The Ladysmith Common Council at its latest meeting was told to consider purchasing two tankers from the rural fire district since that entity made up of surrounding towns and villages that contract with the city for fire protection no longer has funds to maintain the vehicles or buy new trucks in the future.
Truck 245 was purchased for the rural district in 1997. This is an former cement truck with an older chassis that probably won’t be replaced when the time comes.
Truck 244 was purchased for the rural district in 2001. The chassis is in good shape with many years left, but it will probably need a new tank soon at about $50,000-$60,000.
The city purchased Truck 234, which is a new pumper-tanker combination, for the fire department in 2017. This truck, owned by the city, replaced the previous Truck 234 that was bought with Flambeau Mine funds.
The city owns the fire department and much if its equipment. The rural district is made up of six towns and two villages that contract with the city and pay fees for fire protection. Those fees were hiked 5.88 percent, which would cost the town an additional $2,012 per year under the new contract that went into effect on July 1, 2019.
Member municipalities include the towns of Big Falls, Dewey, Grant, Flambeau, Hubbard and Grow and villages of Conrath and Tony.
“They are hurting for money,” said Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs. “They can see the light at the end of the tunnel that the maintenance, upkeep, future repairs and having to buy new ones is going to be coming here in the next 5 to 10 years.”
By somehow shifting truck ownership from the rural district to the city fire department, the city takes on those responsibilities. Currently the towns and villages, through the rural fire district they belong to, pay for truck maintenance and insurance costs.
By relinquishing the trucks, the rural district would pay mostly just their dues to the city.
Last summer, Gibbs told the council to begin thinking of how it will fund the purchase of a replacement vehicle for the city’s aging 1996 rural pumper. At the time, he projected the expense could be in the range of $500,000-$600,000. This purchase is about three years away, and Gibbs said inflation has raised this projection to $600,000 to $700,000.
Gibbs said when the new truck is purchased, the older Truck 245 probably will be taken out of service and not replaced.
“We are kind of between a rock and a hard spot,” Gibbs said. “You either purchase them and take them over, or you don’t and tell them to continue with them and don’t put any money into them.”
Gibbs told the council the likelihood is if the city isn’t going to pay for truck upkeep neither is the rural fire district.
“Eventually it will reach the point where we won’t be able to run them anymore,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs suggested getting a vehicle inspection done on both rural district trucks, and bring those back to the council for consideration.
“That is the best option right now to find out what we are looking at,” Gibbs said.
The discussion then turned to increased costs to the city if the fire department takes on all the vehicle costs to the rural district towns and villages.
The five-year contract between the city and rural fire district is up for negotiation and renewal in two years.
“More than likely when we renew in five years there is going to be an increase because we [as the city] will be assuming the cost, maintenance, repair and future upkeep,” Gibbs said. “If it goes up they are going to have to assume that.”
The truck purchase will be discussed in more detail at the next Ladysmith Police and Fire meeting in August.
Gibbs also told the council the department’s Mardi Gras pancake breakfast went very well, serving more than 800 people, well up from the previous year. The department is planning a new fundraiser, a chicken cookout from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at the fire hall to raise money for new equipment.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted 6-0 to approve Rusk County Transit Commission Charters and By-laws.
