can expect to begin receiving a community survey about a pair of likely referendum questions in their mailbox in late September. The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to approve a Community Survey to gauge public support for a pair of Spring 2022 referendum proposals. Board members announced at its Aug. 18 meeting the surveys will be sent out for printing on Sept. 8, emailed to staff the week of Sept. 20 and emailed to parents and mailed to district residents the week of Sept. 27. One ballot question would be a “capital referendum” to fund construction. The other ballot question would be an “operational referendum” to support day-to-day school operations such as educational programming, student services, and building maintenance.
Longtime “Prairie Home Companion” host to appear — Flambeau Valley Arts Association will launch into its golden anniversary season this month with headliner Garrison Keillor, the first of eight outstanding performances scheduled to appear. Keillor will be joined on stage by some of his old friends from the days when he hosted the long-running Minnesota Public Radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Sept. 16
Tribute marks 20th anniversary of Sept.11 attack — The 20th anniversary of 9-11 was observed in Rusk County, Saturday, marking the somber moments of a terrorist attack against the U.S. when four hijacked, fuel-loaded commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Rifle volleys marked the times, locally. “We remember. We will never forget those scenes, those moments or the past 20 years,” said Deacon Craig Voldberg.
City finance studies 21% sewer rate hike — The Ladysmith Finance Committee met Aug. 17, discussing the impact a 21 percent sewer rate increase could have on customers. Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Tony Devine presented cash flow requirements for the city’s sewer department that were prepared by April Anderson of the professional services accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen. It summarized the cash requirements for sewer department operations, debt service and replacement of sewer department assets. Also included was $43,000 in “recovery” funds that are intended to replace the losses that have occurred over the last few years of operating at a deficit. Total cash requirements for a year’s operations with these assumptions is $959,701.
Sept. 23
Facemasks still an option as COVID cases rise — As entire elementary classes are placed on home quarantine due to increasing coronavirus activity and the number of individual cases rises among students and staff, the Ladysmith School Board is planning a new strategy for when to mandate masks. The school board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to give administrators the authority to adjust mitigation strategies for safe in-person learning. The mitigation strategies are based on a set of guidelines, not hard rules, to be applied in a series of phases that ramp up based on how much COVID-19 is being reported. The board’s action allows administration to adjust the existing back-to-school plan.
Lake Avenue project leaves intersection one way out— The Wisconsin Department of Transportation installed new raised curbed medians this week as part of a resurfacing project of U.S. 8 in Ladysmith. The medians make W. Fifth Street a right-turn-in and right-turn-out only intersection by the rail crossing.
Sept. 30
COVID declared ‘critically high’ in area counties — Three northwest counties led the state in coronavirus case activity during a recent 2-week period with Rusk County in the lead followed by neighboring Barron and Washburn counties. These three counties include the cities of Ladysmith, Rice Lake and Spooner and were among eight counties with “critically high” case activity level of COVID-19 between Sept. 8-21, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS ranked case activity as “very high” in the state during this period with eight counties “critically high,” 62 “very high” and two counties “high.”
City finance calls some sewer rate hike scenarios “too shocking to implement” — The Ladysmith Common Council Finance Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 7, discussing the city’s financial management Compliance Maintenance Annual Report and the impact of several sewer rate hike proposals The committee reviewed three scenarios of proposed sewer rate increases. They show the net effect of 10%, 15% and 20% increases in 2022, then small increases in subsequent years through 2026. The 20% and 15% increases were deemed “too shocking to implement,” according to city records. It was decided to present the council with two scenarios. The first scenario would show the effect of a 10% increase in 2022, a 5% increase in 2023, then 3% increases for 2024-26. The second scenario would show the effect of a 10% increase in 2022, and 3% increases for 2023-26.
County Board approves Census redistricting plan — A public hearing was held on Sept. 17 to gather community feedback on the redistricting of Rusk County. County Conservationist Nick Stadnyk said that following a census, the first step is to look at the population numbers to determined where and how any adjustments to boundaries need to happen to meet population equitability. Counties are legally required to redistrict boundaries and districts following every census.
