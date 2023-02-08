House Natural Resources Committee Member Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) announced his appointment to serve as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Federal Lands for the House Natural Resources Committee.
Congressman Tiffany released the following statement on his Chairmanship: “It is an honor to be selected by Chairman Westerman to lead the Subcommittee on Federal Lands. I look forward to protecting multiple-use values on America’s public lands, prioritizing better management of those lands, modernizing antiquated and cumbersome laws, and holding the Biden administration accountable for their mismanagement of America’s natural resources. The House Natural Resources Committee is ready to deliver results for the American people.”
Statement from House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman: “I’m honored to welcome Congressman Tiffany as the chairman for our Subcommittee on Federal Lands. We have some key priorities to tackle, including overcrowding and deferred maintenance issues at America’s beloved national parks and mitigating catastrophic wildfires on federal lands across the West. Since joining the committee last Congress, Mr. Tiffany has been a tireless advocate for policies that promote good stewardship of our federal lands and resources. I know he will be a fantastic leader on these issues.”
Republicans on the Federal Lands Subcommittee are working to expand and protect opportunities for all Americans to enjoy our beautiful public lands, ensuring they are available for recreational opportunities and economic development.
