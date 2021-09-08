Ladysmith School District property owners can expect to begin receiving a community survey about a pair of likely referendum questions in their mailbox in late September.
The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to approve a Community Survey to gauge public support for a pair of Spring 2022 referendum proposals. Board members announced at its Aug. 18 meeting the surveys will be sent out for printing on Sept. 8, emailed to staff the week of Sept. 20 and emailed to parents and mailed to district residents the week of Sept. 27.
One ballot question would be a “capital referendum” to fund construction. The other ballot question would be an “operational referendum” to support day-to-day school operations such as educational programming, student services, and building maintenance.
The board is currently studying a building plan. The recommended plan is estimated to cost $21 million. Voters would need to approve a “capital referendum” to pay for this project. The school board believes this is a good time to consider this option for several reasons. Reasons include the district can fund the full project without increasing taxes over the current level, interest rates remain near historic lows, facility needs are not going away, and costs will likely increase as time goes on and the district is applying for a FEMA grant to construct a storm shelter that would pay for more than 50% of the gym.
The board is also currently studying its operational costs after having reduced the number of full-time positions, decreased health insurance coverage while asking employees to pay a greater percentage of premiums and reduced school buildings from three to two to increase operational efficiencies. The district will need to secure an additional $600,000 for each of the next five years to maintain current programs and services.
If voters supported the operational and building referenda the projected tax mill rate would not increase over the current level, according to district officials.
A task force made up of local business owners, community members, parents, school staff and students is recommending a building plan. Its goal is to improve safety and security; update building systems and infrastructure; remodel classrooms at both the middle and high school levels to expand sizes, improve acoustics, and add flexible learning areas; improve public restrooms and locker rooms; expand gym space to better accommodate school programming and after-school activities, including community use; and improve athletic field safety with better drainage, new bleachers, new press box, and updates to the softball field.
School officials estimate the cost to build a new school is well over $30 million, and due to borrowing limits this is not a viable option.
The school board hired the independent research firm, School Perceptions LLC, of Slinger, for $8,800 to conduct the survey.
Rob DeMeuse of School Perceptions told the board the goal of the survey is to measure support across four different subgroups. This includes all residents, staff members, parents and individuals who are neither parents or staff.
“No referendum anywhere for any reason ever is going to pass without the support of at least parents and staff. That is going to be the first hurdle to get over,” DeMeuse said. “That being said parents and staff are not the majority of the community.”
He noted about two-thirds of community residents are neither district staff or parents with children in schools.
“We will want to note support across all levels, but the final group of non-parents and non-staff is where any potential referendum is going to be decided,” DeMeuse said.
School board member Colleen Peters called it “a good survey.” She asked if there are any populations in the school district that the survey may miss.
DeMeuse added the survey will go to all mailing addresses including renters.
“If they have a mailing address, they will be in. At least we will be sure we are getting them a paper copy.”
Peters also asked if the mailing will reach snowbirds already gone for the winter.
“If they have an address, they will get a survey,” said DeMeuse,adding a question could be added if they live and vote in the school district.
School Board President Todd Novakofski called the survey well thought out.
“It is a nicely put together survey. It gives information. It doesn’t just ask questions,” Novakofski said.
Surveys may be filled out online or on a paper form.
Other timeline dates include an Oct. 18 deadline, Nov.17 results presentation to the board, December to approve referendum resolutions and an April 2022 vote.