Oct. 7
City TID plans shaping future development — Four actions by the Ladysmith Common Council last week followed days later by similar decisions by a Joint Review Board of all taxing jurisdictions in the city have the potential of shaping area development for years to come. By unanimous decisions, the city council voted Monday, Sept. 27 to approve project plans and boundaries for four new Tax Incremental Districts. The Joint Review Board with members representing the city, Rusk County, Ladysmith School District and Northwood Technical College gave final approval of the TID documents.
More counties with ‘critically high’ COVID — The number of counties with “critically high” levels of coronavirus activity increased this week, still including Rusk, Barron and Washburn counties while adding Chippewa, Sawyer and Polk counties in northwestern Wisconsin. There were 21 counties in the state with critically high case level activity of COVID-19 between Sept. 15-28, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. This compares with eight counties at the highest level of case activity between Sept. 8-21. Statewide, case activity is ranked as “very high.” Rusk County Public Health reported 37 new cases of the illness over the weekend. There have now been 1,937 cases since the first confirmed case was reported April 3, 2020.
City officials seek to soften blow of sewer rate hike — Ladysmith officials continue to review a planned sewer rate increase to be included in the city’s 2022 budget, hoping to lessen its impact on utility customers by spreading it over several years. A cash flow requirement for the sewer department showing operations, debt service and replacement of department assets also included $43,000 in recovery funds intended to replace the losses that have occurred over the last few years of operating at a deficit. Total cash requirements for a year’s operations with these assumptions is $959,701. In 2020 revenues from services generated $803,243, and with no significant change in sewer demand, this is expected to remain static. To cover all assumptions, a 21 percent increase would be needed.
Oct. 14
Ladysmith school board studies COVID aid options — The Ladysmith School Board received an update on possible uses for about $1.59 million in coronavirus aid it is anticipating. The American Rescue Plan Act-Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are being provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury to help local governments recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Henry Arms closes on city site purchase — Henry Repeating Arms has closed on a property sale in the Ladysmith Industrial Park, possibly bringing jobs to the area. Rusk County had a signed purchase agreement for the building in the city at 800 Gustafson Rd. with an entity affiliated with Henry, according to Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado. The building is owned by the county and formerly was home to Conwed and Owens Corning.
Bicyclist found deceased on highway near Bruce — The Rusk County Sheriff’s dispatch center received an emergency 911 call early Saturday morning in reference to a vehicle versus bicyclist accident on Wis. 40 south of Bruce. The call was at 3:49 a.m., Oct. 9, near River Ridge Lane. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office call log, the driver of the vehicle found the bicyclist laying in the road and cold to the touch. Upon arrival, law enforcement and first responders found a deceased male laying on the highway near his bicycle. The deceased man has been identified as Kenneth Funk, 57, of Bruce.
Oct. 21
City council sets new voting ward boundaries — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to amend the city’s municipal ward boundaries. In doing so, city officials announced the municipalities population had declined 5.8 percent. The council’s action is essentially a local redistricting following the 2020 Census. Redistricting is the process where district lines for political units are redrawn to account for population shifts.
Henry Repeating Arms expands in city — Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country’s leading firearms manufacturers, is expanding its operations with an 84,000 square foot building on 13.5 acres in Ladysmith. Rusk County had a signed purchase agreement for the building in the city at 800 Gustafson Rd. with an entity affiliated with Henry. The building had been owned by the county and formerly was home to Conwed and Owens Corning. The site is located less than an hour away from the company’s 140,000 square foot headquarters in Rice Lake. The new facility will employ more than 100 people in the Rusk County area within three years, company officials said in a Tuesday statement. The new property gives the company a total of 350,000 square feet of manufacturing space with more than 600 employees.
Oct. 28
School budget balances; tax rate lowest in years — The Ladysmith School Board voted unanimously, Wednesday, to adopt a 2021-22 school year tax levy that helps fund the school district’s first balanced budget in the last 7 years. The tax levy will be funded by the lowest equalized tax rate district taxpayers have experienced in a decade.
