About 75 students staged a walkout at Flambeau School, Friday, joined by parents in a protest against a decision to release the principal for grades 6-12.
Many who turned out several days earlier for a special school board meeting employment hearing involving Principal Craig Cahoon, also participated in the walk-out.
Protestors held signs. They shouted for school officials to be sent to prison.
Parent Laura Dutter-Nelson, said "Mr. Cahoon helped my kids when my husband was tragically killed at work. Now my kids will be graduating with a 3.5GPA because of him."
A student said Cahoon went to get his bus drivers license to help the district.
"He greeted us every day, and he said he was living the dream," said the student, who is not being identified.
Some at the protest said school district officials put out a letter to students warning them they were not allowed to talk with anyone.
The board immediately dismissed Cahoon this week, after a decision to not renew his contract for the 2022-23 school year.
Some have said Cahoon was released for cooperating with law enforcement investigations about criminal cases involving the top school board member and the top school administrator.
School officials are charged in Rusk County Circuit Court.
School District Administrator Erica Schley was charged Feb. 11 with felony Misconduct/Office-Act/Inconsistent Duty and misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct after similar charges were recently dismissed. The charges stem from allegations Schely's husband may have attempted to pressure a teacher into changing a grade for their child.
School Board President Julie Hauser was charged last May with two felonies, Misconduct/Office-Fail/Perform KnownDuty and Misconduct/Office-Act/Excess Authority. The charges resulted from allegations Hauser did not schedule a special meeting when requested to do so by two school board members.
Both cases are continuing.
