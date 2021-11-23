A topping off ceremony was held last week, marking the placement of the last remaining steel I-beam in the ongoing construction of a new medical center in Ladysmith.
About 30 individuals were in the audience, mostly professionals, building planners and construction workers. The hour-long event included time to sign the beam and speeches by officials. There was a round of applause as a crane operator hoisted the beam into position for it to be attached to the rest of the structure by ironworkers
The ceremony marked 127 days since a July 12 groundbreaking at the site of a new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith valued at more than $35 million. The new MMC-Ladysmith will include about 75,000 square feet of departmental areas and, with circulation and support spaces, about 98,000 gross square feet of floor space. This modern two-story facility will include space for the Critical Access Hospital and medical offices for local physicians, visiting Marshfield Clinic Health specialists and other healthcare providers.
The health system paid the city of Ladysmith $680,000 for the 11 acre site along the south side of Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27 and Walmart. Officials hope to open the new facility in a little more than a year, during the first quarter of 2023.
Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Euclide called the ongoing construction “amazing and exciting.” He noted November is a time for reflecting on why people are thankful.
“In our minds it is very fitting for our topping off ceremony to fall in November as it marks another milestone to fulfill the promises that Marshfield Clinic Health Systems made to Ladysmith and Rusk County communities to build a new medical facility,” Euclide said.
Euclide gave thanks to the many who have helped provide medical care in the area during the last century, starting with the Servants of Mary for opening the area’s first hospital in the early 1900s. The first Servants of Mary sisters who came to Ladysmith in 1912 to teach at St. Mary’s School, which is now Our Lady of Sorrows, had no plans to start a hospital.
The sisters lived at the school. They had no source of income. They were surviving on donations. They were stretched to the limit, teaching at St. Mary’s Grade School and opening St. Mary’s High School.
By October of 1913, they were approached by the citizens of Ladysmith to inaugurate plans for a hospital.
The first hospital in Rusk County was dedicated in 1918. At that time, the medical staff included seven doctors living in the county. In 1947, capacity was added up to 75 beds. In 1954, a 50-bed nursing home was added. In 1973, the county purchased the hospital and nursing home from the sisters. The county also removed part of the original structure and modernized its front area.
“We are thankful for our past. The sisters who started our hospital a little over 100 years ago began the strong tradition of health care in our community,” Euclide said. “This care continued with many providers, staff, county officials and board members who are part of Rusk County Memorial Hospital. The foundation they laid, their commitment and their strategic decisions to partner with Marshfield Clinic Health Systems to keep health care local was essential in bringing us here today.”
Euclide added during his address that change is never easy, but there have been benefits.
“This strategic guidance and vision has assisted to strengthen Ladysmith and its surrounding communities,” he said.
A Community Advisory Board made up of community members, healthcare providers and medical staff helped conceptualize building needs.
Marshfield Clinic currently has 40 different providers practicing in Ladysmith offering primary care, emergency care and urgent care services. It is linked to 170-plus specialty services within its healthcare system. Marshfield Clinic also operates a family dental center and drug and alcohol treatment center in Ladysmith. The current hospital offers more than 185 jobs.
The new facility will replace the current Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith and Marshfield Clinic facilities near Wis. 27. It was designed by HGA Architects & Engineers of Minneapolis, Minn. Building oversight is being led by Boldt Construction of Appleton.
The new site includes three access drives off Port Arthur Road, two for visitors and patients with a separate third westerly access for loading and service deliveries. There are 174 total parking spaces with 90 stalls at the upper north half of the site serving visitors and patients and 84 stalls in the lower southeast portion of the site serving the clinic, staff, visitors and patients.
The street level features mostly clinic and rehabilitation spaces that will see the most public foot traffic and a wide open great room that ties the entrance to the river view on the south side of the building. The lower level features in-patient, infusion, pharmacy, surgical suite, emergency, ambulance bays and public areas.
Plans show two drive-in ambulance bays off the lower parking area accessed from the visitor and patient parking entry points.
A heliport is on the southwest corner of the building, accounting for regulations and travel direction of helicopters.
The new medical center will provide about 200 jobs.
Dr. Brandon Parkhurst addressed the audience saying he is thankful for the doctors, leaders and staff who show commitment to high level health care.
“This is tremendous that we can build this type of hospital in this area,” Parkhurst said.
Euclide noted the investment Marshfield Clinic Health Systems is making in rural health care.
“This new facility will enhance the level of care we are able to provide,” Euclide said. “Already because of the plans of this campus there have been successful recruitment and retention of locally based primary care providers. There also has been expansion of outreach and specialty care offered locally and investment in state of the art technology.”
Beyond economics, Euclide cited the impact the new facility will have in the community.
“It will serve as a resource. It will offer and host events and be a center and hub of this community,” Euclide said.
He also noted the promise of bringing a new health care facility to the area.
“Placing the final beam atop of the building marks another significant step toward the fulfillment of that promise,” Euclide said.
A commemorative white I-beam featuring signatures of medical center staff was on display at the ceremony. Signatures were being added throughout the event.
“Their names will be embedded into our new center into the future,” Euclide said.
Gordon Edwards, chief operations and financial officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System, also spoke. He said health care providers are honored by the trust and support of the community.
“This is part of a vision that we had with the county in terms of enhancing healthcare here in Rusk County, and I am thrilled to see the progress that has been made in 127 days,” Edwards said. “This is about keeping our promises, and we are very serious about that.”
Edwards thanked the facility’s staff and their commitment.
“What we are doing now is building a building to reflect the quality of individuals who serve everyone in Ladysmith,” Edwards said.
After the presentations, the final I-beam for the new medical center was hoisted into place and attached to the structure.
Euclide called it exciting.
“We are really excited about it all. It is great the community now can see what the building is going to look like and what it is going to be,” he said.
It will take about six days to attach prefabricated exterior panels to the building framework, according to Boldt Construction Project Manager Tim Schmidt. This next phase of construction is scheduled to begin Dec. 13.
“By the end of the year we will have just about all of the walls up in place, and we will start working on the roof then,” Schmidt said.
There are about 40 construction workers currently on site with 150 expected at its peak next March and April.