Area congregation prays for those kidnapped — The 17 missionaries and family members kidnapped Oct. 16 in Haiti are from six states including Wisconsin and Canada. A Rusk County family of four attends Sheldon Mennonite Church southwest of Conrath. They are among the hostages. Information about what states the hostages are from was publicly revealed last week, Thursday, during a news conference by Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio. Weston Showalter, a spokesman for the non-profit ministry, addressed media and shared a letter from families of the hostage victims. The ages of the adults being held captive range from 18 to 48. The ages of the children are 8 months, 3 years, 6 years, 13 years and 15 years. These families are from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada.
Supply chain breakdown in the school lunch line — Schools across the county are feeling the effects of supply chain disruptions in their lunch and breakfast food programs. The United States Department of Agriculture is aware of the challenges schools are facing and is taking steps to reduce interference of supply chain disruptions so students can receive a nutritious meal.
Nov. 4
Purchase offer extended as city seeks housing — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, Monday, to extend the purchase offer closing date for the former Lindoo Avenue Elementary School as city leaders seek funding to help develop the site for workforce homes and community center recreational uses. It was stated at the Oct. 25 meeting the former school did not qualify for historical grant funding sought to help with the development. The entire property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west. The city took ownership of the site last year in a property exchange with the Ladysmith School District, which was consolidating its grades from three to two buildings. Earlier this year, the council selected Northpointe Development Corporation of Oshkosh as the school’s exclusive developer. The city council has agreed to sell 3.25 acres of land that includes the school and adjacent playground area immediately north of the building. Another 1.24 acres of land immediately west of the school that includes a driveway and parking lot would remain under city ownership, but would be open for use by both the city and Northpointe. Northpointe is proposing 33 rental units inside the school. In the lower level there would be nine units each with 1 bedroom, three units each with 2 bedrooms and one unit with 3 bedrooms. In the first level there would be 10 units each with 1 bedroom, eight units each with 2 bedrooms and two units each with 3 bedrooms. It also is proposing seven townhome units and garages immediately north of the school.
Tax rate falls in 2022 county budget — The Rusk County Board voted Oct. 26 to approve the 2022 county budget that calls for a 5 percent decrease in the tax rate. The 2022 tax rate decreased 5 percent from $7.16 per $1,000 equalized value in 2021 to $6.80 per $1,000 equalized value. The decrease in the 2022 mill rate is a result of a 2 percent decrease in the county’s total operational levy and a 5.1 percent increase in the equalization value.
U.S. 8 project wraps up in Ladysmith — A state transportation spokesperson said a major resurfacing project in Ladysmith was completed last Friday, after more than 2 months of traffic disruptions. Work on Lake Avenue in the city between W. Eighth Street and River Avenue started Aug. 16 and scheduled to be completed by the end of October. The $1.62 million Wisconsin Department of Transportation project included grinding the full width of the existing concrete pavement to a depth of 1 to 2 inches, repairing concrete joints with asphalt mix, overlaying the roadway with 2.25 to 2.5 inches of asphalt and upgrading curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards. It also called for converting W. Fifth Street N to right in/right out only from U.S. 8, adding a raised median at the railroad crossing, upgrading signage and putting down new pavement marking.
Nov. 11
State Senate OKs voting maps; up next in Assembly — The Wisconsin Senate Committee on Government Operations and State Affairs voted 3-2, along party lines last Thursday, to advance the legislature’s proposed new voting maps. The bills, SB-621 and SB-622, draw new legislative districts and Congressional districts, respectively. They were the subject of a heated day-long public hearing, lasting more than 8 hours last week. All of the testimony, with the exception of the presentation of the maps by Republican legislative leaders, was in opposition to the Republican proposal that largely maintains the districts drawn in the 2011 voting maps.
Nov. 18
City council adopts budget, sewer rate hike — The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to adopt the city’s 2022 operating budget and set the total tax levy that funds almost one-third of it. The action came after a public hearing on the spending proposal, at which no one spoke. Under the 2022 city budget, expenditures will increase 3.1 percent to about $4.77 million compared with about $4.63 million the prior year. The tax levy will increase 0.94 percent to about $1.47 million compared with $1.45 million the prior year.
Gun-deer hunt kicks off — The Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season kicks off Saturday and runs for 9 days, through Nov. 28. Area wildlife experts are forecasting a “very good” deer herd in Rusk County and excellent weather conditions. County Deer Advisory Council Chairman Roger Roehl is anticipating a good deer hunt this year. “Deer numbers are very good, generally throughout the county,” Roehl said. “As always numbers are considerably higher on private land, compared to public and forest crop lands.”
