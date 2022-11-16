To the hunt

Austin Schultz is seen last year with the impressive 10-point buck he got in Rusk County on opening morning of the 9-day gun-deer season in 2021. This year’s hunt kicks off Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season kicks off Saturday and runs for 9 days, through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Area wildlife experts are forecasting a “very good” deer herd in Rusk County and excellent weather conditions. A little snow cover would be helpful with slight chances forecast most of this week in the days leading up to the hunt.

