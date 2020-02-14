The Sheldon Fire Department responded to an early morning fire Friday near Conrath, backed up with mutual aid support from the Ladysmith, Bruce and Cornell fire departments.
The fire was reported at about 1 a.m., Feb. 14, at N2408 Wis. 27, just north of County I.
A Rusk County Sheriff's Deputy who responded reported the structure was fully engulfed.
Tanker and pumper assistance was requested from Ladysmith. Tanker assistance was requested from Cornell. Bruce Fire Department was called for their tankers and a portable pump.
The home occupant, Terry Celske, was given a place to stay for the night for himself and his dog.