Nov. 25
Last beam lifted into place at new medical center — A topping off ceremony was held last week, marking the placement of the last remaining steel I-beam in the ongoing construction of a new medical center in Ladysmith. About 30 individuals were in the audience, mostly professionals, building planners and construction workers. The hour-long event included time to sign the beam and speeches by officials. There was a round of applause as a crane operator hoisted the beam into position for it to be attached to the rest of the structure by ironworkers The ceremony marked 127 days since a July 12 groundbreaking at the site of a new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith valued at more than $35 million. The new MMC-Ladysmith will include about 75,000 square feet of departmental areas and, with circulation and support spaces, about 98,000 gross square feet of floor space.
School board gets first look at referendum surveys — Results of a recent Ladysmith School District survey show a slight majority supporting a proposal for an operational referendum of $600,000 to maintain current programs and services for each of the next five years. Results were less supportive of a separate proposal for a $21 million capital project referendum to fund a recommended building plan. A breakdown of the survey results was presented during the Ladysmith School Board Wednesday, Nov. 17, meeting. Results showed a majority of all key subgroups support a proposed $600,000 operational referendum. The outcome of a proposed $21 million capital project referendum for the recommended plan would be very close if the vote were held today, but respondents leaned toward support. However, those responding expressed concerns regarding the project’s cost. They also want more information before deciding.
Two captive Haitian missionaries freed — Two of the 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been released, according to their Ohio-based organization. Details of the release were not revealed. A Rusk County family of four attends Sheldon Mennonite Church southwest of Conrath. They are among the hostages.
Dec. 2
Preliminary gun hunt totals show more deer bagged — The statewide 9-day gun hunt ended Sunday with a sizeable increase over last year in the antler deer harvest in Rusk County and a slight decrease in the antlerless deer harvest, based on preliminary data released this week, Tuesday. Overall, there was a 1.5 percent uptick in the total number of deer harvested this year over last year’s hunt. Preliminary results for the county show 1,410 antlered and 1,432 antlerless deer have been harvested for a total of 2,842 deer taken. This shows a 9.0 percent increase in antlered harvest from 2020 and a 4.9 percent decrease in antlerless harvest from 2020. However, the 2021 9-day deer season harvest in comparison to the 5-year average is down for antlered and up for antlerless harvest. As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, there have been 2,337 antlered and 1,962 antlerless deer harvested to date in Rusk County, including all seasons and weapon types and agricultural and nuisance damage thus far for a total of 4,299.
Former city church facing wrecking ball — The former Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith is slated for demolition soon, two decades after the structure was irreparably damaged by the 2001 Labor Day tornado. The congregation moved on from the 0.3 acre parcel years ago, but the severely damaged building remained a blight on the downtown landscape for 20 years. During this time, the building was the subject a handful of redevelopment proposals but none that ever coalesced past the planning stages. After the tornado, church leaders were faced with the cost of repairing the structure and bringing it up to code. Still, they would be left trying to hold church functions in a century-old building with no off-street parking. They decided to move on, selling the property for $1 and relocating to a new church building on a different site near East Mart.
Dec. 9
Care Community campus sale date drawing near — Changes are coming this week at two long-term skilled care facilities in Ladysmith. Grant Thayer, owner of Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, is purchasing the Ladysmith Care Community campus, owned by Cheryl Kelley. Mike and Cheryl greatly expanded the facility almost a decade ago. Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, 900 College Ave., will close and relocate its staff and residents to the Ladysmith Care Community campus, 1001 E. 11th St. N. Closing on the purchase had been scheduled for Dec. 1, before being delayed. Care & Rehab-Ladysmith residents are scheduled to be moved this week, starting Wednesday, Dec. 8. Families have confirmed to the Ladysmith News they have been told their relatives are being moved from Care & Rehab-Ladysmith to Ladysmith Care Community.
Three more captive Haitian missionaries freed — Three more individuals among the 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been released, according to their Ohio-based organization.
