The Rusk County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing the total since the coronavirus pandemic began to 21 known positives overall.
There are now six active cases, 14 recoveries and one death. One individual is currently hospitalized.
There have been 1,505 negative test results, according to the county’s data.
County health officials state it is very important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19. They also urge people to wash hands often, practice physical distancing, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out.
Covid-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
