The Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-2, Monday, to hire Alan Brandon Christianson as city administrator.
Voting for the hiring were Alds. Mark Platter, Brian Groothousen, Jon Fields, Bonnie Stoneberg and Al Hraban. Voting against were Alds. Bill Morgan and Marty Reynolds.
The meeting was held at the Rusk County Board meeting room, utilizing the site’s telecommunication equipment so the public could attend in person or over the telephone to help reduce health risks associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many in the room — council members and people in the audience — wore surgical facemarks and gloves.
For about a half-hour, the council heard from members of the public both favoring and opposing the pending action before the vote was taken.
Alan Brandon Christianson also addressed the council several times, becoming choked up at several points during his statements. He began by stating all council members participated in the interviews, not restricting the process to only personnel committee members. He told the council members they went through the process and brought in an unbiased outside source through its labor attorney to make sure they were following the appropriate steps.
“I certainly appreciate that, and I appreciate that vote of confidence to even push me along to that point,” Alan Christianson said.
Alan Christianson cited being born and raised in Ladysmith, watching his father work as city administrator and seeing how the position conducts business.
“Knowing all that and knowing the emotional toll that the application was going to take, I decided that I still loved the city enough and felt strongly enough that we can move it forward to a better place,” Alan Christianson said. “[I believed] that it was worth the time and effort and emotional anguish to apply.”
He cited ongoing efforts like work on establishing new Tax Incremental Districts, converting the Lindoo Avenue Elementary School into workforce housing and seeking approval for a new Veterans Hospital in the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital as projects needing a city administrator.
“If we don’t have somebody that is the boots on the ground to steer that ship with direction of the council I think we are going to fall behind, and I don’t want to see us fall behind and lose out on any of those development opportunities just because the finalists that you selected shares the same name as the outgoing administrator,” Alan Christianson said.
He told the council he will give everything he has to the city for as long as the city council wants him to serve.
“This is where my heart is. This is where I was born and raised. I made the decision to come back here. I am not going to be looking to move off a couple of years down the road to go to Medford, Eau Claire or the Twin Cities. I want to be here,” Alan Christianson said. “I am confident the work I will put in will create the possibility that this could be my final career stop. I feel very strongly about the work that I would put in and the qualifications that I bring to the table.”
The city determined 12 of the 27 who applied met the job’s qualifications. Six applicants participated in a first round of interviews via teleconference. Four of these candidates were asked to provide additional details to help city officials determine if any should be invited to a second interview. Three withdrew, and Alan Christianson did not.
City resident Jim West questioned the search, telling the council before it voted the process hasn’t been completed and some in the public believe the hiring was a foregone conclusion. He also said the coronavirus “has entered this process,” leading to at least one candidate deciding to withdraw.
“I think we need to continue the process,” West said. “At this point, if you hire Al, there is always going to be the underlying thought that this was pushed through.”
City resident Dr. Tom Donahue also questioned the search, saying it looks like it is being pushed.
“I think to the public it appears like [the council] is trying to rush something through or under the table,” Donahue said. “There is always going to be some regret from what had happened if you do go through with this process right now because it is going to look underhanded. I am asking you to maybe table this.”
City resident Kyle Jeffress praised the council for the way it led the search.
“Alan Christianson should be a shoe-in for the position, not because of any favoritism though, but clearly because he is head and shoulders above the competition. You are lucking to have a homegrown candidate that exceeds all the qualifications asked of the city administrator.”
City resident Cindy Pohlman also told the council Alan Christianson exceeds all the qualifications.
“Alan Christianson exceeds the qualifications and has the experience necessary to fulfill the duties of the city administrator successfully,” Pohlman said. “Mr. Christianson not only has committed to the city of Ladysmith by stepping up to help wherever he is needed and whenever he is needed.”
The city’s labor attorney, Mindy Dale told the council of the four finalists asked to provide additional information one withdrew due to coronavirus concerns, another after not providing insufficient background information and another for personal reasons.
At this point, options Dale said she presented to the city included suspending the search to the summer, expand on the first round of telephonic interviews to include other candidates or terminate the process and recommend appointing Alan Christianson. She said the process was not being “pushed” as some have alleged, adding the administrator is a critical position to the city.
“He was well known, and he did meet all of the qualifications and made it through every round including to the top four,” Dale said.
Groothousen noted other finalists voluntarily withdrew their candidacy, and he believes Alan Christianson wants this job more than any of the other candidates.
“We are hiring the best candidate that we are going to get. That is what is happening,” Groothousen said said. “I don’t think there is a single other candidate that want to be in this position more than the candidate we are appointing.”
Fields said he received many positive calls in support of hiring Alan Christianson. Platter said he received no negative calls.
“Every text and phone call I got was in support of Alan Christianson. I got no negativity whatsoever,” Fields said.
Reynolds asked at the start of the meeting to move the hiring decision to the top of the agenda due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus, a move that would have put the vote before hearing public comment. He added the top person during the committee’s interviews — an applicant from Texas — withdrew only because of coronavirus concerns.
“[This finalist] didn’t say he wasn’t interested in the position,” Reynolds said. “The top vote-getter is not the individual we are voting on.”
Stoneberg backed leaving the agenda unchanged, allowing public comment before the decision. When casting her vote, she said she was voting in favor of the hiring based on what she heard during the meeting.
“This has been the most contentious issue on the city council in the six years I have been here, the coronavirus and the appointing of Mr. Christianson. I think the comments are critical and we need to hear what these people have say,”Stoneberg said.
Alan Christianson said he will accept the city administrator position and not take the city mayor position if he wins as a candidate in that race. He also said he will step down as Ladysmith Main Street director.
Final salary has yet to be determined, but it is believed to be about $65,000.
Alan Christianson succeeds his father, Al Christianson, who retired from the position last Friday.
