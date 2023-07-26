An urgent search for a missing toddler who it was thought had entered a local waterway ended Monday afternoon with the youngster found safe and unharmed inside a home.
A 911 call reported a 3-year-old missing girl at about 2:10 p.m., July 24. The caller lives in the W6000 block of Matlack Rd., north of Tony. The home is located just east of the Take A Kid Fishing site at the County I bridge over Lake Flambeau, in the town of Dewey.
The parents could not find the child for a while and called law enforcement, according to Rusk County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann. A child’s toy was found by the fishing pier, he said.
This led officials to believe the child might be in the water.
“No kids were down there, but you never know,” Grassmann said.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department launched a search with assistance from the Ladysmith and Bruce fire departments. Two rescue team boats were requested, one from Ladysmith fire and another from Bruce fire.
A Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy advised the dispatch center the girl was last seen by the shore before going missing.
A Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigator talked with a boater in the area who did not see anything unusual.
A sheriff’s deputy reported the child was finally located inside the family’s house at about 2:30 p.m., about 20 minutes after initial 911 emergency call.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department as notified its dive team could cancel.
The Rusk County Ambulance Service and Ladysmith First Responders also responded.
Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services was contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.