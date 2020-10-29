Rusk County is one of 11 counties in the state, along with the city of Racine, that will hold an advisory referendum on if the Wisconsin legislature should ban gerrymandering and adopt a process of independent, non-partisan redistricting.
Voters will be asked, “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
The question is non-binding, which means it is only a recommendation to the state legislature.
The counties that are holding these referendums in the upcoming Nov. 3 election are Adams, Bayfield, Brown, Crawford, Door, Dunn, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Rusk and Waushara. To date, 17 counties and more than a dozen municipalities have already passed such non-binding referendums, and by overwhelming margins each time.
In addition, 55 of the state’s 72 counties have backed fair maps. Fifty-four counties have passed resolutions and 17 counties have passed referendums urging the Legislature to pass a law requiring independent, nonpartisan redistricting. These counties represent more than 75% of Wisconsin’s citizens.
The argument some say is people should chose their representatives, not the other way around.
Gerrymandering is the unfair manipulation of an electoral constituency’s boundaries so as to give one political party a numeric advantage over the other. Gerrymandered districts take on bizarre, irregular shapes that do not follow standard municipal boundaries. It concentrates voting numbers of one party while reducing voting numbers of another.
The first case of gerrymandering occurred in 1810 in Massachusetts. A salamander shaped district was drawn in the northern part of the state during the term of Gov. Elbridge Gerry. This redistricting plan helped Gerry’s Republican colleagues hold on to power in the state legislature. A political cartoon at the time called attention to the odd, salamander shaped district. Gerry and salamander were mashed together, and the words “gerrymander” and “gerrymandering” were born.
Every 10 years, after the Census is completed, each state must set new district lines to reflect changes in where people live, and each district needs to have roughly the same number of people in it.
The Census Bureau is planning on delivering the data from its 2020 Census to the states next year.
With gerrymandering, proponents of the measure believe elected officials do not have to listen to voters and are more loyal to their party and donors. Candidates are forced into extreme positions of their party and donors, legislators can have their chances of winning enhanced through party redistricting, there is less transparency and millions of dollars are spent on attorneys to draw the boundaries and defend them in court.
At the time of the 2010 redistricting, Republicans held both chambers of the Wisconsin State Legislature and the governorship. Republicans tasked with drafting new maps in 2011 worked out of the Michael Best and Friedrich law office in Madison, and not the state capitol. On July 20, 2011, the legislature approved a congressional redistricting plan, which was signed into law by Governor Scott Walker on Aug. 9, 2011.
The redistricting has faced several court challenges.
In 2012, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled two state Assembly districts violated the Voting Rights Act. The court ordered that these two districts be redrawn.
In 2016, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin struck down the district map for the Wisconsin State Assembly, finding in favor of the plaintiffs, a group of state Democrats. The court declined to order a remedy when it issued its ruling. Instead, the court ordered the parties to submit briefs outlining recommended remedies.
In 2017, the court ordered state lawmakers to draft a remedial redistricting plan for use in the November 2018 election.
Later in 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear the case and stayed the lower court decision to draft new maps.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate standing to bring the complaint.
Later in 2018, plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Committee filed a similar but separate suit in the same court.
Many states have authorized nonpartisan commissions to draw new district lines every 10 years. Wisconsin leaves this task up to the state legislature, giving the majority party an opportunity to manipulate results of future elections to their own advantage.
Fair map proponents often point to Iowa as an example of an easy and reliable way to achieve fair voting maps. For the past 35 years, career civil servants -- and not the leaders of the party in power -- have drawn district maps with specific criteria that guard against partisanship and favoritism. They back the use of an independent non-partisan body to draw maps and prohibit the use of political and voting data in their development.
Vote yes if you favor creating updated, non-partisan maps. Vote no if you favor keeping the maps the same.
