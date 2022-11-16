The Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season kicks off Saturday and runs for 9 days, through Sunday, Nov. 27.
Area wildlife experts are forecasting a “very good” deer herd in Rusk County and excellent weather conditions. A little snow cover would be helpful with slight chances forecast most of this week in the days leading up to the hunt.
About 90 percent of the 930 square miles of Rusk County is considered suitable deer habitat, with public land making up about 27 percent including state, county, and municipal government ownership, as well as Forest Tax Law open lands.
“The peak rut for Rusk County was likely last week, but there are still a lot of bucks out chasing does with lots of scrapes and rubs on the landscape,” said DNR Wildlife Biologist Emma Hanson, who is stationed in Ladysmith. “I think that the gun season is early enough this year that it should catch the tail end of the rut.”
This year’s harvest started above the 5 year average then leveled down to average during a stretch of warm weather this fall, according to Hanson.
“The weather is changing now, and cold weather keeps deer moving and eating to keep their energy up which should help improve hunter success,” said Hanson
Snow would help increase visibility in the woods, making it easier for hunters to spot their deer, according to Hanson.
She cited other conditions in the woods that should lead to a successful season for hunters, starting with several mild winters and another good growing season this year. This has resulted in plenty of food in the woods going into the fall from resources such as cherries, hazelnuts, and acorns.
“The deer herd in Rusk County is strong and healthy. These conditions are good for fawn survival and also for bucks to put energy into quality antler growth,” Hanson said.
The deer population in Rusk county has been holding steady around 26,000 deer the past 2 years. This is in line with the population objective to maintain the current population level.
Citizens can help to set these population objectives in the county by getting involved in the County Deer Advisory Council, which provides input and recommendations on deer management to the state DNR.
As of Nov. 11, there were still more than 1,200 public land and more than 7,000 private land antlerless harvest authorizations available for Rusk County.
“Harvesting an antlerless deer is a great way to fill your freezer with quality meat, and to help reduce competition for resources in the deer herd so that bucks and the population as a whole can remain healthy,” Hanson said.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD), a fatal infectious nervous system disease in deer, has not been detected in Rusk County, but hunters can submit their harvested deer for CWD sampling at either a self-serve kiosk or set up an appointment with Hanson for any deer heads they would like to keep for mounts.
The movement of dead or alive CWD positive deer, moose, elk or reindeer/caribou (natural or human-assisted) is a key pathway in the spread of CWD. The infectious nature of the CWD prion contributes to an increased risk of introduction and spread of CWD if dead carcasses are brought to new areas and not disposed of properly.
There is a kiosk at the Ladysmith DNR Service Center, N4103 Wis. 27. Call (715) 518-8063
There is also a carcass waste dumpster available at the Ladysmith DNR Service Center, thanks to the contribution of the Rusk County Safe Hunters of Tomorrow. Disposing of deer in a dumpster helps to slow the potential spread of CWD across the landscape.
Hanson believes there will be many hunters out for the gun deer season. She reminds hunters to stay as safe as possible by practicing firearm safety (TABK), wearing safety harnesses in tree stands, and wearing solid blaze orange.
T: Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
A: Always point your muzzle in a safe direction.
B: Be certain of your target, what is in front of it and what is beyond it.
K: Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.
Additional health and safety tips for hunters include: Always wear fall-restraint harnesses while in trees; always maintain 3-points of contact with trees while climbing; bring a first-aid kit to deal with potential injuries; take intermittent breaks while hiking, dragging, and processing deer to decrease risks of a heart attack; pack dry clothes, rain gear and wear layers to help prevent the risk of experiencing hypothermia and maintain proper ventilation when using propane heat inside of cabins and enclosed deer stands to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Rusk County deer hunt looks to be a great one, according to Rusk County Deer Advisory Council Chairman Roger Roehl
"Deer numbers are up, and the weather outlook is great. Most of the corn has been harvested, so most of them should be hanging out in the woods and swamps," Roehl said.
Roehl was hopeful for everyone to have a great and safe hunt.
"I have seen some raking activity still going on. So I would expect it to continue into the first part of next week," Roehl said.
DNR Conservation Warden Dylan Belisle added all hunters besides waterfowl hunters are required to wear blaze orange or blaze pink when they are hunting during the gun-deer seasons. He also urged hunters to read over the hunting regulations before heading out. Regulations can be downloaded online, and a hard copy can be picked up anywhere that sells licenses.
“Double check and make sure you have the correct hunting license and harvest authorizations,” Belisle said.
You can look up your account anytime on-line at GoWild.wi.gov.
“Dress appropriately, be ready for the weather and let someone know your hunting plans. Good Luck and Be Safe,” Belisle said.
