An urgent search for a missing toddler who it was thought had entered a local waterway ended Monday afternoon with the youngster found safe and unharmed inside a home.

A 911 call reported a 3-year-old missing girl at about 2:10 p.m., July 24. The caller lives in the W6000 block of Matlack Rd., north of Tony. The home is located just east of the Take A Kid Fishing site at the County I bridge over Lake Flambeau, in the town of Dewey.

