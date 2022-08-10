Rural tankers

Ladysmith city officials are considering a request to take back ownership of two rural tankers.

The Ladysmith Common Council at its latest meeting was told to consider purchasing two tankers from the rural fire district since that entity made up of surrounding towns and villages that contract with the city for fire protection no longer has funds to maintain the vehicles or buy new trucks in the future.

Truck 245 was purchased for the rural district in 1997. This is an former cement truck with an older chassis that probably won’t be replaced when the time comes.