Former church meets its maker — The former Faith United Methodist Church in downtown Ladysmith is razed Tuesday morning, as two hydraulic shovel operators begin tearing down the more than 100-year-old structure. It’s cornerstone was laid May 20, 1917.
Dec. 16
Wreaths Across America twice as nice this year — A moving tribute honoring deceased military veterans is green and growing, making sure those who served their country remain in peoples’ thoughts each Christmas. This year’s Rusk County Wreaths Across America tribute is expected to be much bigger than last year with more than 1,000 freshly made balsam wreaths already ordered and on their way here. There will not only be twice as many wreaths this year, but also more cemeteries with one new burial site on the itinerary. Wreaths Across America organizers will again honor every veteran buried in the Ingram cemetery, as they have each year since 2018. They are also returning to Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith for the second year in a row, planning to double last year’s effort. This will be the first year for a ceremony at the Tony cemetery.
Students recall beloved music teacher — A music instructor who began teaching in Ladysmith spent her lengthy career in the fine arts hitting all the right notes. Karen Haines began her high school music teaching career in Ladysmith, working here from the fall of 1958 to the spring of 1961. She died Nov. 29 in Wausau after a brief illness. She was 85. Her time in Rusk County may have been brief, but she left a lasting legacy many still remember.
Dec. 23
Local family escapes Haitian captors; guided by God, stars in the night — The last remaining individuals among the 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti were brought home safe last week, according to their Ohio-based faith organization. Their return capped two months in captivity, days of prayer and a harrowing late-night escape with children in tow past numerous nearby guards. A Rusk County family of four — Ryan and Melodi Korver and their children, Andre, 3, and Laura, 10 months — were among the hostages taken on Oct. 16 as part of a missionary group from Christian Aid Ministries of Ohio. The family attends Sheldon Mennonite Church southwest of Conrath. The captive families were from Amish, Mennonite and other Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Ontario, Canada. Two were released last month and three were set free on Dec. 5, but most of them spent more than two months in captivity. According to Christian Aid Ministries officials, the 12 remaining hostages plotted their escape and they felt “God calling them to leave.”
Wreaths Across America honors veterans, grows by wreaths and boughs — Dozens of volunteers turned out last weekend to help place more than 1,000 wreaths at the graves of individuals who served in the Armed Forces. Wreaths Across America is now in its fourth year in Rusk County. When all was said and done volunteers laid 1,305 wreaths. Patti and Dale Bisson started the first wreath event in Rusk County at the Ingram Cemetery to honor two classmates killed in Vietnam. “That goal is coming true,” Patti Bisson said. “What started in Ingram four years has multiplied.”
Storms trigger rare tornado watch — A low pressure system of historic strength led to a variety of high-end weather impacts from the central plains to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes December 15-16. An unprecedented December severe weather unfolded over portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday evening, with the Storm Prediction Center issuing their farthest-north Moderate Risk for the Month of December. The Rusk County Airport reported temperatures in the low to mid-50s all day Wednesday, Dec. 15, before the storms arrived. The top wind speed was 33 mph at 1:35 a.m., Thursday, Dec.16. The top wind gust was 48 mph, also at this time. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in the Stanley area at 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15. It had estimated peak winds of 120 mph, a path length of 7.44 miles and a maximum width of 50 yards. No injuries were reported. The NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in southeast Eau Claire County at 8:58 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15. It had estimated peak winds of 85 mph and a path length of 6.17 miles. No injuries were reported. The NWS also confirmed two tornadoes near Neillsville in Clark County. A tornado near Five Mile Creek was EF-2 with 130 mph maximum wind speeds. A tornado south of Christie was EF-2 with 120 mph maximum wind speeds.
Dec. 30
City officials set sights on goals for coming year. Ladysmith officials at the December common council meeting listed many goals they would like to see accomplished in 2022 that will better position the city to be successful 5 to 10 years down the road. The list included everything from housing and streets to broadband to recreational fish stocking.
Last stop for Santa — Ladysmith Elementary School is the last stop on Wednesday, Dec. 22, waving to students, staff and families. He was making a list and checking it twice before racing back to the North Pole to fill up his sleigh for his round-the-world travels on Christmas Eve. He reports a high level of goodness in Rusk County this year and his greatest gift to the area in the coming year is more of the same.
